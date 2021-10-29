GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Football Playoffs
Section 7AAAA
In the lone quarterfinal game, Cloquet upended Duluth Denfeld 34-12 to move into the semifinals.
In the semifinals, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks travel to Hermantown seeking some redemption on Saturday as they face the Hawks in a 6 p.m. game.
In the other semifinal contest, No. 1 seed North Branch will face Cloquet. The championship game is set for Nov.5, at 7 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth.
Section 7AAA
In quarterfinal action on Tuesday, No. 1 seed Esko had a bye into the semifinals. Quarterfinal games saw No. 2 seed Aitkin down No. 7 seed Pequot Lakes 32-0, No. 3 seed Two Harbors whip No. 6 seed Hibbing 46-14, and No. 4 seed Rock Ridge topped No. 5 seed Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20-6.
Semifinal games set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. will feature Esko against Rock Ridge and Aitkin versus Two Harbors. The championship game is slated for Nov.4, at 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.
Section 7A
The Deer River Warriors, the No. 1 seed and undefeated, moved into the semifinals with a 2-0 forfeit win over Ely/Northeast Range.
In other quarterfinal results, Chisholm downed Braham 40-12, North Woods won by forfeit over East Central 2-0, and Barnum advanced by unknown means.
Semifinal action on Saturday at 2 p.m. has Deer River playing host to Chisholm and North Woods will be at home against Barnum. The championship game is slated for Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. in Proctor.
Section 7 9-Man
No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl had a bye in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal games had No. 4 seed Cook County tipping No. 5 seed Bigfork 28-26, No. 2 seed Hill City/Northland topping No. 7 seed Silver Bay 30-0, and No. 3 seed Cherry downed North Central 46-6.
In semifinal action on Saturday at 2 p.m., Mt. Iron-Buhl will play host to Cook County, and Hill City/Northland will be at home versus Cherry.
The championship game is slated for Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Mesabi East.
Volleyball Playoffs
Section 7AA
The first round of the Section 7AA Tournament was conducted Wednesday at various sites around the area.
In Subsection 1, No. 1 seed Proctor defeated No. 8 seed Two Harbors 3-0, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12 while No.2 seed Rush City defeated No. 7 seed Moose Lake-Willow River 3-0, 25-15, 25-7, 25-9. No. 3 seed Esko advanced with a 3-0, 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 thrashing of No. 6 seed Hinckley-Finlayson while No. 4 seed Pine City tipped No. 5 seed Mora 3-2, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23,21-25, 15-9.
Quarterfinal action matches were on Friday with Proctor taking on Pine City and Esko facing Rush City.
In Subsection 2, No.1 seed Greenway had a bye into the quarterfinals. No. 2 seed Mesabi East downed No. 7 seed Crosby-Ironton 3-0, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 and No. 6 Aitkin upset No. 3 seed Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20. No.4 seed Virginia defeated No. 5 seed International Falls 3-1, 25-21, 28-30, 25-23, 30-28.
Quarterfinal action was on Friday with Greenway hosting Virginia and Mesabi East playing host to Aitkin.
The semifinal matches are set for Nov. 3 at 5:15 and 7:15 p.m. at Hermantown with the championship match slated for Nov. 6, at Hermantown.
Section 7A
In Subsection 1, Round 1 action started on Oct. 25, with No. 8 seed Wrenshall downing No. 9 seed Silver Bay 3-1, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 and No. 7 seed Duluth Marshall beating No. 10 seed Lakeview Christian Academy 3-0, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
In Subsection 1 action on Oct. 27 in Round 2, No. 1 seed Barnum stopped Wrenshall 3-0, 25-9, 25-12,25-15 while No. 2 seed Floodwood beat Duluth Marshall 3-0, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13. No. 3 seed South Ridge advanced by beating No. 6 seed Carlton 3-0, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21, and in a close match, No. 5 seed Cromwell-Wright downed No. 4 seed Cook County 21-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13.
In Subsection 1 quarterfinal action on Oct. 29, Barnum will face Cromwell-Wright and Floodwood takes on South Ridge.
In Subsection 2 Round 1 play on Oct. 25, No. 8 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl defeated No. 9 seed Littlefork-Big Falls 3-0, 25-13, 30-28, 25-17 while No. 7 seed Deer River downed No. 10 seed Bigfork 3-0, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.
In Round 2 action for Subsection 2, No. 1 seed Ely beat Mt. Iron-Buhl 3-0, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15, No. 2 seed Northeast Range stopped Deer River 3-1, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13, No. 3 seed Chisholm topped No. 6 seed Cherry 3-0, 25-10, 25-22, 25-18, and No. 5 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated No. 4 seed North Woods 3-1, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
In Subsection 2 quarterfinal action on Friday, Ely played Nashwauk-Keewatin while Northeast Range took on Chisholm.
The semifinal matches will be played in Hibbing on Nov. 3, at 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. The championship match will be on Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hibbing.
