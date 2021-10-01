GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Duluth East
Tourney
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team competed in the Duluth East Tournament last weekend.
The Thunderhawks won three of the five matches it played in the tournament. Matches consisted of best of three series.
Grand Rapids beat Duluth Denfeld 2-0, 25-10, 25-11, and then stopped Superior, Wis., 2-0, 30-28, 25-17. Grand Rapids’ other win in the tournament was over Forest Lake 2-0, 25-22, 25-19.
Brainerd beat Grand Rapids 2-1, 23-25, 25-15.20-18 in a close match. The Thunderhawks also lost to Calumet (Mich.) 2-1, 25-17, 21-25,15-9.
In the tournament, Braya LaPlant recorded 34 kills, four ace serves, 32 digs, nine blocks and 96 set assists for Grand Rapids. Kyra Giffen had 29 kills, three ace serves and 36 digs while Kamryn Klinefelter finished with 23 kills, 25 digs and three blocks. Kate Jamtgaard had 21 kills and seven blocks, Olivia Muster recorded 29 digs, Lindsey Racine had five ace serves and 76 digs, Peyton Skelly finished with 18 kills and three blocks, and Eva Salmela had 14 kills.
Girls Tennis
E-G 6
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls tennis team earned a 6-1 win over 7AA opponent Grand Rapids/Greenway Monday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
The Golden Bears swept the doubles and picked up wins in three of four singles matches to earn the convincing win. The Lightning found their lone win of the day at second singles.
At first singles, Lydia Delich defeated GRG’s Emily Hill in quick fashion, not dropping a game 6-0, 6-0.
Katelyn Torrel fell in her second singles match with Franzi Teichmann earning the straight sets win for the Lightning, 6-3, 6-2. E-G got back to their winning ways at third singles with Julia Lindseth defeating Caroline Ahcan in short order, 6-0, 6-0. Finally at No. 4 singles, Mayme Scott battled through a tough first set but managed to get the win over GRG’s Mercury Bischoff in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
In doubles, Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young took care of business at first doubles, picking up the win over GRG’s Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6. At second doubles, Ayla Troutwine and Hanna Beldo picked up a win for the Golden Bears, defeating Hannah Lafrenier and Molly Pierce in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Finally at No. 3 doubles, Alyssa Grahek and Alex Flannigan needed three sets of their own to pick up a point for E-G, but finished strong with a 2-6, 6-4 7-6 (4) win over the Lightning’s Taylor Skelly and Addi Linder.
Girls Soccer
CC 1
Grand Rapids 0
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team took a tough loss in action at Cloquet on Tuesday.
The Thunderhawks played well but lost a 1-0 decision to Cloquet-Carlton.
Grand Rapids is now 8-2-1 on the season. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Thunderhawks. With the win, Cloquet improves to 9-2 for the season.
The Thunderhawks were in action at home against Hibbing-Chisholm on Thursday and then played host to Cambridge-Isanti in a 12:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Volleyball
Deer River 3
LFBF 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team was victorious over Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday, winning in three straight games.
The Warriors won 3-0, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18.
Grace Bergland finished with six ace serves, four kills and 23 set assists for Deer River while Katie Storlie had seven kills, three ace serves and three blocks. Coco Bowstring recorded seven kills and 10 digs and Hannah Edwards had seven kills and seven digs.
The Warriors are now 3-13 on the season. It played host to Chisholm on Thursday and will next be in action on Tuesday, Oct. 5, when it plays host to Eveleth-Gilbert in a 7 p.m. match.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
E-G 1
EVELETH — The Greenway High School volleyball team took down Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1 in action Tuesday on the road.
The Raiders won 3-1, 25-13, 23-25,25-19, 25-21.
Lexi Hammer had 35 set assists and three ace serves for Greenway while Emma Markovich finished with 14 kills, three blocks and five ace serves. Bri Miller had six kills and seven blocks, Ava Johnson had six kills and Kyra Williams recorded seven kills.
Greenway is now 10-1 on the season. It was in action against Duluth East on Thursday and competed in the Mora Invitational on Saturday.
Eveleth-Gilbert is now 5-4 for the season.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:56.17
3. Duluth East, 2:02.06
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.66
5. Cloquet, 2:04.88
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:05.22
2. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:06.15
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:07.27
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
5. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.83
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
10. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:12.65
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:20.04
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:26.56
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:26.89
5. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
9. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:31.19
10. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:32.51
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 26.29
5. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 309.15
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:07.37
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.40
5. Bella Alaspa, Hibbing, 1:07.71
10. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.68
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.92
2. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 57.04
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.35
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:39.21
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:51.07
3. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
4. Charlotte Johnson, Superior, 5:57.85
5. Ellie Robillard, Rock Ridge, 5:58.59
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
10. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 6:06.53
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:47.54
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Duluth East, 1:51.70
5. Rock Ridge, 1:52.42
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.79
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.98
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:05.19
4. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:05.48
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.82
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:12.02
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
10. Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:19.75
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.75
2. Mesabi East, 4:00.17
3. Hibbing, 4:00.27
4, Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.89
5. Cloquet, 4:03.10
College Volleyball
Central Lakes 3
ICC 0
BRAINERD — A strong Central Lakes team defeated the Itasca Community College volleyball team in three games Wednesday in Brainerd.
