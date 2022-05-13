GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball
Deer River
Tournament
DEER RIVER — The Hill City/Northland Storm fastpitch softball team claimed first place in the Deer River Tournament, defeating Deer River, Nevis and Braham along the way to go undefeated in the tournament.
HCN 14
Deer River 4
HCN defeated the host Deer River team 14-4 in five innings.
Madison Barnes pitched the first four innings to get the win on the mound for the Storm, allowing four earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out three. Kaija Neary pitched the final inning and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out two.
Alynza Welk had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored while Neary had two hits, scored three runs and drove in another. McKenzie Casper collected two hits and scored two runs, Sage Ahonen had two hits and two stolen bases, and Randi Wilson finished with a two-run triple.
HCN 16
Nevis 0
In a four-inning contest, HCN defeated Nevis 16-0 in four innings.
Kaija Neary hurled the shutout on the mound for the Storm as she allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out five in pitching the distance.
Shaley Pearson had four hits with three doubles, scored three runs and drove in four for HCN while Emma Finke ripped out three hits with two doubles, scored four runs and drove in three. McKenzie Casper had two hits and scored three runs, Randi Wilson had two hits and two RBIs, and Riley Holm added two hits.
HCN 16
Braham 6
The Storm finished undefeated in the tournament with a 16-6 pounding of Braham in a six-inning contest.
Shaley Pearson was the winning pitcher as she hurled the first four innings and allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and fanning seven. Kaija Neary pitched the final two innings to get the save.
The Storm broke the game open with nine runs in the sixth inning to win the game. Sage Ahonen had two hits and four RBIs for HCN and Ally Zapzalka hit a two-run triple and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
With the win, HCN is 5-1 on the season.
HCN 9
Blackduck 1
HCN — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Blackduck 9-1 in action May 10.
Shaley Pearson was tough on the mound for the Storm as she hurled a complete game, allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out 10.
Ally Zapzalka ripped out two hits, scored a run, drove in one and stole two bases and Bella Dunham had two hit, scored three runs, drove in one and stole four bases. McKenzie Casper had a two-run single and stole two bases.
With the win, HCN is 6-1 on the season.
Boys Tennis
Hermantown 5
GRG 2
HERMANTOWN — Hermantown topped the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) boys tennis team 5-2 in action on May 3.
GRG won one of the four singles matches as Alex Frimanslund won the second singles match over Ben Kangas 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Dropping singles matches for the Thunderhawks were Blayne Mortenson to Chase Spams in first singles, Justin Kerr lost to Sam Swenson in third singles, and Dylan Henrichsen lost to Ford Sfytta in fourth singles.
The other GRG point came in second doubles where Caiden MacLean and Joe Sutherland teamed to stop Ely Young and Mario Jimenez 6-3,6-3.
The GRG No. 1 doubles team of Luc Dulong and Zach Lagergren lost to Aaron Evsen and Max Plante, and Hermantown’s Rolan Kuznetsov and Victor Plante defeated GRG’s Jens Kahldah and Ben Schroeder in third doubles.
Hermantown 5, GRG 2
No. 1 Singles: Chase Spams, H, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 7-5, 6-3; No. 2 Singles: Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Ben Kangas, H, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Singles: Sam Swenson, H, def. Justin Kerr, GRG, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 Singles: Ford Sfytta, H, def. Dylan Henrichsen, GRG, 7-6, 6-4
Doubles: No. 1: Aaron Evsen/Max Plante, H, def. Luc Dulong/Zach Lagergren, GRG, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; No. 2: Caiden MacLean/Joe Sutherland, GRG, def. Ely Young/Mario Jimenez, H, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3: Rolan Kuznetsov/Victor Plante, H, def. Jens Kaldahl/Ben Schroeder, GRG, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Tennis
GRG 5
Aitkin 2
AITKIN — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) boys tennis team topped Aitkin 5-2 in play on May 4.
The teams split the four singles matches. GRG received wins at No. 2 singles from Luc Dulong over Ben Harris, and Preston Jalund of GRG took the fourth singles match over Noland Nordberg.
Aitkin’s Jamison St. Clair defeated Alex Frimanslund in the first singles match while Zander Peterson stopped Joe Sutherland in the third singles match.
GRG swept the three doubles matches. The first doubles team of Blayne Mortenson and Justin Kerr defeated Blaise Sandford and Josh Stanley, and the No. 2 doubles team of Caiden MacLean and Zach Lagergren downed Joey Haasken and Wyatt Crowther. In third doubles, GRG’s Dylan Henrichsen and Jens Kaldahl were victorious over Josh Kukowski and Joey Harmon.
