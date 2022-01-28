GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
MLWR 53
Grand Rapids 36
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Moose Lake-Willow River at home on Jan. 25, by the score of 53-36.
In a low-scoring first half, the Rebels took a 22-18 lead into halftime. MLWR then outscored the Thunderhawks by 13 points in the second half to come away with the victory.
Logan Orvedahl hit five 3-pointers and led MLWR in scoring with 21 points. Phillip Sheetz nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11, Alex Watrin had 10 while Sam Dewey added five.
Austin Hanson led Grand Rapids with 14 points. Ian Salmela scored seven wile Ethan Florek added six.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 4-10 on the season. It is in action on Saturday, Jan. 29, for a 12:30 p.m. contest at Chisago Lakes. It will be back home on Monday, Jan. 31, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Virginia.
With the win, MLWR improves to 10-4 on the season.
MLWR 22 31 — 53
GR 18 18 — 36
Moose Lake-Willow River: Logan Orvedahl 21, Phillip Sheetz 11, Sam Dewey 5, Jimmy Walker 1, Chance Lunde 2, Luke Dewey 3, Alex Watrin 10.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 7, Caleb Rychart 4, Austin Hanson 14, Ethan Florek 6, Luke Roy 3, Danny Markovich 2.
Total Fouls: MLWR 17; GR 18; Fouled Out: Lunde, Florek; Free Throws: MLWR 11-of-16; GR 11-of-15; 3-pointers: MLWR, Orvedahl 5, Sheetz 3; GR, Salmela.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 104.5
Superior 65.6
GRAND RAPIDS — It was a successful Senior Night for the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team as it defeated Superior 104.5 to 65.5 in dual meet action Jan. 25, in Grand Rapids.
It was a fun meet for the Thunderhawks as many of the swimmers competed in different events from what they usually do.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie and Derek Bolin (1:46.62); Palecek in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.33) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.46); Grant Ewen in the 50-yard freestyle (24.31 seconds); Aydin Aultman in diving (231.30 points); Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (59.88 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Bolin, Palecek, Nik Casper and Ewen (1:39.65); Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.32); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Casper, Eric Klous, Graham Verke and Ewen (3:48.52).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were William Skaudis in the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.88) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.90); Silvis in the 50-yard freestyle (24.89 seconds); David Aultman in diving (148.35 points); Perrin Lasky in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.82); Bolin in the 500-yard freestyle (6:08.87); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Silvis, Ogilvie, Joe Loney and Skaudis (1:44.22); Ewen in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.55); and Klous in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.04).
Grand Rapids 104.5,
Superior 65.5
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:46.62; 2. Superior, 1:59.81; 3. Superior, 2:11.99.
200 freestyle — 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 2:09.33; 2. Zeke Fish, S, 2:10.63; 3. Nolan Bird, S, 2:12.96.
200 individual medley — 1. Ryan Peterson, S, 2:24.87; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.88; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 2:35.21.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 24.31; 2. Will Silvis, GR, 24.89; 3. Eric Klous, GR, 25.08.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 231.20; 2. David Aultman, GR, 148.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 59.88; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 1:01.90; 3. Will Monroe, S, 1:05.43.
100 freestyle — 1. Zeke Fish, S, 56.70; 2. Perrin Lasky, GR, 1:04.82; 3. Ben Eichberg, S, 1:06.30.
500 freestyle — 1. Paolo Pagnucci, S, 6:00.00; 2. Derek Bolin, GR, 6:08.87; 3. Eli Benson, S, 6:32.84.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Nik Casper, Grant Ewen), 1:39.65; 2. Grand Rapids (Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Joe Loney, William Skaudis), 1:44.22; 3. Superior, 1:48.13 .
100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.46; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:05.55; 3. Ryan Peterson, S, 1:08.64.
100 breaststroke — 1. Will Silvis, GR, 1:08.32; 2. Eric Klous, GR, 1:09.04; 3. Nolan Bird, S, 1:17.71.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Eric Klous, Graham Verke, Grant Ewen), 3:48.52; 2. Superior, 3:49.50; 3. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, Perrin Lasky, Seth Barton, Christian Varin), 4:06.12.
Boys Basketball
N-K 77
Silver Bay 54
NASHWAUK — Marcus Moore poured in a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans over the Mariners at home Tuesday.
Marcus Moore scored 29 points for the Spartans while Gaige Waldvogel had 14 points with three 3-pointers.
Cash Williams had 21 points for Silver Bay. Trenton Mecks added 18 and Mason Ollman had 13.
With the win, the Spartans improve to 7-7 on the season. They played Greenway on Jan. 28, and will be at home against Hill City on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Silver Bay is 2-9 on the season.
