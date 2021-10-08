GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Greenway 0
GRAND RAPIDS — In a match between traditional and geographical rivals, the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team defeated Greenway 3-0 in action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Lexi Hammer recorded 41 set assists for Greenway while Emma Markovich had 18 kills and six digs. Bri Miller finished with 11 kills, Kyra Williams had eight kills and nine digs, and Ellie Vekich had 13 digs.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 12-7 for the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Oct. 12, for a 7 p.m. match on the road at Esko.
Greenway falls to 15-3 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Oct. 12, when it travels to Aitkin for a 7 p.m. match.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Duluth Marshall in three straight games in play Tuesday at Duluth.
Game scores were not available.
Bri Miller finished with two ace serves and 10 kills for the Raiders while Emma Markovich had 11 kills and eight digs. Jadin Saville had six digs, Ellie Vekich had 10 digs and Lexi Hammer recorded 30 set assists.
Greenway played in the Mora Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, and won three of the four matches it played. It defeated Rush City 2-1, Carlton 2-0 and Cloquet 2-1. It lost to Hermantown 2-1.
Greenway is now 14-2 on the season. It played Grand Rapids Thursday and then will be off until Tuesday, Oct. 12, for a 7 p.m. match at Aitkin.
Volleyball
North Woods 3
N-K 2
NORTH WOODS — North Woods defeated the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team 3-2 in play Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Maizy Sunblad had 56 set assists for North Woods while Hannah Reichensperger finished with 35 kills and 35 digs. Natalie Nelmark recorded 25 kills.
Addy Gangl had 15 kills, two ace serves and four blocks for the Spartans and Kaydince Thoennes recorded 11 kills, three ace serves and three blocks.
Volleyball
E-G 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team downed Deer River in three games Tuesday in Deer River.
The Golden Bears won 3-0, 25-16, 25-15, 25-9.
Grace Bergland had two ace serves, three kills, 11 set assists and seven digs for the Warriors while Hannah Edwards recorded two blocks, two kills and nine digs. Katie Storlie had four kills and four digs, Coco Bowstring recorded three kills and four digs, and Ella Storlie had nine digs.
Deer River is now 4-16 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Oct. 7, in a home match versus Northland at 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
IRC Meet
TWO HARBORS — As expected, Tuesday’s Iron Range Conference swimming and diving championships came down to Mesabi East and Rock Ridge.
In the end, the hotly-contested six-team meet was won by the Giants with 562 points. The Wolverines took second with 536. Host Two Harbors finished in third (337), International Falls was fourth (327), Northeast Range/Ely fifth (260) and Chisholm sixth (207).
The Giants won seven of the 12 events on tap and, most importantly, won all three relays which are worth 40 points each for first place. Strong finishes down the line kept Rock Ridge close in the meet, but Mesabi East’s taste for gold kept them afloat.
Following are results:
Iron Range Conference Championships
Team scores: 1, Mesabi East, 562; 2, Rock Ridge, 536; 3, Two Harbors, 337; 4, International Falls, 327; 5, Northeast Range/Ely, 260; 6, Chisholm, 207.
1 meter diving: 1, Cally Anderson, RR, 151.10; 2, Casey Underdale, TH, 150.85; 3, Gabby Saice, ME, 137.80; 4, Isabella Smith, RR, 131.40; 5, Alina Hartzler, IF, 128.70.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Kyra Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:59.36; 2, International Falls A, 2:07.65; 3, Rock Ridge A (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:08.11; 4, Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Emily Blake, Ashley Fossell, Aubree Skelton), 2:11.92; 5, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Molly Sundquist, Maggie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.55.
200 freestyle: 1, Livia Dugas, TH, 2:12.91; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 2:14.48; 3, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:18.03; 4, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:18.32; 5, Elise Hoard, RR, 2:19.26.
200 individual medley: 1, C. Nelson, C, 2:31.00; Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:32.68; 3, Mia Stark, RR, 2:34.80; 4, Robillard, RR, 2:37.85; 5, Hakala, ME, 2:42.29.
50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.06; 2, Meyer, ME, 26.59; 3, Jillian Bilben, IF, 27.02; 4, Baumgard, C, 27.46; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 27.56.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:06.27; 2, Williams, ME, 1:06.76; 3, Pechonick, RR, 1:09.08; 4, Tedrick, NRE, 1:10.57; 5, K. Skelton, ME, 1:12.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 56.66; 2, Dugas, TH, 59.63; 3, Stark, RR, 1:00.77; 4, Maddy Njornstad, TH, 1:01.90; 5, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:01.94.
500 freestyle: 1, Logan, RR, 6:01.02; 2, Hoard, RR, 6:04.98; 3, Butzke, ME, 6:05.02; 4, Bartovich, RR, 6:11.89; 5, Blake, ME, 6:23.07.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Meyer, A. Skelton, K. Skelton, Sheets), 1:51.13; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 1:53.04; 3, International Falls A, 1:53.63; 4, Rock Ridge B (Pechonick, Smith, Jaelyn Parks, Tayler Harju), 1:54.15; 5, Two Harbors A, 1:54.36.
100 backstroke: 1, Williams, ME, 1:03.57; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:05.06; 3, Summer Cullen-Line, ME, 1:10.58; 4, C. Nelson, C, 1:11.03; 5, Vukmanich, RR, 1:11.04.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:13.99; 2, Robillard, RR, 1:19.61; 3, Izzy DePew, ME, 1:20.45; 4, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:21.68; 5, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:23.24.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Rhys Ceglar, Kerbie Olsmstead, A. Skelton, Williams), 4:05.75; 2, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:09.77; 3, Rock Ridge A (Vukmanich, Stark, Bartovich, Hoard), 4:09.98; 4, International Falls A, 4:13.01; 5, Two Harbors A, 4:17.24.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 3
Hibbing 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team completed its most successful regular season ever on Oct. 5, with a 3-0 victory over Hibbing-Chisholm in Grand Rapids.
