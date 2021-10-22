GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Int’l Falls 3
N-K 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team lost in three games to International Falls in recent action.
The Spartans lost 3-0, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.
Addy Gangl had seven kills, two ace serves and two blocks for Nashwauk-Keewatin while Kaydince Thoennes contributed three kills and two ace serves. Jazlynn Svaleson had two kills, Lexi Carroll recorded nine set assists and Careese Milstead also had nine set assists.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Esko 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team completed its regular season with a victory in three games over Esko in Coleraine Oct.19.
The Raiders won in close fashion 3-0, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.
Kyra Williams led Greenway with 12 kills while Emma Markovich finished with 11. Lexi Hammer had 34 set assists and Ellie Vekich recorded eight digs. Taylor Hocking had seven digs, Bri Miller 10 kills and three blocks, and Jadin Saville finished with six kills and three blocks.
Addison Sertich had 16 digs for Esko while Kaitlin Lattner recorded 22 set assists. Kyra Johnson had 14 kills and seven digs and Gabby Martenson provided 12 kills and three ace serves.
Greenway finishes the regular season with a 19-6 record. Esko falls to 11-12.
Cross Country
Proctor Lions
Invite
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School cross country team competed in the Proctor Lions Invitational on Oct. 19.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys Varsity
Class AA
The Thunderhawk boys varsity team placed third in Class AA in the event with 74 points. Cloquet was first with 45 followed by Proctor in second with 56.
Miles Fischer of Cloquet won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes and 57 seconds. Josh Knight of Proctor was second in 17:18 while Jake Mertz of Cloquet finished third in 17:20.
Austin Hanson topped the Grand Rapids runners as he was sixth in 17:41. He was followed by teammates Nikolas Casper, 10th in 18:17, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa
13th in 18:37, Mason Sovada, 14th in 18:42, Kale Fairchild, 31st in 19:45, Zane Poenix, 37th in 20:03, Caleb Rychart, 38th in 20:04, Mason Adler, 44th in 20:15, Sam Barton, 46th in 20:19, Larson Curnow, 50th in 21:05, Randall Belanger, 55th in 22:03, Micah Lane, 56th in 23:06, Dalton Johnson, 57th in 23:07, Jake Engeldinger, 58th in 24:13, Micah Sween, 59th in 25:17, and Nathan Haley, 60th in 28:40.
Class A
Moose Lake-Willow River was first in the team competition with 36. South Ridge was second with 47 and Esko was third with 61. Hill City had an incomplete team.
Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16:47. Jeffrey Kayfes of Mt. Iron-Buhl was second in 17:14 while Jack Riley of Carlton-Wrenshall was third in 17:44.
Tanner Harcey of Hill City was 37th in 23:11 while Coltyn Harcey of Hill City placed 38th in 23:34.
Girls Varsity
Class AA
Proctor won the team competition with 48 followed by Cook County/Two Harbors 53 and Hibbing 60. Grand Rapids placed fifth with 129.
Mileena Sladek of Hibbing won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20:23. Grace McCormick of Duluth Denfeld was second in 20:28 while Della Bettendorf of Proctor was third in 20:28.
Whitney Sylvester was the top Thunderhawk runner as she was 14th in 21:50. She was followed by teammates Ella Karkela, 24th in 22:41, Emily Walters, 27th in 22:53, Ellen Sween, 30th in 23:15, Claire Louis, 34th in 23:54, Brooklyn Noble, 36th in 24:40, Ella Downing, 39th in 25:04, Gabby Daydodge, 41st in 25:17, Madeline Larson, 43rd in 27:01, Emily Timm, 44th in 27:11, and Megan Goodell, 46th in 28:05.
Said sophomore Ellen Sween, “This season presented challenges as they always do, but challenges are a gateway to opportunity. In our case, the opportunity was self-discovery and learning just how much we could actually do.
“As a team, I felt we did great. We powered up hills, we gave it all we had in each race, and I think I speak for my team when I say that crossing the finish line after was the greatest feeling in the world because we were all in it together.”
Class A
Carlton-Wrenshall won the team competition with 61 followed by South Ridge 66 and Moose Lake-Willow River 69. Hill City fielded an incomplete team.
Liz Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl was first in the 5,000-meter race in a time of 20:15. Kate Nelson of MIB was second in 20:17 while Addison Burckhardt of South Ridge was third in 20:25.
Ruby Booth of Hill City was 34th in 25:01 followed by teammates Mariah Eisenmenger, 38th in 26:36, and Emma Finke, 44th in 29:23.
Boys Junior High
Liam Zins of Pequot Lakes won the 2,400-meter race in 8:48. Jackson Peterson of Cloquet was second in 8:59 while Tim Kazmierczak of Cloquet was third in 8:59.
Brendan Sylvester was the top Thunderhawk runner as he was fourth in 9:12. He was followed by teammates Lucas Rychart, fifth in 9:23, Alex Wegwerth, 13th in 9:51, Joel Frost, 15th in 9:52, Gradey Hyduke, 27th in 10:27, Logan Wourms, 47th in 12:03, Zak Vidmar, 49th in 12:22, and Owen Schauer, 56th in 13:41.
Girls Junior High
Hannah Farnsworth of Hibbing won the 2,400-meter race in 10:16. She was followed by Kaydence Blank, Pequot Lakes, 10:21, and Chelby Wothe, Pequot Lakes, 10:29.
Elaine Jackson was the top Thunderhawk runner as she was ninth in 11:12. She was followed by teammates Vivian Pogolrec, 17th in 12:02, Tess Reilly, 23rd in 12:33, Ginger Pogolrec, 26th in 13:02, Amario Fernandez-Tatro, 27th in 13:02, Elizabeth Nelson, 31st in 13:10, and Holly Sylvester, 32nd in 13:23.