SB 34 20 — 54
NK 34 43 — 77
Silver Bay: Dylan Schwartz 2, Cash Williams 21, Trenton Mecks 18, Mason Ollman 13.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldovogel 14, Marcus Moore 29, Justice Rebrovich 6, Conner Perryman 6, Daniel Olson 8, Brody Erickson 7, David Goss 2, Eli McNeil 4.
Total Fouls: Silver Bay 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Silver Bay 9-14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-10; 3-pointers: Williams 2, Mecks, Waldvogel 3, Moore 6, Rebrovich, Perryman.
Wrestling
Deer River 42,
Hibbing 39
HIBBING —The Deer River High School wrestling team slipped past Hibbing 42-39 in recent dual meet action.
Taking wins for the Warriors were Charles Ikola with a pin in 33 seconds, Dylan Gielen by fall at 120 pounds, Wyatt Gullickson by fall at 126, Pita Tudonu at 138, Tygh by fall at 145, Gus Thompson by pin at 195, and Jojo Thompson by fall at 220 pounds.
106 — Charles Ikola, DR, pinned Nehemiah Figueroa, :33; 112 — Christian Jellle, H, def. Tate Evans, 11-5; 120 — Dylan Geilen, DR, pinned Emma Platt, :13; 126 — Wyatt Gullickson, DE, pinned Gabe Martin, 3:37; 132 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Jayden Fairbanks, 1:46; 138 — Pita Tudonu, DR, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, 4:28; 145 — Tygh Gullickson, DR, pinned Luke Tichy, :51; 152 — Jack Bautch, H, pinned Jarod Pennington, 1:14; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Ben Storlie, :48; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, pinned Austin Mundt, 3:45; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Gus Thompson, DR, pinned Evan Hanson, 1:06; 220 — JoJo Thompson, DR, pinned Drew Shay, 1:59; 285 — Ian Larrabee, H, pinned Lee Perrington, 1:13.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Brainerd 1
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team dominated play through three periods but ran into a hot Brainerd goaltender, but the Thunderhawks were still able to come away with a 3-1 victory in action on the road Jan 25.
Grand Rapids put 55 shots on net as compared to the 12 that Brainerd was able to put on net.
Ren Morque scored on a power play for the Thunderhawks for the only goal of the first period.
Grand Rapids added two more goals in the second period to lead 3-0 after two periods. Finding the back of the net for the Thunderhawks in the period were Henry Stere and Garett Drotts, with Drotts’ goal coming on a power play.
Brainerd scored 3:16 into the final period to cut the lead to 3-1 as John Finnegan scored unassisted. But there was no more scoring in the period as the Thunderhawks took the win.
Myles Gunderson finished with 11 saves in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Jed Klang of Brainerd was busy 9in making 52 stops.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 14-4-1 on the season. It played Maple Grove on Jan. 28, and will play host to White Bear Lake on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.
With the loss, Brainerd falls to 3-13-1 on the season.
GR 1 2 0 – 3
B 0 0 1 – 1
First period: 1. GR, Ren Morque (Joey DelGreco, Easton Young), 7:16 (pp).
Second period: 2. GR, Henry Sterle (Samuel Sterle, Hayden DeMars), 6:58; 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Morque), 10:49 (pp).
Third period: 4. B, John Finnegan, 3:16.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 3-5-3-11; Jed Klang, B, 20-17-15-52; Total penalties: GR 1-for-2 minutes; B 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 7
LOW 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team blanked Lake of the Woods 7-0 in home action on Jan. 25.
The Raider offense was hopping in the game while Nathan Jurganson was spectacular in the nets for the Raiders as he finished with 28 saves in recording the shutout.
Greenway scored three times in the first period with Carter Cline scoring the first goal and Thomas Vekich scoring the next two for a 3-0 advantage.
The Raiders added two more goals in the second period with Aden Springer scoring both, with the first one coming with Greenway shorthanded.
Greenway added two more goals in the final period as Aidan Rajala and Matt Hannah turned on the red light.
Springer had two goals and two assists for Greenway while Coleman Groshong had four assists. Vekich finished with a three-point night.
With the win, the Raiders are now 8-5 on the season. They were on the road at Thief River Falls on Jan. 28, and then will play at East Grand Forkson Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. They will be back home on Monday, Jan. 31, for a game against Duluth Denfeld.
With the loss, Lake of the Woods is now 5-9-1 on the season.