With the victory, the Thunderhawks complete their regular season with a fine 10-2-4 mark.
Senior Ulrich Mvogo scored the only goal Grand Rapids needed on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute of the contest. Ricco Rolle would find the back of the net later in the half on a feed from Risto Borgman as the Thunderhawks took a two-goal lead into halftime.
There was just one goal in the second half – by the Thunderhawks’ Hayden Demars on an assist from Movogo – as Grand Rapids took the 3-0 victory.
With the loss, Hibbing-Chisholm falls to 6-8 on the season.
“The boys put together a really nice performance on Senior Night to honor our eight seniors and send us into the postseason,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “We had a huge advantage in possession and we forced Hibbing-Chisholm to chase the ball for most of the game. Hibbing-Chisholm has come a long way this season and we knew we were going to have to play well if we wanted a good result, which is exactly what we got.
“We had a span of about five minutes in the second half where we were undisciplined which will need to change, but we were on top of things for most of the game.
“We have a week off before we host our first playoff game, and we will have a chance to get healthy along with having intense and competitive training sessions.”
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Rainy River 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team earned its first conference win of the season on Oct. 6, defeating Rainy River Community College in three games.
The Vikings won 3-0, 25-14, 29-27, 25-14.
Janet Humbert led Rainy River with seven kills while Emma Jones recorded six kills and seven digs. Starr Schott had 21 set assists, two kills and eight digs and Rosie Menor had four digs. Lanny Hebert finished with three kills and three digs while Hunter Cherneski had two kills, two digs and two service aces. Kayla Townsend recorded 16 digs and Chance Duda had three kills and four digs.
Kaisa Reed finished with 11 kills and 10 digs for ICC while Lucia Kennedy had 10 kills and 10 digs. Tiora Ferguson recorded 25 set assists, two service aces and seven digs and Claudia Burns had five kills and three digs. Sammi Palmer finished with 16 digs while Abby Gustason had three kills and 16 digs.
The Vikings are now 4-7 overall and 1-7 in conference play. They were on the road Friday, Oct. 8, for a match at Ely against Vermilion Community College. They are then in action Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. playing host to Northland CTC.
With the loss, Rainy River falls to 3-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
Volleyball
Deer River 3
Northland 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team defeated Northland-Remer in three games in play Thursday in Deer River.
The Warriors won 3-0, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13.
For Deer River, Nevaeh Evans finished with six kills and 10 digs while Coco Bowstring had six kills. Katie Storlie recorded five kills and eight digs, Grace Bergland had four ace serves and 25 set assists, and Taylor Peck finished with two kills and three digs.
Deer River is next in action on Tuesday, Oct. 12, when it travels to Virginia for a 7 p.m match.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:56.17
3. Duluth East, 2:02.06
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.66
5. Cloquet, 2:04.25
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:05.22
2. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:06.15
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:06.82
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
5. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.83
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
10. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:12.65
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:20.04
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:26.56
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:26.89
5. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.06
5. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 26.29
6. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 195.85
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 309.15
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.27
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.40
5. Bella Alaspa, Hibbing, 1:07.71
100-yard freestyle
1. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.66
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.92
3. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.35
4. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 58.10
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
2. Allison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
3. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:51.07
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
5. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:55.51
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:47.54
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Duluth East, 1:51.70
5. Rock Ridge, 1:52.42
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.79
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.98
3. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:05.06
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:05.19
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.41
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:12.02
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:15.14
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.75
2. Hibbing, 3.55.96
3. Mesabi East, 4:00.17
4, Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.89
5. Cloquet, 4:03.10
Grandma’s
Marathon
DULUTH — Registration opened Friday, Oct. 1, for the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon weekend, which will again be at full capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic altered race plans in both 2020 and 2021.
Organizers are preparing to welcome close to 20,000 participants to Duluth and the surrounding communities for the 2022 race weekend, scheduled for June 16-18. There will be 9,000 entries available for Grandma’s Marathon, 8,000 entries for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, and 2,700 entries for the William A. Irvin 5K (includes 1,200 entries into the Great Grandma’s Challenge).
“We’re excited to be able to open registration again with a full field,” Marketing & Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said. “We feel very fortunate to have held a successful half capacity event in 2021, but now we look forward to returning to a full-fledged race weekend because that’s the true Grandma’s Marathon experience we want for both our participants and our community.”
Registration for all three weekend races is first-come, first-served. To register or to find more information, please visit grandmasmarathon.com.
Grandma’s Marathon weekend races are subject to a tiered pricing system, as outlined below, so early registration is strongly encouraged. There will also be a virtual option in 2022 for all three of the weekend’s races.
While the expectation is that the 2022 Grandma’s Marathon weekend will be held without restriction, the possibility exists that certain health protocols and guidelines will be put into place based on the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic. In that scenario, race organizers will communicate changes to both participants and the community as they become available.
There will again be a cancellation policy in effect for the 2022 race weekend, which will be the same as it was for 2021. If Grandma’s Marathon weekend is switched to a virtual event due to COVID-19, all registered in-person participants will receive a 40% discount code that can be used three times from 2023-2027 for any of the three Grandma’s Marathon weekend races.
That discount code does not have to be used in consecutive years and can be used for any of the weekend’s three races, not just the race for which a participant originally registered. As has been race policy, no refunds will be given in the event of an in-person cancellation.
