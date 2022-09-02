GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Carlton 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River Warriors volleyball team took on the Carlton Bulldogs Tuesday night and came out with a loss.
Carlton won by the scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21.
Elliza DeCaigny had nine kills for Carlton while Madison Asleson added six.
Ella Storlie had seven kills and five digs for the Warriors and Hannah Edwards finished with three kills and six digs. Katie Storlie recorded three kills and four digs.
The Warriors – 1-1 on the season – will now travel to Coleraine to take on the Greenway Raiders on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and then will be on the road against Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Girls Tennis
GRG 4
Hermantown 3
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team traveled to Hermantown on Aug. 31, and came away with a 4-3 dual match victory over the Hawks.
GRG won three of the four singles matches. Taryn Hamling defeated Hailey Landrigren in first singles, Hannah LaFrenier was a winner over Andi Swanson at third singles, and in fourth singles Charlotte Moss beat Campbell Amundson.
GRG won the first doubles match as Caroline Ahcan and Mercury Bischoff teamed to beat Natalie Berg and Nya Sieter.
Hermantown won the last two doubles matches with Ava Anick and Reese Hietzman stopping Quinn Cargill and Alyssa Ohman, and the duo of Lucy Grzowbski and Morgan Fairchild downing Ava Staskivige and Emma Moran.
GRG 4, Hermantown 3
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Haily Landrigren, H, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Emily Gustafson, H, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, def. Andi Swanson, H 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Campbell Amundson, H, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Caroline Ahcan/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Natalie Berg/Nya Sieger, H, ; No. 2 — Ava Anick/Reese Hietzman, H, def. Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 6-0 No. 3— Lucy Grzowbski/Morgan Fairchild, H, def. Ava Staskivige/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-2, 6-0
Girls Tennis
Bemidji 7
GRG 0
BEMIDJI — Bemidji defeated GRG 7-0 in action on Aug. 31.
In singles matches, Bemidji winners were Emily Dondelinger over Taryn Hamling, Anna Glen against Lindsey Tulla, Morgan Nyhusmoen over Hannah LaFrenier, and Elizabeth Peterson over Charlotte Moss.
Winning doubles matches for Bemidji were Darby Neig and Madde Jensen over Caroline Ahcan and Mercury Bischoff, Kendal Minboe and Elina Peterson over Quinn Cargill and Alyssa Ohman, and Noelle Mueller and Sam Wood over Ava Staskivige and Heidi Johnson.
Bemidji 7, GRG 0
Singles: No. 1 — Emily Dondelinger, B, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-3,6-2 No. 2 — Anna Glen, B, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Morgan Nyhusmoen, B, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Elizabeth Peterson, B, def. Charlotte Moss, GRG, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Darby Neig/Maddie Jensen, B, def. Caroline Ahcan/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, 6-2, 6-1 ; No. 2 — Kendal Minboe/Elena Peterson, B, def. Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 6-0 No. 3— Noelle Mueller/Sam Wood, B, def. Ava Staskivige/Heidi Johnson, GRG, 6-0, 6-3
Girls Tennis
EGF 5
GRG 2
BEMIDJI — East Grand Forks downed the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team 5-2 on Aug. 31.
GRG won one singles match as Mercury Bischoff defeated Erin Bowman in the third singles match.
East Grand Forks winners in singles were Emma Farder over Taryn Hamling, Ruby Leach over Caroline Ahcan, and Karlee Walsh over Ava Staskivige.
GRG also won one doubles match as Hannah LaFrenier and Lindsey Tulla teamed to win the first doubles match against Kate Cantera and Maddie Petrovich.
Winning doubles matches for East Grand Forks were Gabbi Troemner and Emma Abbey over Charlotte Moss and Quinn Cargill, and Sam ZImmerman and Kaitlin Polley over Emma Moran and Alyssa Ohman.
EGF 6, GRG 1
Singles: No. 1 — Emma Farder, EGF, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-4 , 6-2 No. 2 — Ruby Leach, EGF, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG,6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Erin Bowman, EGF, 7-5, 6-1; No. 4 — Karlee Walsh, EGF, def. Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Hannah Lafrenier/Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Kate Cantera/Maddie Petrovich, EGF, 0-6, 6-3, 11-9; No. 2 — Gabbi Troemner/Emma Abbey, EGF, def. Charlotte Moss/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 1-6, 6-2, 10-6; No. 3— Sam Zimmerman/Kaitlin Polley, EGF, def. Emma Moran/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-3, 6-4
Ping Fitting Day
GRAND RAPIDS — A Ping Fitting Day will be conducted at Pokegama Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ping superstar fitter Pete Sichko will be giving demonstrations of Ping’s latest offerings of drivers, fairway, hybrids, irons, and wedges.
Call Bob Cahill at 326-3444 to schedule appointments. There are six appointments available from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
The fitting times are limited so please reserve only an appointment if you are serious about a purchase.