LOW 0 0 0 – 0
GWY 3 2 2 – 7
First period: 1. G, Carter Cline (Joe Herfindahl, Coleman Groshong), 5:56; 2. G, Thomas Vekich (Jacques Villeneuve, Cline), 8:45; 3. G, Vekich (Ezra Carlson, Aden Springer), 15:06.
Second period: 4. G, Springer (Groshong, Aidan Rajala), 3:04 (sh); 5. G, Springer (Groshong, Caden Carpenter), 6:18.
Third period: 6. G, Rajala (Vekich, Springer), 1:38; 7. G, Matt Hannah (Wyatt Thorson, Groshong), 14:46 (pp).
Goalie saves: LOW, R. Stromlund, 8-9-5-22; G, Nathan Jurganson, 9-13-6-28; Total penalties: LOW 6-for-12 minutes; G 6-for-10 minutes.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 66
Deer River 32
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to a tough South Ridge team at home on Jan. 25, by the score of 66-32.
Results for the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River is now 6-10 on the season while South Ridge is now 15-0 with the victory.
Girls Basketball
HCN 73
N-K 53
REMER — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 73-53 in play at Remer on Jan. 25.
The Storm led 31-24 at the half and then outscored the Spartans 42-29 to win going away.
Lainee Spangler had 25 points, 18 rebounds and five steals for HCN while Alynza Welk scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Annika Spangler had 11 points and seven rebounds while Emma Finke had eight points, six rebounds and three steals. Tatum Peterson finished with seven rebounds.
Scoring for Nashwauk-Keewatin was not available.
With the win, HCN improves to 6-6 on the season.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-14 on the season. It played Carlton on Jan. 28, and will travel to Ely for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 31.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 65
Intl. Falls 48
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated International Falls on the road by a 65-48 score on Jan. 27.
The Raiders led big at 39-20 at the half and even though International Falls had a two-point scoring advantage in the second half it didn’t matter as Greenway cruised to the win.
Greenway unleashed a 3-point barrage as it sank 11 in the game. Mathias MacKnight led the Raiders with 19 points while Grant Hansen connected on three 3-pointers and scored 17. Westin Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Grant Rychart scored nine and Tyler Swedeen added eight.
Jett Tomczak had 19 points to lead the Broncos. Owen Wherley scored eight, Charlie Greenlee, seven, and Knute Boerger and Lammin Barron both added six.
With the win, Greenway is now 7-9 on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Jan. 28, and then will next be in action on Friday, Feb. 4, when it travels to North Woods for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the loss, International Falls falls to 3-11 on the season.
GWY 39 26 — 65
IF 20 28 — 48
Greenway: Westin Smith 12, Grant Hansen 17, Mathias MacKnight 19, Grant Rychart 9, Tyler Swedeen 8.
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 7, Knute Boerger 6, Jett Tomczak 19, Lammin Barron 6, Ben Smith 2, Owen Wherley 8.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 6-of-13; IF 10-of-17; 3-pointers: G, Smith 4, Hansen 3, MacKnight 2, Rychart, Swedeen; IF, Greenlee, Boerger.
Girls Basketball
MIB 113,
Deer River 17
DEER RIVER — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team put four players in double figures as they blew past Deer River Thursday night, 113-17.
The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich’s 34 points. Ava Butler added 18, Sage Ganyo had 17 and Brooke Niska chipped in with 13.
Deer River was paced by Constance Bowstring’s six points.
With the loss, Deer River is 6-11 on the season. It will travel to Cass Lake-Bena for a 4:30 p.m. game on Saturday, Jan. 29, and will be home against Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Jan. 31.
With the win, MIB improves to 15-2 on the season.
MIB 59 54 — 113
DR 7 10 — 17
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 1, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 34, Brooke Niska 13, Gabby Lira 8, Sage Ganyo 17, Ava Luukkonen 5, Ava Butler 18, Suzy Aubrey 3, Lauren Maki 5, Aniyah Thomas 3; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Niska 4, Ganyo 3, Luukkonen 1, Butler 4, Aubrey 1, Maki 1, Thomas 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 2, Katie Storlie 5, Shanna Michaud 2, Jessica Reigel 2, Constance Bowstring 6; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 1-2; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 97
MIB 83
DEER RIVER — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team went point-for-point with Deer River in the first half with both teams tied at 47 at the break.
The Warriors, however, were able to keep the momentum going, outscoring the Rangers 50-36 the rest of the way to get the 97-83 win.
The Rangers were led by Cooper Salinas’ 28 points. Nik Jesch added 25, including seven made threes. Asher Zubich finished with 18.
Deer River was led by Ty Morrison’s 24 points. Mikhail Wakonabo tallied 18, Sam Rahier finished with 17, Ethan Williams had 16 and Tait Kongsjord chipped in with 14.
