GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Greenway Volleyball
Tournament
COLERAINE — The Ely volleyball team came away as champions Saturday at the Greenway volleyball tournament, going a perfect 4-0 on the day.
The Timberwolves started things off with 2-0 wins over both Northeast Range (25-13, 25-8) and Cherry (25-19, 25-11) in pool play. Facing the other two pool winners in the Gold Division round robin to close out the day, Ely downed Chisholm 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) as well as hosting Greenway (25-12, 25-18) to finish the day undefeated and with a tournament title.
Greenway finished second on the day with a 3-1 record. The Raiders opened the day defeating International Falls 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 15-10) and Moose Lake/Willow River in pool play (25-17, 29-27). In the final bracket, they downed Chisholm 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 15-11) before falling to Ely.
The ‘Streaks finished the day third, going 2-1 in their pool play matches with wins over Mesabi East 2-1 (19-25, 28-26, 15-8) and Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-18).
Full match scores for all teams at the tournament can be found below.
Greenway Tournament
Team placement: 1, Ely; 2, Greenway; 3, Chisholm; 4, International Falls; 5, Cherry; 6, Hill City; 7, Mesabi East; 8, Moose Lake/Willow River; 9, Northeast Range.
Pool Play
Pool A
Greenway def. International Falls 2-1 (25-22, 16-25, 15-10)
Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-0 (25-17, 29-27)
International Falls def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-1 (25-14, 20-25, 15-10)
Pool B
Chisholm def. Mesabi East 2-1 (19-25, 28-26, 15-8)
Hill City def. Mesabi East 2-0 (25-21, 25-23)
Chisholm def. Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-18)
Pool C
Cherry def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-20, 25-11)
Ely def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-13, 25-8)
Ely def. Cherry 2-0 (25-19, 25-11)
Championship Play
Gold Division
Greenway def. Chisholm 2-1 (25-18, 16-25, 15-11)
Ely def. Greenway 2-0 (25-12, 25-18)
Ely def. Chisholm 2-0 (25–12, 25-15)
Silver Division
International Falls def. Hill City 2-0 (25-20, 25-21)
International Falls def. Cherry 2-0 (25-16, 25-18)
Cherry def. Hill City 2-1 (25-14, 25-27, 15-7)
Bronze Division
Mesabi East def. Moose Lake/Willow River 2-0 (25-21, 25-17)
Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-9, 26-24)
Mesabi East def. NE Range 2-1 (24-26, 25-16, 15-6)
Football
Deer River 28
Braham 6
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School football team defeated Braham 28-6 in action Sept. 9, at Deer River.
The Warriors led 7-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a three-yard touchdown run from Tygh Gullickson and an extra point booted by Pita Tudonu.
Deer River took a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter when Gullickson rambled for 18 yards and a touchdown. Tudonu was good with the extra point.
A big touchdown for the Warriors came with 1:02 left in the first half when Rhett Mundt latched onto an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sam Rahier. Tudonu was again good with the extra point as Deer River led 21-0 at the half.
Deer River increased its lead to 28-0 in the third quarter when Rahier scored on a one-yard run. Tudonu was good with his fourth consecutive extra point in the game.
Braham scored its lone points in the fourth quarter to thwart the shutout bid by the Warrior defense. Still, Deer River’s defense limited Braham to 43 yards passing and 92 yards rushing in the contest.
Rahier completed 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors and he also picked u 53 yards on the ground on nine attempts with one touchdown.
Gullickson had a huge game with 198 rushing yards on 25 attempts and two touchdowns. Ben Storlie gained 30 yards.
Ethan Williams ha three catches for 49 yards for Deer River and Mundt finished with three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Curtis Thompson, Mason Olson and Storlie led the Warriors in tackles and JoJo Thompson had one forced fumble.
With the win, Deer River is 2-0 on the season. It will be on the road at North Woods on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
With the loss, Braham falls to 1-1.
Football
H-F 26
GNK 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost to Hinckley-Finlayson by a 26-0 margin in play Sept. 9, at Coleraine.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 0-2 on the season. It will be on the road for a contest versus Moose Lake-Willow River on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Football
Bigfork 46
HCN 8
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School football team ran past Hill City/Northland 46-8 in action Sept. 9, at Bigfork.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork is now 2-0 for the season. It will be on the road against Ely on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
North Woods 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost at home to North Woods 3-0 on Sept.12.
The Warriors lost the games by the scores of25-9,25-10 and 25-10.
Deer River is 1-3 on the season and played Cass Lake-Bena on Sept. 13.
Boys Soccer
Bemidji 2
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team lost to Bemidji 2-1 on Sept. 6, at home.
Bemidji scored the lone goal of the first half to lead 1-0.
Grant Chandler tied the game with a penalty kick 10 minutes into the second half. However, Bemidji scored on a free kick to notch the eventual winning goal.
Boys Soccer
Duluth Denfeld 2
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team lost to Duluth Denfeld at home by a 2-1 score on Sept. 8.
Duluth Denfeld scores its first goal on a corner kick at the 32-minute mark, and the Hunters scored just two minutes later to take a 2-0 advantage at the half.
Grant Chandler scored for Grand Rapids 33 minutes into the second half with Dylan Henrichsen getting an assist but it wasn’t enough as the Thunderhawks went down to defeat.
