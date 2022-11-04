GRAND RAPIDS—Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Section Tournaments
Section 7AAA
The No. 1 seed Grand Rapids High School team defeated North Branch 3-1 on Nov. 2, to advance to the championship match.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 to reach the finals.
The championship match is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Hermantown.
Section 7AA
In one semifinal match, Rush City defeated International Falls 3-0. In the other semifinal match, Esko topped defending champion Greenway 3-0.
In the championship match, Rush City will meet Esko at 6 p.m. at Hermantown.
Volleyball
Esko 3
Greenway 0
ESKO—The Greenway High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Nov. 2, with a 3-0 loss to Esko in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Volleyball Tournament.
Esko won the games by the scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-12.
Lexi Hammer had 30 set assists for Greenway while Ava Johnson finished with 11 kills. Miranda Gernander had seven kills, Kyra Williams recorded seven kills and 21 digs, and Jocelyn Mikulich had 23 digs.
Greenway finishes the season with a 12-11 record.
Section 7A
In one semifinal match on Nov. 2, Floodwood topped Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-1 to advance to the championship match. It will meet Ely which defeated South Ridge 3-0.
Ely and Floodwood will play for the section championship Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. at Hermantown.
Football
Section Tournaments
Section 7AAAA
In semifinal games, No. 4 seed Cloquet downed No. 1 seed Grand Rapids 42-15 and No. 3 seed North Branch topped No. 2 seed Hermantown 28-20.
The championship game was Nov. 4, at North Branch.
Section 7AAA
In semifinal games, No. 1 seed Esko beat No. 4 seed Two Harbors 43-7, and No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes pounded No. 3 seed Aitkin 49-8.
In the championship game, Esko defeated Pequot Lakes 28-19.
Section 7AA
In semifinal games, No. 1 seed Moose Lake-Willow River downed No. 4 seed Hinckley-Finlayson 47-8, and No. 2 seed Crosby-Ironton topped No. 3 seed International Falls 36-0.
In the championship game, MLWR defeated Crosby-Ironton 25-0.
Section 7A
In semifinal games, No. 1 seed Deer River pounded No.4 seed Chisholm 42-8 and No. 3 seed Barnum dumped No. 2 seed Braham 28-18.
The championship game was Nov. 4.
Section 7 Nine-man
In semifinal games, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ripped No. 4 seed North Central 50-0, and No. 2 seed Cherry smashed Cook County 68-8,
The championship game between MIB and Cherry was Nov. 4.
Football All District
GRAND RAPIDS—Six members of the Grand Rapids High School football team have been named to the All-Northeast Red District First Team.
The Thunderhawks named to the team include senior running back/free safety Owen Glenn, senior quarterback Ethan Florek, senior running back/linebacker Aiden Chandler, senior offensive/defensive lineman Wyatt Christensen, senior linebacker/punter Chris Hoover, and senior wide receiver/defensive back Kaydin Metzgar.
Selected from Hermantown are junior wide receiver/cornerback Peyton Menzel, senior fullback/defensive tackle Josh Muehlbauer, senior running back/linebacker Rocco Ericksen, senior offensive/defensive tackle Austin Wunner, and senior guard/tackle Joe Perkins.
Named from North Branch are senior quarterback/defensive back Preston Peterson, senior tight end/defensive lineman Adam Johnstone, senior fullback/halfback Sam Robillard, and senior halfback/defensive back Loghan Croal.
Picked from Cloquet are senior running back/defensive back Kollin Bonneville, senior quarterback/strong safety Reese Sheldon, senior defensive end/running back Brysen Mcleod, and junior linebacker/running back Carter Horvat.
Selected from Duluth Denfeld are senior wide receiver/linebacker Liu Newland, junior running back/defensive back Dashawn Moore, and sophomore running back/linebacker Cole Abernethy.
Named from Duluth East are senior running back Austan Orvedahl, and senior defensive end/guard Brady Schubitzke.
Picked from Rock Ridge are senior running back/linebacker Ryan Manninen and senior utility player Isaac Flatley.
Austan Orvedahl of Duluth East was named as the Offensive Player of the Year. Sam Robillard of North Branch was named Defensive Player of the Year. Adam Johnstone of North Branch was selected Lineman of the Year.
Greg Spahn of Grand Rapids was named Coach of the Year and Greg Aker of Hermantown was selected Assistant Coach of the Year.
Cross Country
Iron Range
Conference
COLERAINE—The Iron Range Conference Cross Country All-Conference Team for 2022, has been announced.
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans placed four runners on the All-Conference team. They are Ben Plackner, Levi Danielson, Riley Koran and Brayden Nielsen.
Selected from conference champion Rock Ridge were Cameron Stocke, Jackson Kendall, Jake Bradach, Jared Delich, Connor Matschiner and John Kendall.
Named from Ely was Caid Chittum while rounding out the squad is Carter Skelton of Mesabi East.
GNK placed three girls on the All-Conference team. They are Lola Champlin, Emma Williams and Kaitlin Olson.
Named from conference champion Rock Ridge were Maija Lamppa, Nora Stark, Alexis Lamppa, Miia Johnson and Katelyn Torrel.
Picked from Ely are Molly Brophy, Zoe Devine and Claire Blauch.
Rounding out the team are Olivia Pascuzzi and Destiny Schmitz of Chisholm, Abbi Hutchinson, International Falls, and Aubree Skelton, Mesabi East.
