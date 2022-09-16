GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Deer River 3
CLB 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team defeated Cass Lake-Bena 3-0 in play on Sept. 14, at Deer River.
The Warriors won the games by the scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 26-24.
Shauna Michaud had three digs and three ace serves for Deer River while Hannah Edwards had two blocks, six kills and five digs. Katie Storlie recorded four kills and three digs, Ella Storlie had five kills, and Tia Schultz finished with five digs.
The Warriors will now travel to Crosby-Ironton for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Volleyball
Hermantown 3
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — Hermantown defeated the Greenway High School volleyball team 3-0 in play on Sept. 13, at Coleraine.
The Hawks won the games by the scores of 25-20,25-17 and 25-16.
Amari Nunez had 16 set assists for Hermantown while Hannah Hyjek had 18 set assists. Elle Jokinen recorded 16 kills and 10 digs, Emilie Rush had 11 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, and Gabbi Arnston had two ace serves and four blocks.
Lexi Hammer finished with four kills and 23 set assists for the Raiders while Kyra Williams had eight kills and 23 digs. Ava Johnson had seven kills and 10 digs.
Greenway is next in action on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at Chisholm. It will then play at Hibbing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.20, and at Cloquet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Volleyball
Mille Lacs 3
Hill City 0
MILLE LACS — The Hill City High School volleyball team lost on the road to Mille Lacs 3-0 on Sept. 13.
The Hornets lost the games by the scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-10.
Results of the match were not available.
Girls Tennis
Duluth East 4
GRG 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team dropped a close 4-3 match to Duluth East recently.
The teams split the four singles matches. GRG received wins from Taryn Hamling over Isla Pepelnjak in first singles and Lindsey Tulla over Erin Holliday in second singles.
In the other two singles matches which the Greyhounds won, Taran Dimberio downed Hannah LaFrenier in third singles while Ella Johnson defeated Charlotte Moss in the fourth singles match.
Duluth East won two of the three doubles matches. Lillian Kimber and Norah Powell downed GRG’s Caroline Ahcan and Emma Moran in the first doubles match, and the Greyhounds’ Sylvie Markham and Christina Duncan teamed to win the third doubles match over Quinn Cargill and Alyssa Ohman.
GRG’s other point came in second doubles where Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff downed Ella McCarthy and C.C. Stender.
Duluth East 4, GRG 3
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Isla Peplenjak, DE, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Erin Holliday, DE, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Taran Dimberio, DE, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Ella Johnson, DE, def. Charlotte Moss, GRG,6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Lillian Kimber/Norah Powell, DE, def. Caroline Ahcan/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 — Molly Pierce/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Ella McCarthy/C.C. Stender, DE, 3-6,6-3, 7-6 (7-3); No. 3— Sylvie Markham/Christina Duncan, DE, def. Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-3, 6-3.
Boys Soccer
Duluth East 4
Grand Rapids 3
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team lost another heartbreaker on Sept.13, as it was edged by Duluth East 4-3 in play at Duluth.
The Thunderhawks took a 2-0 advantage in the first half when Grant Chandler scored on a penalty kick at the eight-minute mark. The kick was the result of Ricco Rolle being fouled after an incredible effort to get into the box.
Dean Kortekaas scored the second Grand Rapids goal at the 28-minute mark with Owen Racine getting an assist. The goal came after a scrum in front of the net.
Unfortunately for Grand Rapids, Duluth East was able to score a pair of goals within 30 seconds of each other to tie the match. The match remained tied at the half.
Ian Andersen put Grand Rapids ahead 3-2 27 minutes into the second half with Rolle getting an assist. However, the Greyhounds tied the game a minute later and then scored the eventual game-winner off a free three minutes later.
“Duluth East has set the bar for quality soccer in the area for over a decade, and we were able to battle with them for the entire game,” said Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz. “The work rate was incredible from the boys, and they left everything on the field. It is such a fun bunch to coach.
“It was a huge bummer to give up two goals right before half and give up our two-goal lead. East was putting incredible pressure on us, and eventually broke through. The halftime break was much needed.”
Koerbitz said as they have done all year, the team members rebounded when things were down and retook the lead in the second half.
“East eventually got a couple of bounces after applying pressure again, and it was unfortunate we weren’t able to escape with a win.”
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are 3-4 on the season.
Volleyball
MIB 3
Bigfork 1
BIGFORK — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team overcame a first set loss Tuesday night en route to a 3-1 victory over Bigfork.
The Rangers found themselves in a hole early in set one and never really recovered, head coach Jesse White said, eventually falling 25-17 to the Huskies.
“The girls knew what they needed to do after the first set, they recognized the adjustments they needed to make, and really took it to Bigfork after that,” White said.
The Rangers built an 8-0 lead in set two, and even though the Huskies closed the gap late in the frame, they held off the rally and won 25-20.
MI-B won set two 25-20 and closed out the game with a convincing 25-17 third set win.
The Rangers were led by juniors Gabby Lira, who had four aces and four kills on the night, Desi Milton, who had four kills from the weak side, and setter Suzy Aubrey, who had nine set assists, two digs, and two aces. Senior Alix Swanson had four aces, two digs and two kills.