GRG 5, Aitkin 2
No. 1 Singles: Jamison St. Clair, A, def. Alex Frimanslund, GRG, 6-0,6-0; No. 2 Singles: Luc Dulong, GRG, def. Ben Harris, A, 6-4,6-4; No. 3 Singles: Zander Peterson, A, def. Joe Sutherland, GRG, 1-6, 7-5, 10-5; No. 4 Singles: Preston Jorlund, GRG, def. Noland Nordberg, A, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1: Blayne Mortenson/Justin Kerr, GRG, def. Blaise Sandford/Josh Stanley, A, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Caiden MacLean/Zach Lagergren, GRG, def. Joey Haasken/Wyatt Crowther, A, 6-0, 1-6, 7-4; No. 3: Dylan Henrichsen/Jens Kaldahl, GRG, def. Josh Kukowski/Joey Harmon, A, 6-1, 6-1.
Boys Tennis
Brainerd 7
GRG 0
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids/Greenway boys tennis team lost to Brainerd 7-0 in play on May 6.
Following are the matches:
Brainerd 7, GRG 0
No. 1 Singles: Beck Barber, B, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Singles: Matthew Moraghan, B, def. Alex Frimanslund, GRG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Singles: Eli McConkey, B, def. Justin Kerr, GRG, 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 Singles: Will Aadland, B, def. Frank Mbombda, GRG, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1: Noah Madsen/Karl Anderson, B, def. Luc Dulong/Zach Lagergren, GRG, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2: Clark Haglin/Jalen Emslander, B, def. Joe Sutherland/Caiden MacLean, GRG, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); No. 3: Ben Karlgaard/Riley Rice, B, def. Jens Kaldahl/Dylan Henrichsen, GRG, 6-0, 4-6 (10-8).
Boys Tennis
GRG 6
Cloquet 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway boys tennis team defeated Cloquet 6-1 on May 10.
GRG won three of the four singles matches as Alex Frimanslund, Luc Dulong and Frank Mbombda were all victorious.
GRG won all three doubles matches as the teams of Zach Lagergren/Justin Kerr, Joe Sutherland/Caiden MacLean, and Jens Kaldahl/Dylan Henrichsen all too wins.
GRG 6, Cloquet 1
No. 1 Singles: Ethan Lavan, C, def. Blayne Mortenson, GRG, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Singles: Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Sam Bailey, C, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Singles: Luc Dulong, GRG, def. Tyler Leppi, C, 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 4 Singles: Frank Mbombda, GRG, def. T.J. Sabyan, C, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1: Zach Lagergren/Justin Kerr, GRG, def. Logan Beck/Max Sundquist, C, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; No. 2: Joe Sutherland/Caiden MacLean, GRG, def. Ethan Doty/Jonah Bryant-Nikko, C, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3: Jens Kaldahl/Dylan Henrichsen, GRG,def. Marco Zegam/Joey Bendur, C, 6-1, 6-0.
Thunderhawk
Summer Scramble
Tournament and
Fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS — The School District 318 Activities Department is sponsoring the 2022 Thunderhawk Summer Scramble Tournament and Fundraiser which is set for Sunday, June 12, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
Registration for the nine-hole scramble starts at 2:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. shotgun start. All proceeds go towards the School District 318 Activities Department.
The fee is $90 per player with a cost o $360 per foursome. All entry fees include nine-hole green fees, driving range access, and golf cart. There will be a taco bar after the event. Mini-games will be run throughout the course by members of the 2021-22 Activities teams.
There are $100 hole sponsor opportunities which includes sponsor name on Thunderhawk Summer Scramble banner. A $500 Team Sponsor includes one foursome in the tournament and all inclusions for “Hole” sponsorship.
First and second place team awards will be given, along with awards/prizes for closest to the center of the fairway on hole No. 2, hit the green on hole No. 3, men’s and women’s long drive contest on hole No. 6, closest to the pin on hole No. 8, putting contest and a door prize drawing for team donated and sponsored items throughout the meal.
Register at Pokegama Golf Course or contact the Activities Department at 327-5765 or Gigi Pehrson at 244-9206. Registration fees will be collected on the day of the event.
“Your support, participation and generosity are greatly appreciated,” said the Activities Department. “Thank you.”
Baseball
Chisholm 4
Deer River 0
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm baseball team scored four early runs on Tuesday and Noah Sundquist took care of the pitching as the Bluestreaks beat Deer River 4-0.