State Girls Tennis
MINNEAPOLIS – Eveleth-Gilbert junior Lydia Delich finds herself still in contention for a state championship after going 2-0 during the first day of the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament.
Delich, the No. 4 seed, opened play with Montevideo’s Emily Brace and played solid from start to finish, advancing 6-1, 6-3 to the quarterfinals.
Next, Delich faced a familiar foe in the fifth-seeded Ella Sell from Pine City. Delich and Sell had met twice in the last two weeks with Delich coming out on top both times.
Their third meeting was no different as Delich came away the victor, beating the Dragons junior in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
In doubles, the fifth-seeded pair of Virginia seniors Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa began their day with Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis from Fairmont. The Blue Devil duo had to fight through a three set match, but ultimately came out with the win 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Next they faced off with the No. 4 team of Aditi Nadkarni and Witt Mehbod of Breck. Both sets were close, but it was the pair of Mustangs that came away with the win 6-4, 6-3, ending Fink and Lamppa’s run at the state tournament.
In other doubles action, the unseeded Golden Bear duo of Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette faced off with the No. 3 pair Kylie Michels and Britney Prahl from Litchfield. Michels and Prahl proved to be a formidable team, dispatching the E-G tandem in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Torrel and Beaudette faced off with Libby and Maggy Totzke of Fairmont. The two teams split the first two sets, with the Totzkes taking the first 6-4 before Torrel and Beaudette bounced back in the second with the same score.
In the third set super tiebreaker, it was the Fairmont duo that kept their season alive, outlasting Torrel and Beaudette 10-5.
Delich played Friday against top-seeded Isabelle Einess of Minnehaha Academy. Win or lose, Delich played again in either the championship or third place match.
Girls Swimming
LSC Meet
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team easily won the Lake Superior Conference Meet which was conducted Thursday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks finished with 542 points to outdistance second-place Hibbing which had 342.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were senior Addie Albrecht in diving (277.60 points); the 200-yard medley relay comprised of junior Sophia Verke, junior Hannah Rauzi, senior Rowan Krueger-Barth and freshman Emily Ericson (1:53.31 which shattered previous meet record of 1:57.49); sophomore Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.27); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.42) and in the 100-yard backstroke where she set a new pool record of 1:01.72 which bests the old record of 1:02.11; Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (26.00 seconds) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.13); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.26 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.48); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Ericson, Krueger-Barth, Rauzi and Petersen which broke the previous meet record of 1:45.02 with a time of 1:43.76; and the 400-yard freestyle relay composed of Petersen, Allison Fox, Nevaeh Hoard and Verke (3:51.58).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were senior Mackenzie Hebeisen in diving (214.85 points); the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Allison Fox, senior Chloe Lee, sophomore Alyssa Jackson and freshman Nevaeh Hoard (2:03.00); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.65); and Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (56.60 seconds).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were junior Makenzie Mustar in diving (212.50 points); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.56 seconds); Fox in the 100-yard freestyle (58.66 seconds) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.85); and Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:53.26).
LSC Conference Meet
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 542; 2. Hibbing 342; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 312, Proctor-Hermantown 304, Superior 254; Duluth Denfeld 210.
1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 277.60; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 214.85; 3. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 212.50; 5.Ella Albrecht, GR, 171.45.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:53.31 (Meet Record); 2. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Jackson, Nevaeh Hoard), 2:03.00; 3. CEC, 2:04.05
200-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:05.27; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:06.48; 3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.05; 5. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:11.30; 8. Liisa Wyland, GR, 2:17.57
200-yard individual medley: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:19.42; 2. Addison Bartling, DD, 2:24.58; 3. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:26.85; 7. Selah Smith, GR, 2:36.76; 16. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:45.46.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 26.00; 2. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH,26.51; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.56; 10. Treasure Jager, GR, 27.89; 14. Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 29.22.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:06.13; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:06.65; 3. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.01; 15. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:21.27.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56;26; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 56.60; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 58.66.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 5:39.07; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 5:48.62; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:53.26; 6. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:13.57; 10. Liv Wyland, GR, 6:28.59.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Emily Ericson, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen), 1:43.67 (Meet Record); 2. Hibbing, 1:46.73; Proctor-Hermantown, 1:50.62; 4. Grand Rapids (Selah Smith, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard, Alyssa Dormanen), 1:53.11.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, 1:01.72 (Meet Record); 2. Addison Bartling, DD, 1:04.84; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 1:07.85; 14. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 1:17.31.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:12.48; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:13.96; 3. Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:16.80; 6. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.10; 8. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:20.90.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Allison Fox, Nevaeh Hoard, Sophia Verke), 3:51.58; 2. Hibbing, 3:55.54; 3. CEC, 4:01.21; 7. Grand Rapids (Chloe Lee, Selah Smith, Treasure Jager, Ada Jackson), 4:18.38.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.