“Both of the games against Bemidji and Denfeld were heartbreakers,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “We had chances in the box in the final minutes of both games and couldn’t quite find the equalizer. It is bittersweet to play two quality teams well, but come up just short in both games,
“I am proud of the boys for not quitting when things were looking down. Many other teams would’ve rolled over, especially when we were down 2-0 as in the Denfeld game.”
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 5
Proctor 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team downed Proctor 5-3 in play on Sept. 10, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids took a big 3-0 lead after the first half. Ricco Rolle scored the first goal on a beautiful pass across the box from Grant Chandler and Rolle finished with a sliding goal.
Rolle scored his second goal 16 minutes later on a feed from Dylan Henrichsen, and Nate Langlois put the Thunderhawks ahead 3-0 just three minutes later off a throw-in by Ian Andersen.
Proctor scored six minutes into the second half to cut the Rapids lead to 3-1, but Rolle achieved the hat trick when he took a feed from Will Shermoen – Shermoen’s first career point – to give Grand Rapids its three-goal lead back.
Proctor scored on a penalty kick to cut the lead to 4-2, but Dean Kortekaas found the back of the net for the Thunderhawks on an assist from Chandler to put the Thunderhawks ahead 5-2.
Proctor scored later in the half but it wasn’t nearly enough as Grand Rapids took the win.
“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “The first half was beyond my expectations, and we deserved to have our three-goal lead at half. We were able to get deep into our bench early in the game and a few players got their first varsity minutes.
“Unfortunately, we had a few lapses in the second half that allowed us to concede three goals to Proctor. We got comfortable with the big lead, and we won’t be able to turn our brains off against Section 7AA opponents going forward.”
Evan Linnell had his first career win in the net for the Thunderhawks and played very well, according to the coach.
“We were hoping to get the shutout for him that he deserved, but it was neat to see what him and others could do with their first varsity minutes.”
Grand Rapids is now 3-3 on the season. It was at Duluth East on Sept. 13, and it will travel to Two Harbors for a 4:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley r lay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:57.53
2. Mesabi East, 2:05.14
3. Superior, 2:07.21
4. Hibbing, 2:09.02
5. International Falls, 2:11.04
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.91
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:06.55
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:08.75
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:12.06
5. Ava Niksich, Proc.-Herm., 2:12.26
200 Individual Medley
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.52
3. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 2:30.97
4. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:33.45
5. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 2:33.58
50-yard freestyle
1. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.27
2. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 26.52
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.65
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.70
5. Emery Maki, Hibbing, 27.12
Diving (6 dives)
1. Kieren Ford, Intl. Falls, 194
2. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 185
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 182
4. Liv Chistner, Duluth Denfeld, 181
5. Casey Underdale, THSB, 176
5. Rilee Durovec, CEC, 176
Diving (11 dives)
N/A
100-yard butterfly
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.48
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.01
3. Kyra Skelton, Mesabi East, 1:08.50
4. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:09.77
5. Hailey Pechonick, Rock Ridge, 1:10.15
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 58
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58
3. Macie Emerson, Hibbing, 59
4. Ava Niksich, Proc,-Herm., 59
5. Adrian Sheets, Mesabi East, 59
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:47.96
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:51.65
3. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 6:02.35
4. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:12.53
5. Adeline Butzke, Mesabi East, 6:19.72
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:47.36
2. Hibbing, 1:48.06
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.37
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.90
5. International Falls,1:54.52
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.57
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.12
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.43
4. Ella Kalisch, Hibbing, 1:10.64
5. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:11.83
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:13.51
2. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:17.50
3. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:20.21
4. Ava Denninger, Superior, 1:21.42
5. Julia Peterson, CEC, 1:23.09
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:55.50
2. Hibbing, 3:58.76
3. Mesabi East, 4:03.89
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:07.97
5. Superior, 4:08.17
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Rainy River 0
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Itasca Community College volleyball team swept Rainy River 3-0 in a match conducted Sept. 9, at International Falls.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of 26-24, 25-11 and 25-14.
Lacie O’Leary had a big match at the net for ICC as she recorded 20 kills with a .441 kill percentage. She added two service aces and four digs. Breea Rasmussen had one kill and 10 digs, Maddie Irvine finished with two kills and two digs, Jazmyn Hakins had two kills, Senia Erkkila recorded six kills and two digs, Kaisa Reed had 16 digs, and Brooke Meyer finished with two kills, 31 set assists, and six service aces.
Madison Lowe had six kills for Rainy River while Cara Polk had 15 set assists and five digs. Cyra Polk finished with 21 digs.
College Volleyball
Itasca 3
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — The Itasca Community College volleyball team rolled past Hibbing 3-0 in play on Sept. 10, at Hibbing.
The Vikings won the games by the scores of
25-13, 25-18 and 25-9.
Brooke Meyer finished with four kills, 29 set assists and six digs for ICC while Lacie O’Leary had 14 kills, a .333 kill percentage, four service aces and six digs. Breea Rasmussen recorded eight kills and four digs, Maddie Irvine had two kills and two digs, Jazmyn Hakins finished with two kills, Senia Erkkila had four kills and four digs, and Kaisa Reed recorded 17 digs.
Kaydince Thoennes led Hibbing with five kills. Alexia Carroll had 13 set assists and three digs while Emma DuChamp added five digs.
Itasca is now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. It is next in action Wednesday, Sept.14, for a road match against Central Lakes at 6:30 p.m. It will be home for a 6:30 p.m. match versus Mesabi Range on Friday, Sept. 16, and it will remain at home for a noon match against Vermilion on Saturday, Sept. 17.