The Bluestreaks scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning when Sundquist walked, Jude Sundquist reached on an error, and both came across to score when Ben Wegener ripped a double.
The Warriors picked up their first hit of the game when Hunter Stolley hit a single in the top of the second inning.
Sundquist struck out two more hitters in the inning to keep the score at 2-0.
The Bluestreaks added to their lead in the bottom of the third inning when Jude Sundquist reached on an error and then went to second when Ben Wegener was walked, and Sean Fleming hit a single that scored Sundquist.
Chisholm made it a 4-0 contest when Wegener stole home.
The rest was up to Sundquist on the mound.
He gave up a single to Nick Bakkedahl in the top of the frame but then struck out three straight hitters to keep it at a 4-0 contest.
The Bluestreaks loaded the bases in the home half of the fourth but could not squeeze a run across.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the top of the fifth but the Chisholm defense came up with some solid infield outs and a grounder to Dillon Splinter at first base ended the frame.
That also ended the day for Sundquist on the mound.
He went the five innings not giving up any runs, striking out eight, while only walking one hitter and hitting a batter.
Sean Fleming took over on the mound in the sixth inning for the Bluestreaks.
He put them down in order in the sixth and one Warriors hitter reached on an error but Ben Storlie grounded out and Kaden King flew out to center field to end the contest.
Softball
Ely 16
N-K 5
ELY — The Timberwolves turned things around on Tuesday, 10-running Nashwauk-Keewatin in five innings, 16-5.
Kate Coughlin had a massive day at the plate for the Timberwolves, finishing with two hits and five RBIs. Charly Flom and Clare Thomas added two hits apiece.
Zoe Mackenzie got the win in the circle, surrendering seven hits and no walks while striking out one over five innings.
Softball
Hibbing 8
Grand Rapids 3
GRAND RAPIDS — Aune Boben struck out 19 Thunderhawk batters as the Bluejackets beat Grand Rapids by five Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex in eight innings.
Boben only allowed four hits in the process.
Boben also had four hits in the game. Ayva Terzich finished with three hits, including a home run to lead off the eighth inning which provided the eventual game-winning run. Emma Kivela and Rylie Forbord each had two hits.
Addie Linder took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. In her eight innings of work, she allowed eight runs on 11 hits while walking three, hitting one batter and striking out five.
Grand Rapids scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and also stranded two runners on base.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 5-3 on the season.
Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League
GRAND RAPIDS — The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League is making plans for another fun and exciting season of golf.
Included again this year is their popular series of clinics, taught by our new Pokegama teaching professional Jerrod Stark. These clinics help to improve the skills of putting, chipping, irons and driving, and are offered free to all morning league members.
Another popular feature is the opportunity to play from the established 4,000-yard course. This shorter course gives our league golfers the option to play from a distance that compliments their abilities, making the game more fun and enjoyable.
The Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League is made up of golfers of all ages and abilities. Included in the league membership are long-time golfers, those who have recently returned to the game, those who have just begun to play and everything in between. The common theme that ties all members together is that we love to play the game and enjoy the camaraderie of league friends.
The season will begin with a “Kick-off Brunch” on Tuesday, May 17. The day will begin with a social time at 10 a.m. in the clubhouse restaurant Pokegama Grill. Brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m., with a nine-hole scramble to follow at noon. Any ladies who are not currently members of the league are cordially invited to join the current members for the brunch and scramble and may sign up for the league at that time. The cost of the brunch is $13. The cost of the scramble will be $17 plus tax for non-Pokegama Golf Course season pass holders.
If you have any questions, please contact: Marilynn Hrouda, Co-Chairperson 218-326-6810 (dmhrouda@msn.com), or Jan Maki, Co-Chairperson 218-929-4051 (jmaki99@gmail.com).
ICC softball awards
ROCHESTER — The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has announced the 2022 MCAC Softball All-Division awards and the All-MCAC Team.
In the MCAC North Division, Itasca Community College freshman catcher and shortstop Abby Gustason was named the Player-of-the-Year. In her 125 plate appearances, Gustason hit .518 on the season and .656 in conference play, which ranks her first in the division. She hit 12 home runs and 15 doubles on the season with 62 RBIS through her 57 hits. Defensively, the Coleraine product put out 126 hitters and assisted on another 13 in her 150 chances, a fielding percentage of .927.
Kyle Erickson, Itasca Community College softball coach, earned the MCAC North Division Coach-of-the-Year honor. After going 21-13 overall and 16-2 in the North Division, Coach Erickson led his Vikings to a share of the MCAC North Division title and a spot in the NJCAA Region XIIIB Tournament to begin on Saturday, May 14.
