GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Baseball
Eagan 7
Grand Rapids 6
EAGAN — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team fell to Eagan by a 7-6 score in action April 23, at Eagan.
The Thunderhawks had a two-run lead entering the bottom of the sixth but the inability to throw strikes hurt them as Eagan received three walks and a hit batter. Combined with the one hit Eagan did have in the inning, Eagan was able to tie the game at 5-5.
Ren Morque came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth and proceeded to strike out the side to preserve the tie game. Grand Rapids then scored in the top of the seventh to take the lead when Morque drew a walk with one out, and he advanced to second on a Kyle Henke single After David Wohlers walked to load the bases, Tyler Norgard hit a sacrifice fly to put the Thunderhawks ahead 6-5.
Unfortunately, Morque was not nearly as effective in the bottom of the seventh as he walked the first two hitters in the inning before yielding a two-run double to give Eagan the victory.
Morque took the loss as he allowed two runs, one hit and two walks while striking out three in his one inning of work. Myles Gunderson started on the mound and hurled the first five innings allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out five, walking two and hitting two batters. Ethan Sjostrand relieved in the sixth inning and walked the only two batters he faced before Morque came in.
Henke had two hits and scored a run for the Thunderhawks while Ben Keske had a double, scored a run, stole a base and drove in one. Andy Linder had a double and a RBI.
“We didn’t throw strikes and we ended up paying for it in the long run,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “I think four of the runs that they scored got on either by a walk or a bean and we have to clean that up if we expect to win.
“We had one error in the first game and other than that we have played flawless defense in the field. We just need to clean up the pitching and make them hit the ball and let the defense play behind them.”
Kinnunen said a good thing in the game was the fact that Grand Rapids fell behind 3-0 after one inning and it battled back to take the lead before losing it in the seventh inning.
“That was our second time on a baseball field this year and Eagan has played six games and they practice outside,” Kinnunen said. “ So, it makes a big difference. We got fly balls a couple days in the parking lot but that’s been it. We are hoping that we can get on Portage Park and have a real live practice outside.”
The Thunderhawks are now 1-1 on the season. The game against North Branch on April 22, was postponed and will be conducted on the Friday before the fishing opener. They played at Princeton on April 29, and it plays Anoka at noon on Saturday, April 30.
GR 022 100 1 — 6 6 0
E 300 002 2 — 7 6 2
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson, Ethan Sjostrand (6th), Ren Morque (6th) (L), 2B — Ben Keske, Andy Linder.
Softball
Greenway 16
HF 6
HINCKLEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team – the defending Section 7AA champions – opened the season in fine fashion on April 23, in Hinckley as it pounded Hinckley-Finlayson 16-6.
Miranda Gernander was 5-for-5 with three doubles, scored five runs and drove in three. Ava Johnson had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two, Lexi Hammer had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two, Cecelia Vekich had two hits and scored a run, and Jadin Saville had three hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.
Ava Johnson was the winning pitcher for Greenway.
Softball
Greenway 15
Rush City 2
HINCKLEY — The Greenway High School fastpitch softball team ripped Rush City 15-2 in action on April 23.
Miranda Gernander had three hits with a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in five for the Raiders. Ava Johnson had two hits with a run scored and two RBIs, Lexi Hammer had two hits with a triple, scored a run and drove in three, Alyizzia Cuellar and Jocelyn Mikulich both scored two runs, Hannah Anderson walked three times and scored four runs, and Jadin Saville had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in three.
Gernander was the winning pitcher.
With the wins, Greenway is now 2-0 on the season.
Eagle Ridge Ladies League
COLERAINE — The Eagle Ridge Golf Course Ladies League will start May 1, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Susan Flinck at gramsues@gmail.com or call 218-259-2646.
Baseball
Cherry 7
G/N-K 2
AURORA — Beau Barry tossed 5.1 innings of no-hit ball in leading Cherry to the 7-2 victory over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Wednesday at the Mesabi East Baseball Field.
Barry struck out 14 Titan hitters and walked six. Sam Serna finished up with 1.2 innings of three-hit ball. He fanned one and walked two.
Mason Heitzman had two hits to pace Cherry. Sam Serna had a double, and Nick Serna had a triple and an RBI.