Central Lakes won 3-0, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16.
Haley Schleper had 10 kills and four digs for Central Lakes while Jaime Johnson recorded nine kills. Jacey Rydberg had nine kills while Megan Rinicker finished with eight kills, three service aces and three digs. Grace Peabody had 35 set assists and eight digs.
Kaisa Reed finished with nine kills, two service aces and 11 digs for ICC while Lucie Kennedy had eight kills and six digs. Tiora Ferguson recorded 21 set assists and five digs and Claudia Burns had three kills. Hannah Reiplinger had six digs and Sammi Palmer finished with three digs.
ICC is next in action on Wednesday, Oct. -, at 6:30 p.m. when it plays host to Rainy River. The Vikings are now 2-7 overall and 0-7 in conference play.
With the win, Central Lakes is 12-8 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost in three games to Chisholm on Thursday.
Chisholm won 3-0, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.
Katie Storlie finished with seven kills for the Warriors while Hannah Edwards had four kills, 12 digs and two ace serves. Grace Bergland recorded 13 set assists, seven digs and one block.
Deer River is now 3-14 on the season. It will play in a tournament in Moose Lake on Saturday and then will play host to Eveleth-Gilbert in a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Duluth East 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Duluth East in three straight games Thursday in Coleraine.
Greenway won 3-0, 25-19, 25-20, 25-9.
Lexi Hammer had 23 set assists, three kills and two blocks for the Raiders while Jaddin Saville recorded five blocks. Emma Markovich finished with nine kills and 12 digs and Bri Miller had eight kills, four ace serves and six digs. Ava Johnson finished with five kills and two blocks, Elise Eiden had five ace serves and Ellie Vekich recorded 11 digs.
Ayla Oltmanns had 10 kills, two ace serves and three digs for Duluth East, Ola Okoro recorded 19 set assists, two ace serves and 12 digs, and Rylee Stevens had 11 digs.
Girls Swimming
Grand Rapids Splash
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of the Grand Rapids Splash which was conducted on Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids, for young swimmers:
Team Scores: 1. Bemidji 628; 2. Grand Rapids 418; 3. Hibbing 275; 4. Chisholm 231
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Bella Bulson, Alaina Gorchowski, Marlene Ericson), 2:25.09; 2. Grand Rapids (Aubrie Hoard, Mckenna Smith, Kate Wheelock, Audrey Skaudis), 2:39.88; 3. Hibbing, 3:01.13.
200 freestyle — 1. Gianna Fatticci, Hib, 2:48.44; 2. Vivian Verant, Chis, 2:51.52; 3. Taylor Ciochetto, Hib, 2:56.13.
100 individual medley – 1. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:19.49; 2. Kate Wheelock, GR, 1:28.21; 3. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 1:28.54.
50 freestyle — 1. Elle Wille, Bem, 30.46; 2. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 30.64; 3. Ella Lietz, Bem, 32.18.
Diving — 1. Samantha Buxton, Bem, 105.60; 2. Kyle Sonneman, Bem, 100.70; 3, Bella Reierson, Bem, 87.15.
50 butterfly — 1. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 35.18; 2. Maggie Cary, Hib, 45.60; 3. Taylor Ciochetto, Hib, 47.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Allison Fox, GR, 1:00.08; 2. Elle Wille, Bem, 1:08.50; 3. Mckenna Smith, GR, 1:15.63.
300 freestyle — 1. Naomi Ronning, Hib, 4:07.31; 2. NA, Bem,. 4:34.17; 3. Millie Knott, Bem, 4:40.47.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Bemidji, 2:18.84; 2. Chisholm, 2:23.39; 3. Grand Rapids (Bella Bulson, Brooke Payne, Jada Zielke, Mckenna Smith), 2:26.85.
100 backstroke — 1. Allison Fox, GR, 1:06.41; 2. Marlene Ericson, GR, 1:17.20; 3. Aubrie Hoard, GR, 1:23.78.
100 breaststroke — 1. Ella Lietz, Bem, 1:38.42; 2. Mckenna Smith, GR, 1:42.75; 3. Kate Wheelock, GR, 1:43.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Alaina Grochowski, Marlene Ericson, Kate Wheelock), 5:03.78; 2. Hibbing, 5:17.26; 3. Bemidji, 5:27.98.
Cross Country
Hibbing Rotary Invite
HIBBING — Both the Grand Rapids and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) cross country teams competed in the Hibbing Rotary Invitational on Sept. 30, in Hibbing.
Following are the results:
Varsity Girls
Duluth East won the girls varsity team competition with 69 points, followed closely by Proctor with 73. Hibbing was third with 130. GNK placed 10th out of 20 teams with 311 while Grand Rapids was 12th with 322.