MCAC Softball is split into two divisions with Anoka-Ramsey, M-State Fergus Falls, Minnesota West, Ridgewater, Rochester, and St. Cloud Technical and Community College competing in the South Division. Central Lakes, Hibbing, Itasca, Mesabi Range, Northland, Rainy River, and Vermilion Community College compete in the North Division. Riverland Community College played in the South Division as a club team this season.
Leading the conference in batting average at .645, home runs with 18, on base percentage with .697, and slugging percentage with 1.248 has helped Rainna Stangle earn the 2022 South Division Softball Player-of-the-Year honor. Playing 3rd base and catcher for St. Cloud Technical and Community College, the freshman from Sartell, MN has racked up 78 hits, 67 runs, 79 RBI, and 151 total bases in her 121 at bats. In the field, she also has 124 putouts and 40 assists in her 166 opportunities, for a .988 fielding percentage.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball coach, Greg Thorstad, was named the MCAC South Division Coach-of-the-Year. Coach Thorstad led his team to a 35-3 overall record and 16-2 in the South Division, good enough to claim the MCAC South Division Championship. Coach Thorstad and his Cyclones will host the NJCAA Region XIIIA Softball Tournament in St. Cloud, MN.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, MCAC softball coaches nominated and voted on players from each division to be named to the first or second team of the respective divisions. The top ranked player from each division was named the Player-of-the-Year. The coach of the year was also voted on for each division.
The first team members from each all-division team were also named to the All-MCAC Team.
Named to the All-MCAC team from Itasca were Gustason, just a freshman, along with freshman pitcher Izzy Clark and freshman catcher/shortstop Emma Hurd.
Vikings selected to the North All-Division Team were Gustason, Clark, Hurd, and freshman center fielder Haley Murray.
Baseball
Cloquet 7
Grand Rapids 6
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team dropped a 7-6 decision to Cloquet in a road game on May 10.
Andy Linder was the losing pitcher for Grand Rapids as he allowed four runs on one hit with three walks and a hit batter in the first inning. Tyler Norgard came on in relief and did a good job as he hurled four innings and allowed no earned runs while yielding four hits, walking two and striking out two. Nolan Svatos pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up two runs. Kyler Miller pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Ben Keske had two hits, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one for Grand Rapids while Kyle Henke had a pinch-hit triple and scored and Myles Gunderson added a double.
GR 200 011 2 — 6 5 2
C 400 012 x — 7 9 3
Grand Rapids: Andy Linder (L), Tyler Norgard (1st), Nolan Svatos (5th), Kyler Miller (6th); 2B-Ben Keske; 3B-Kyle Henke.
Baseball
Bemidji 4
Grand Rapids 3
BEMIDJI — Ty Lundeen of Bemidji homered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Bemidji beat Grand Rapids 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the first game of a doubleheader at Bemidji.
Easton Sjostrand pitched two-thirds of an inning and took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks. Myles Gunderson pitched the first seven innings for Grand Rapids and allowed no earned runs while allowing three hits, striking out five and walking three.
Picking up the hits in the game for the Thunderhawks were Ben Keske, Klous Jones, Ren Morque and David Wohlers.
Nashwauk native Daniel Clusiau struck out 13 on the mound for Bemidji.
“We gave them their first two runs on back-to-back misplayed bunts which was very disappointing,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen.
GR 000 003 00 — 3 4 3
B 000 021 01 — 4 6 0
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson, Easton Sjostrand (8th) (L).
Baseball
Grand Rapids 5
Bemidji 2
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team bounced back with a 5-2 victory over Bemidji in the second game of a doubleheader on May 12.
Easton Sjostrand picked up the win on the mound for Grand Rapids as he pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out five and issuing four walks. Klous Jones pitched two innings and gave up one run on no hits while walking three and fanning two. Garett Drotts pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the save.
Ben Keske had two hits, a run scored, a RBI and a stolen base for the Thunderhawks and Kyle Henke had a double, a run scored and a RBI.
Grand Rapids is now 7-4 on the season. It played North Branch on Friday and will then be at home for a doubleheader against Duluth East on Tuesday, May 17, starting at 3 p.m. It play host to Denfeld on Wednesday and Proctor on Thursday in a pair of 4:30 p.m. contests.
GR 000 203 0 — 5 7 0
B 000 010 1 — 2 2 3
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W), Klous Jones (5th), Garett Drotts (7th) (S); 2B-Kyle Henke.