Volleyball
Hill City 3
Deer River 1
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost in four games to Hill City on Oct. 19, to complete its regular season.
Hill City won 3-1, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22.
“It was a well-fought match going four games,” said Deer River coach Leigh Ayers.
Nevaeh Evans had 17 kills and 14 digs for Deer River while Taylor Peck had nine kills and 13 digs. Grace Bergland finished with 29 set assists, three blocks and 18 digs and Hannah Edwards had 13 digs and three kills.
For Hill City, Ava Klennert had 13 kills, 14 digs and three ace serves while Michelle Smith recorded 12 kills. Randi Wilson had eight kills and 12 digs and Saige Ahonen contributed 20 set assists. Ava Smith had 19 set assists and five ace serves while MacKenzie Casper finished with 21 digs and two ace serves.
Hill City finished the regular season tied with Nashwauk-Keewatin and Chisholm for the Northern Lakes Conference championship. The Hornets’ overall record is 16-7.
IRC Cross Country All-Conference
COLERAINE — Three members of the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) cross country team have been named to the Iron Range Conference Girls All-Conference Team.
The Titans honored include Lola Champlin, Emma Williams and Kaitlin Olson.
The full team includes Lexi Lamppa, Maija Lamppa, Kaari Harsila and Emma Lamppa, all of Rock Ridge; Abbi Hutchinson and Ryan Ford, both of International Falls; Zoe Devine, Molly Brophy and Phoebe Helms, all of Ely; Destiny Schmitz, Chisholm; and Chloe Green and Hannah Ronning, both of Mesabi East.
GNK placed seven runners on the All-Conference Boys Team. They are Connor Thoennes, Daniel Olson, Riley Koran, Levi Danielson, Ben Plackner, Hayden Clow and Brayden Nielsen.
The rest of the team includes Aaron Nelson, Cameron Stocke, Connor Matschiner, Jack Kendall and Anthony Hecimovich, all of Rock Ridge; Carter Skelton, Mesabi East; Jake Cochran, Ely; and Anthony Scholler, International Falls.
Football
MIB 74
Bigfork 14
MOUNTAIN IRON — In their final game of the regular season, the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to put on a show in front of their home crowd for homecoming night.
After a slow moving first quarter, the Rangers offense turned on the jets and never looked back against visiting Bigfork, winning 74-14 to move to 7-1 on the season.
Bigfork managed to string together their best offensive series of the night and used a breakaway 47-yard rushing touchdown from fullback Matt Vosika to get themselves on the board. Quarterback Caden Kallinen ran in the two-pointer himself to make it 46-8 MI-B.
Vosika hauled in a 36-yarder for the Huskies as well to put the final score at 74-14.
BHS 0 0 8 6 — 14
MIB 8 30 24 12 — 74
First Quarter
M: Nik Jesch 37 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 27 pass from Zubich (Busch run)
M: Zubich 10 run (Hunter Weigel pass from Zubich)
M: Zubich 65 fumble recovery (pass failed)
M: Jesch 47 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 20 run (Busch run)
B: Matt Vosika 20 run (Caden Kallinen run)
M: Busch 65 pass from Zubich (Tapio run)
M: Braylen Keith 18 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
M: Tapio 57 run (pass failed)
B: Vosika 36 run (run failed)
M: Tapio 58 run (pass failed)
Football
Deer River 39
Chisholm 23
CHISHOLM — The Deer River High School football team completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record after defeating Chisholm 39-23 Wednesday in Chisholm.
With the perfect record, the Warriors are Northeast Silver Subdistrict champions and have earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 7A Tournament.
Joe Herfindahl ran for three touchdowns for the Warriors in the win while rushing for an eye-popping 222 yards. Tygh Gullickson gained 84 yards and a touchdown while Sam Rahier picked up 51 yards with a touchdown.
Rhett Mundt had three catches for 69 yards while Ty Morrison had a touchdown reception of 20 yards. For the game, quarterback Rahier was 5-for-10 for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for the Warriors, Austin Mundt had nine tackles and one sack while Sean Drotts was in on five tackles. Tait Kongsjord had two fumble recoveries while Hunter Stolley had three tackles and 2.5 sacks.
With the loss, Chisholm is 3-4.
DR 20 19 0 0 — 39
CHS 7 6 7 3 — 23
First Quarter:
DR — Joe Herfindahl 23 run (kick blocked)
C — Jude Sundquist 80 kickoff return (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
DR — Sam Rahier 17 run (pass failed)
DR — Herfindahl 5 run (Austin Mundt pass from Rahier)
Second Quarter:
DR — Ty Morrison 26 pass from Rahier (kick failed)
DR — Tygh Gullickson 7 run (kick failed)
DR — Herfindahl 20 run (Hunter Stolley kick)
C — July Abernathy 28 pass from Noah Sundquist (kick failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Sean Fleming 20 pass from Sundquist (Wangensteen kick)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Wangensteen 34 field goal
Football
Barnum 10
GNK 6
COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin football team lost its regular season finale 10-6 to Barnum in action Wednesday at Dixon-Barle Field in Coleraine.
Results of the game were not submitted.
With the loss, GNK is now 2-6 for the season. Barnum improves to 5-3 on the season.
Football
HCN 18
Ogilvie 16
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland football team completed a fine regular season with an 18-16 victory over Ogilvie Wednesday in Hill City.
Results of the game were not submitted.
With the win, HCN is now 7-1 for the season. Ogilvie drops to 5-3 with the loss.