Bigfork is next in action Thursday, Sept. 22, when it plays host to Chisholm in a 7 p.m. match.
College Volleyball
Central Lakes 3
Itasca 0
BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost to a perennially tough Central Lakes team 3-0 in action Sept. 14, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes won the games by the scores of 28-26, 25-21 and 25-18.
Megan Rinicker had 12 kills, two set assists and five digs for Central Lakes while Jaime Johnson recorded 12 kills and seven digs. Allison Dornseif had one kill, 13 set assists and four digs, Gabbie Enneking finished with one kill and seven digs, Jenna Pelnis had 18 digs, Grace Peabody recorded one kill, four service aces, five digs and 21 set assists, Tori Plemel had four kills, Morgan Majerus had four kills and two digs, Natalie Pedersen finished with two kills, Jacey Rydberg had two kills, and Nana Lopez recorded three kills.
Lacie O’Leary finished with 12 kills, one service ace and six digs for ICC while Maddie Irvine had three kills and one dig. Jazmyn recorded five kills, Senia Erkkila had four kills, one set assist and 11 digs, Kaisa Reed finished with four set assists and 28 digs, and Brooke Meyer had three kills and 27 set assists.
ICC is 5-3 overall and tied for fourth in the North Division with a 2-2 record. It played Mesabi Range on Sept. 16. It will be home for a noon match against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Volleyball
Chisholm 3
Hill City 0
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School volleyball team lost to Chisholm 3-0 at home on Sept. 15.
Olivia Hutchings had seven kills, five aces and three blocks as the Bluestreaks defeated the Hornets 3-0, 25-8, 25-20, 25-4.
Lola Huhta had eight kills and nine digs; Hannah Kne 18 assists and five aces; and Ava Silvestrini 10 aces.
Hill City is next in action on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at home for a 7 p.m. match versus Cromwell-Wright. It will travel to Deer River on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a 7:15 p.m. match.
Girls Soccer
Grand Rapids 3
Marshall 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team ran past Duluth Marshall 3-1 in play at Grand Rapids on Sept. 15.
Abbey Birkey scored a pair of goals to lead the way for the Thunderhawks. Her first goal was assisted by Ryan Martinson while the second was an unassisted goal.
The other Grand Rapids goal was tallied by Kiley DeBay on a feed from Birkey.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 4-2 on the season. It will travel to Princeton on Saturday, Sept. 17, for a 1 p.m. match, and then will be on the road to Hermantown for a 5 p.m. match on Tuesday, Sept. 20. It is back home on Thursday, Sept. 22, for a 7 p.m. match against Hibbing/Chisholm.
With the loss, Duluth Marshall is now 1-6 on the season.
Pokegama Men’s League
GRAND RAPIDS — The semifinals of the Pokegama Men’s League were conducted on Sept. 14, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids.
In the Championship Flight, Eagles downed First National Wealth 10-6 and Deerwood Bank White and Clairmont Financial tied at 8-8.
In the First Flight, Pokegama Grill beat Dolan Law 12-4 and Paul Bunyan downed Ping 12-4.
In the Second Flight, Coldwell Platinum beat Miskovich Dental 14-2 and Coldwell Diamond topped Itasca Reliable 12-4.
Low scores for the week were by Luke Sheetz, 35, Mike Chandler, 37, Chris Stanley, Jake Kesanen, John Ryan and Matt McClure, all with 38, and Brian Miller, Drew Kuschel, Mitch Kellin and Ryan Dekich, all with 39.
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 7
Two Harbors 0
TWO HARBORS— The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team got back on the winning track as it ripped Two Harbors 7-0 in a road match on Sept. 15.
The Thunderhawks put the match away early, leading 4-0 at the half. Dean Kortekaas scored at the eight-minute mark on a feed from Ian Andersen to give Grand Rapids the only goal it needed. Andersen then scored the next two goals within three minutes of each other with Grant Chandler getting the assist on both goals. The final goal of the half was scored by Hunter Erickson – his first varsity goal – on an assist from Will Shermoen.
Trevor Snetsinger scored his first varsity goal early in the second half for the Thunderhawks with Shermoen assisting. Shermoen then found the back of the net on an assist from Tommy Pogorelc. The final goal, also being his first varsity goal, was scored by Marco Rolle unassisted.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said the match provided ample opportunities for the Thunderhawks’ younger and more inexperienced players.
“We had multiple players play in their first varsity game and get their first varsity points,” said Koerbitz. “The starters were told they had 20 minutes to get their work in, and then they were done after that regardless of the score.
“We have three weeks in a row where we play three games a week, and it was nice to be able to shorten the minutes for the guys who are pretty exhausted from this week and last. Despite playing in rain on a soaked grass field, the boys controlled the ball well. We emphasized keeping the ball on the ground and moving off the ball, and I thought we did a good job of that for the most part.”
The Thunderhawks are 4-4 on the season and will play at Cloquet on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. They will be home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a 7 p.m. match versus Mesabi East, and will be at Hermantown for a 5 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.