The Warriors finished with 17 3-pointers in the contest.
With the win, Deer River is now 11-2 on the season. It played Northland-Remer on Jan. 28, and is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 3, at home against South Ridge at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, MIB falls to 10-6 on the season.
MIB 47 36 — 83
DR 47 50 — 97
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 18, Cooper Salinas 28, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Josh Holmes 5, Nik Jesch 25, MiCaden Clines 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Salinas 2, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 7; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Deer River: Caiden Schjenken 8, Mikhail Wakonabo 18, Sam Rahier 17, Tait Kongsjord 14, Ty Morrison 24, Ethan Williams 16; Three pointers: Schjenken 2, Wakonabo 4, Rahier 5, Morrison 2, Williams 4; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 87
Bigfork 34
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to a tough Cherry squad 87-34 in home action on Jan. 27.
Results of the game were not available.
The loss drops the Huskies to 4-10 for the season. They play host to Silver Bay on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m.
With the win, Cherry improves to 11-3 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Two Harbors 58
Greenway 49
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Two Harbors at home on Jan. 27, by the score of 58-49.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Raiders are now --- on the season. They travel to Duluth Marshall for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and remain on the road to International Falls for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 3.
With the win, Two Harbors is 11-6 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Sebeka 69
HCN 36
SEBEKA — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost on the road to Sebeka by the score of 69-36 on Jan. 27.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is 6-7 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 3, for a 7:15 p.m. game on the road against LaPorte.
With the win, Sebeka is 3-11 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 60
Proctor 48
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Proctor by a 60-48 score in play on Jan. 27, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led big at the half at 36-20 and cruised to the victory despite being outscored by four points in the second half.
Taryn Hamling again was on fire for Grand Rapids as she led the team with 27 points. Jessika Lofstrom also reached double figures in scoring with 12. Others scoring were Braya LaPlant, nine, Kate Jamtgaard, five, Amanda Scherping, three, and Kyra Giffen and Hannah Hostetter both added two points.
With the win, Grand Rapids’ sixth in a row and 16th in 17 games, the Thunderhawks are 16-2 on the season. It will play Chisago Lakes on the road on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. and then will be back home against Cloquet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Proctor is 11-6 on the season.
Men’s Basketball
Northland 59
Itasca 41
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Northland Community College men’s basketball team downed Itasca 59-41 in a low-scoring game on Jan. 26, in Thief River Falls.
Northland led 27-20 at the half and then outscored the Vikings by 11 points in the second half to take the win.
Zack Meyer scored 18 points and added six rebounds for Northland while Kenny Placide had 10 points and 16 rebounds. Quincy Leday had 10 points and four steals while D’Mani Nettles also scored 10 points. Ashawn Philips had nine points while Jaylen Webb pulled down six rebounds.
Jerome Washington had 15 points to lead the Vikings. Deidrich Kemp scored seven, and Tyler Pederson and Jimsley Sineus both scored six. Nick Grant had five rebounds, and Cody Lee pulled down six rebounds.
Itasca is now 10-10 overall and 4-3 in conference play, and will next be in action on Saturday, Jan. 29, at home for a 3 p.m. game versus Vermilion.
With the win, Northland is 8-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
ICC 20 21 — 41
NCC 27 32 — 59
Itasca: Nick Grant 2, Jack Tong 3, Jerome Washington 15, Tyler Pederson 6, Treyvion Williams 2, Deidrich Kemp 7, Jimsley Sineus 6.
Northland: Quincy Leday 10, D’Mani Nettles 10, Ashawan Philips 9, Zack Meyer 18, Kenny Placide 10, Jaylen Webb 2.
Total Fouls: ICC 14; NCC 13; Fouled Out: Grant; Free Throws: ICC 2-of-4; NCC 8-of-11; 3-pointers: ICC, Tong, Washington 4, Sineus 2; NCC, Philips.
Women’s Basketball
Northland 73
Itasca 46
THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Northland on the road Jan. 26, by the score of 73-46.
Northland led 41-24 at the half and outscored the Vikings by 10 points in the second half to take the win.
Keylee Dahl had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Northland while Macy Skyberg also scored 18. Kasey Stegman had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Vivian Coan scored eight, Jackie Lynn Taflin had seven points and six assists, and Nicole Swedberg added eight rebounds.
Mya Roberts hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Itasca. Haley Murray had 14 points and six rebounds, Lily Gidley scored seven, and Maddi Taylor had five rebounds.
Itasca is now 2-12 overall and 2-2 in conference play, and will next be in action on Monday, Jan. 31, when it plays host to Rainy River in a 6 p.m. game.