Jake Koskela had one hit and two RBI, and Noah Asuma had one hit and one RBI. Ty Sikkila had a hit and an RBI as well.
Ethan Ambuehl worked 3.2 innings for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. He allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Ezra Carlson worked 2.1 innings, giving up three hits. He fanned two and walked two.
Mathias Neumayer, Matthew Hannah and Cole Donahue had the Titan hits.
GNK 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
CHS 021 202 x — 7 9 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: Ethan Ambuehl (L), Ezra Carlson (4th) and Cole Donahue; Cherry: Beau Barry (W), Sam Serna (6th) and Evan Graves; 2B — Sam Serna; 3B — Nick Serna.
Softball
Ely 12
Deer River 0, F/5
ELY — The Timberwolves welcomed in Deer River on Thursday and came away with a 12-0 win in five innings.
Madeline Kallberg led the way at the plate for Ely with a triple and two RBIs. Kate Coughlin added a hit and two runs scored.
Zoe Mackenzie got the win for Ely in the circle, pitching five shutout innings. She surrendered three hits and struck out six.
Softball
Intl. Falls 11
N-K 4
KEEWATIN — The Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team lost to International Falls at home on April 28, by an 11-4 score.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans are 0-1 on the season. They played Silver Bay on April 29, and will play host to North Woods at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2. They will remain at home for a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Mt. Iron-Buhl on Tuesday, May 3.
College Baseball
ICC 13
Northland 3
BRAINERED — The Itasca Community College baseball team downed Northland 13-3 in five innings in play April 27, in Brainerd.
Cade Marquardt was 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for ICC while David Morales had a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in three more. Daniel Wensloff had a home run, scored two runs and drove in two while Kalib Colon had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Dezmon LeTexier scored two runs while Jackson Bonneville was 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Jake Eliste had two hits, scored a run and drove in another.
Alex McBride pitched the distance for the Vikings to pick up the victory. In his five innings of work, he allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out four.
College Baseball
Northland 9
Itasca 2
BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College baseball team lost to Northland 9-2 on April 27, as the teams completed a split of a doubleheader at Brainerd.
Riley Resnick had a double and a RBI for ICC and Jake Eliste had two hits.
Sam Peterson started on the mound for Itasca and was saddled with the loss. Logan Jackson and Dezmon LeTexier also saw mound duty for the Vikings.
ICC is now 12-18 overall and it is tied with Mesabi Range atop the North Conference standings with a 3-1 mark. It is slated to be on the road at Hibbing for a 9:30 a.m. game on Saturday, April 30. The Vikings travel to Aurora on Sunday, May 1, for a doubleheader versus Rainy River which is slated to start at 10 a.m.
College Softball
Itasca 15
Vermilion 7
ELY — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team dumped Vermilion 15-7 in the first game of a doubleheader at Ely on April 27.
Abby Gustason had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in four for Itasca while Haley Murray had a hit and three RBIs. Emma Hurd was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs, Lydia Rawson had two hits and scored four times, Riley Gilge had a home run and scored three runs and Hannah Reiplinger had a hit and scored twice.
Izzy Clark pitched the first four innings for ICC to get the win. She allowed just two earned runs while yielding five hits. She walked one and fanned four.
College Softball
Itasca 17
Vermilion 2
ELY — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team completed a sweep of a doubleheader with a 17-2 thrashing of Vermilion at Ely.
Riley Gilge had three hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in three for ICC while Emma Hurd had three hits with a double, scored two runs, stole two bases and drove in two. Haley Murray had two hits with a double, two runs cored and one RBI, Abby Gustason had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two, Maddy Shepard had two hits with a double, scored three runs and drove in one, Izzy Clark had three hits with a double, scored twice and drove in two, and Hannah Reiplinger had a double, scored twice and drove in two.
Clark pitched the distance for the Vikings, allowing no earned runs and seven hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk.
The Vikings’ doubleheader against Rainy River on April 28 was cancelled. ICC is slated to be in action on Saturday, April 30, at home versus Mesabi Range in a doubleheader that begins at noon. It remains at home Sunday, May 1, with a doubleheader versus Hibbing slated to start at noon. On Monday, May 2, the Vikings will be on the road to face Northland in a doubleheader set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Itasca is 12-11 overall and is undefeated at 7-0 in North Conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.