Freshman Tayler McMeekin of Superior won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19 minutes and 54 seconds. Freshman Lizzy Harnell of Proctor was second in 20:08 and sophomore Kate Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl was third in 20:09.
Whitney Sylvester was the top Thunderhawk runner as she finished in 28th place in 21:51. She was followed by teammates Emily Walters, 79th in 23:33, Claire Louis, 88th in 23:49, Ellen Sween, 96th in 24:02, Gabby Daydodge, 112th in 24:48, Ella Downing, 124th in 25:29, and Emily Timm, 136th in 26:11.
Eighth grader Lola Champlin was GNK’s top runner as she was 29th in 21:51. She was followed by teammates Emma Williams, 36th in 22:12, Kaitlin Olson, 69th in 23:20, Karly Mann, 121st in 25:10, Brooke Petrich, 132nd in 25:59, and Avalynn Westphal, 141st in 26:20,
Varsity Boys
Rock Ridge won the team title with 82 points followed by Duluth Eastm92 and Esko with 123.
GNK placed sixth with 136 while Grand Rapids finished in seventh with 185.
Junior Noah Foster of Cromwell-Floodwood won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:29, He was followed by senior Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge, 16:33, and junior Miles Fischer, Cloquet, 16:52.
Austin Hanson was the top Thunderhawk runner as he was seventh in 17:29. He was followed by teammates Nikolas Casper, 33rd in 18:36, Mason Sovada, 41st in 18:40, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 42nd in 18:46, Mason Adler, 71st in 19:30, Micah Lane, 79th in 19:38, and Zane Poenix, 92nd in 19:53.
Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes were GNK’s top runners. Olson was 10th in 17:35 while Thoennes was 11th in 17:36. They were followed by teammates Ben Plackner, 26th in 18:20, Levi Danielson, 46th in 18:53, Hayden Clow, 50th in 18:56, Bryce Nielsen, 52nd in 19:02, and Brayden Nielsen, 53rd in 19:03.
Jr. Varsity Girls
Neither GNK nor Grand Rapids fielded a team. Sasha Wahman of Duluth East won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 22:03. Edie Broadmoore of Duluth East was second in 22:29 and Carolina Arvold of Duluth East was third in 22:37.
Runners in the race for Grand Rapids were Megan Goodell, 36th in 27:21, and Madeline Larson, 38th in 27:32.
Jr. Varsity Boys
Duluth East won the team title with 32 points followed by GNK, 61, and Rock Ridge, 98. Grand Rapids was eighth with 207.
Rory Fishbach of Duluth East won the 5,000-meter race in 18:52. Riley Koran of GNK was second in 19:04 and Casey Aune of Rock Ridge was third in 19:19.
While Koran was GNK’s top runner, he was followed by teammates Isaac Danielson, sixth in 19:34, Hunter Milstead, seventh in 19:35, Maxwell Gangl, 25th in 20:27, Devin Goss, 29th in 20:37, Preston Troumbly, 66th in 21:58, and Jonathan Bray, 132nd in 25:38.
Kale Fairchild was the Thunderhawks’ top runner as he was 11th in 19:54. He was followed by teammates Caleb Rychart, 27th in 20:28, Sam Barton, 56th in 21:25, Randall Belanger, 80th in 22:30, Dalton Johnson, 94th in 23:18, Larson Curnow, 96th in 23:21; Keegan Hennessey, 115th in 24:15, Micah Sween, 136th in 25:54, and Nathan Haley, 155th in 30:01.
Jr. High Girls
Ely was the top team with 78, followed by Bemidji 86 and Cloquet 88. Grand Rapids was seventh with 142.
Molly Brophy of Ely won the race in a time of 12:45. Zoey Burkhardt of South Ridge was second in 13:19 and Lacey Wojtysiak of South Ridge was third in 13:20.
Elaine Jackson was the top Grand Rapids runner as she was 13th in 14:37. She was followed by teammates Vivian Pogelrec, 39th in 15:38, Tessa Reilly, 49th in 16:48, Ginger Pogolrec, 57th in 17:17, Elizabeth Nelson, 58th in 17:29, and Holly Sylvester, 63rd in 17:45.
Isabel Adams of GNK was 60th in 17:35. She was followed by teammate Sydney Goss, 84th in 19:05.
Jr. High Boys
Hibbing won the team competition with 33 followed by Cloquet 88 and Duluth East 91. Grand Rapids was fifth with 148.
Joey Gabardi of Hibbing won the race in a time of 11:18. Tim Kazmierczak of Cloquet was second in 11:28 while Nathan Hoffmeister of Ely was third in 11:30.
Joel Frost was Grand Rapids’ top runner as he was 10th in 12:09. He was followed by teammates Brendon Sylvester, 16th in 12:32, Gradey Hyduke, 27th in 12:57, Alex Wegworth, 32nd in 13:07, Zak Vidmar, 84th in 14:48, Logan Wourms, 85th in 14:49, and Owen Schauer, 118th in 18:56.
Caiden Koplitz of GNK was 42nd in 13:26. He was followed by teammate Carter Stein, 98th in 15:15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.