With the win, Northland is 11-8 overall and sits atop the conference standings with a 4-0 mark.
ICC 24 22 — 46
NCC 41 32 — 73
Itasca: Lily Gidley 7, Maddi Taylor 2, Haley Murray 14, Mya Roberts 21, Lacey Lindekugel 2.
Northland: Chloe Kuznia 3, Jackie Lynn Taflin 7, Macy Skyberg 18, Kasey Stegman 13, Keylee Dahl 18, Lexie Benke 2, Nicole Swedberg 4, Vivian Coan 8.
Total Fouls: ICC 21; NCC 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: ICC 6-of-9; NCC 12-of-20; 3-pointers: ICC, Gidley, Murray 2, Roberts 5; NCC, Kuznia, Skyberg, Dahl.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.72
2. Hibbing, 1:44.65
3. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
4. Rock Ridge, 1:47.63
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.38
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:56.25
4. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:56.71
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:57.45
7. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:58.51
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
see irc, b3
irc
from page b2
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:06.10
3. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:15.44
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:15.97
5. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 2:18.91
8. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 2:20.25
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.44
3. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 22.56
4. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 22.77
5. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 23.20
8. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.40
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 231.30
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 188.20
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 184.05
5. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 181.75
10. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 152.85
Diving (11 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 356.30
2. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
3. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 317.15
4. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 312.90
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
10. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 203.20
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 57.07
3. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 57.54
4. Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 58.38
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 58.58
9. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.28
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.97
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 51.20
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
5. Nate Spiering,Rock Ridge, 52.02
6. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 52.33
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:39.59
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:26.87
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 5:31.63
6. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:33.04
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.37
2. Hibbing, 1:32.77
3. Grand Rapids, 1:34.27
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.65
5. Mesabi East, 1:36.01
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 58.49
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 58.65
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.44
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.30
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:04.20
3. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:06.17
4. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:07.91
5. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
6. Eric Klous, Grand Rapids, 1:09.04
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.06
2. Rock Ridge, 3:33.28
3. Grand Rapids, 3:39.53
4. Hibbing, 3:39.86
5. International Falls, 3:41.47
IRC Stats
Jan. 23
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 57.95
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 57.45
3. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 55.47
4. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 54.55
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 53.66
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, E-G, 38.24
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 37.88
3. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 35.29
4. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 34.38
5. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 32.56
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 30.84
10. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 25.00
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Morgan Marks, E-G, 82.14
2. Anna Fink, Virginia, 76.19
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 75.00
3. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 75.00
5. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 73.33
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 70.00
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.00
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 19.38
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.08
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 17.45
5. Morgan Marks, E-G, 16.93
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.57
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 16.69
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.36
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.07
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 10.00
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 8.77
7. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.82
9. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 7.00
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 6.73
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.69
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.94
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.80
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.13
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.71
6. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.62
7. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.55
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.36
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.33
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.21
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 4.18
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.54
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.54
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.46
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 0.94
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.82
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.77
7. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.50
Boys Basketball
Jan. 23
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 80.00
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 74.44
3. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 63.64
5. Nathan Showalter, Chisholm, 60.87
9. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 55.45
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 50.00
2. Carter Mavec. E-G, 44.07
3. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 38.46
4. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
5. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 37.93
7. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 36.36
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 80.00
2. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 78.57
3. Westin Smith, Greenway, 76.92
4. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 75.00
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 73.33
8. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 70.97
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 25.42
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 24.38
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 22.36
4. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 20.75
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 19.46
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 17.36
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.36
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 15.75
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.54
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 11.91
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 10.38
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.90
6. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 9.64
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.38
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.64
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 6.36
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.25
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.88
5. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 3.38
6. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.09
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.00
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.64
3. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 2.63
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.50
4. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.50
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.45
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.86
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 1.88
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.54
4. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.14
5. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.07
6. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.00
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.88
10. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 0.64
Boys Hockey
Jan. 23
Scoring
1. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 1-15-16
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 7-8-15
2. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 5-10-15
4. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 8-6-14
5. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 8-5-13
5. Ezra Carlson, Greenway, 7-6-13
5. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 5-8-13
8. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 7-5-12
8. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 4-8-12
10. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 7-4-11
10. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 5-6-11
10. Aden Springer, Greenway, 5-6-11
10. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 1-10-11
Save Percentage
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
2. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 88.95
3. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 88.54
4. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 88.40
5. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 83.91
Goals Against Average
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
2. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 3.28
3. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 3.68
4. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 4.46
5. Carter McBride, Intl Falls, 4.94