In addition, all clothing at the golf shop is 30 percent off. All golf shop credit will expire on Sept. 30.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Final
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Clairmont Financial 158
Deerwood Bank White 149
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 139
Grand Rapids Loan 135
Pokegama Grill 131
Northcliff Property Service 131
Dolan Law 127
North Compass Financial 117
Coldwell Banker Platinum 116
Grand Rapids Dental Care 112
Miskovich Dental 104
NBC 91
Carroll Funeral Home 72
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 38
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 36
Lucas Peters 36
Mike Chandler 36
Brad Gallop 37
Derek Stanley 38
Guy Clairmont 38
J.J. Germscheid 38
John Ryan 38
Palmer Division
Eagles 159
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 143
Davis Oil 131
Wells Fargo Legacy 129
Ping 125
Paul Bunyan 124
Current Electric 121
McCoy Construction 112
Coldwell Banker Diamond 111
Itasca Reliable 111
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 109
Greater Insurance 103
Acheson Tire 101
Deerwood Bank Maroon 93
Low Scores
Matt McClure 29
Ted Kromy 36
Keith Oleheiser 37
Jim Desnoyers 38
Joe Benik 38
Jackson Gessell 39
Matt Prokop 39
Nate Haskins 39
Scott Sarkela 39
Shane Skelly 39
Tom Stunyo 39
Travis Kane 39
Volleyball
Mesabi East 3
N-K 2
NASHWAUK — The Mesabi East volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night, outlasting Nashwauk-Keewatin in a five set battle at the Spartans home gym.
After taking the first set, the Giants fell down 2-1 but clawed their way back in during the fourth to force a decisive fifth set. In the first-to-15 marathon, Mesabi East outlasted N-K to grab the 3-2 (25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12) win.
Maija Hill and Gianna Lay put in work at the net for the Giants with Hill leading with a team-high 20 kills. She added a block and 12 digs to her stat line. Lay finished with 15 kills, three ace serves and two blocks.
While two stood out for Mesabi East, it was the Addy Gangl show for the Spartans as the senior put down a massive, game-high 29 kills and 16 blocks in the losing effort.
Other stats for the Giants include a seven-kill, 12-dig night for Hannah Sahr, 17 and 10 digs respectively from Alexa Undeland and Michaela Levander and 59 set assists, 13 digs and three aces from Allie Lamppa.
For Nashwauk-Keewatin, Claire Clusiau and Jayla Larcom had identical six kill, two block statlines. Kayudence Bodin had five kills. Emma Jensen had three kills and Careese Milstead finished with an ace serve.
Volleyball
N-K 3
Chisholm 0
CHISHOLM — The Spartans got 16 kills, three blocks and two aces from Addy Gangl en route the 28-26, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court Aug. 30.
Jayla Larcom had four kills; Claire Clusiau four kills, Emma Jensen one kill and one block; Carese Milstead seven assists; Ava Gangl seven assists; and Katie Kinkel four assists and one ace.
Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces; Ava Silvestrini 14 digs and 25 assists; Olivia Hutchings nine kills and two aces; Gabby Walters 16 digs; Amya Dobis Fontaine 10 digs; and Jacie Koehler two kills and two blocks.
Football
Mt. Iron-Buhl 78
HCN 0
HILL CITY — Mt. Iron-Buhl defeated Hill City/Northland in high school football action in Hill City on Sept. 1.
Results of the game were not available.
HCN is 0-1 for the season and will be at Bigfork for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Volleyball
Bigfork 3
LCA 0
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School volleyball team downed Lakeview Christian Academy 3-0 in play Sept. 1, in Bigfork.
Results of the match were not available.
With the win, the Huskies are 1-1 on the season. They will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a 7 p.m. match versus North Woods.
Girls Tennis
GRG 7
Duluth Denfeld 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team got back on the winning track as it defeated Duluth Denfeld 7-0 in action Sept. 1, in Duluth.
Winning singles matches for the Lightning were Taryn Hamling over Madi Watts, Caroline Ahcan defeated Olivia Maki, Molly Pierce beat Elizabeth McGovern, and Ava Staskivige downed Lydia Saxin.
Lightning doubles teams taking wins were Hannah LaFrenier and Lindsey Tulla over Ava Borham and Grace Schlitz, Charlotte Moss and Quinn Cargill beat Zaidea Kinziger and Maria Oppelt, and Emma Moran and Alyssa Ohman stopped Libby Elliott and Riley Anderson.
GRG 7, Duluth Denfeld 0
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Madi Watts, DD, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Caroline Ahcan, GRG, def. Olivia Maki, DD, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Molly Pierce, GRG, def. Elizabeth McGovern, DD, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Ava Staskivige, GRG, def. Lydia Saxin, DD, by default.
Doubles: No. 1 — Hannah LaFrenier/Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Ava Borham/Grace Schlitz, DD, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); No. 2 — Charlotte Moss/Quinn Cargill, GRG, def. Zaidea Kinziger/Maria Oppelt, DD, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3— Emma Moran/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, def. Libby Elliott/Riley Anderson, DD, 6-4 6-0
