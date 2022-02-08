GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Carey Lake Classic
HIBBING — The first Carey Lake Classic, which is hoped to become an annual event, will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Carey Lake Recreational Area in Hibbing.
The event is a classical cross country ski challenge and will include age group divisions for men and women from 12 and under through 60 plus. Make sure to mark your calendars.
Online registration is now open and encouraged. Registration will also be taken on site the day of the Classic. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at noon. Registrations fees payable by credit card only.
For complete information on the Carey Lake Classic, visit www.hibbingnordic.org or email events@hibbingnordic.org.
The Carey Lake Classic is conducted by the Range Nordic Gliders.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 75
Grand Rapids 49
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost at home to Hibbing by a 75-49 score on Feb. 4.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 6-11 on the season. With the win, Hibbing improves to 10-4 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Bemidji 63
Grand Rapids 38
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell on the road to Bemidji by a 63-38 score in play Feb.5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 6-12 on the season. It played Hibbing on Tuesday, and then will travel to Superior, Wis., for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 10.
With the win, Bemidji improves to 8-4 on the season.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 87
Greenway 50
NORTH WOODS — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost on the road to North Woods 87-50 on Feb. 3.
North Woods led 39-24 at the half and then outscored the Raiders 48-26 in the second half to win going away.
Jared Chiabotti led North Woods with 18 points. T.J. Chiabotti scored 16, Brenden Chiabotti, 12, Sean Morrison, nine, Jonah Burnett, eight, Alex Hartway, six, and Davis Kleppe added five.
Mathias MacKnight led Greenway with 19 points. Grant Rychart scored 14, and Grant Hansen added 10.
With the loss, Greenway is 8-10 on the season. It is next in action Thursday, Feb. 10,for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Nashwauk-Keewatin in Nashwauk.
With the win, North Woods improves to 11-4 on the season.
GWY 24 26 — 44
NW 39 48 — 87
Greenway: Grant Hansen 10, Westin Smith 3, Grant Rychart 14, Mathias MacKnight 19, Israel Hartman 2, Kolin Waterhouse 2.
North Woods: T.J. Chiabotti,16, Jared Chiabotti 18, Brenden Chiabotti 12, Davis Kleppe 5, Bryce Chosa 3, Alex Hartway 6, Sean Morrison 9, Ethan Byram 4, Jonah Burnett 8, Erik Aune 4, Louie Panichi 2.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 4-of-10; NW 17-of-28; 3-pointers: G, Hansen, Smith, Rychart 2; NW, T.J. Chiabotti, J. Chiabotti 2, B. Chiabotti, Kleppe, Chosa.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 81
Chisholm 62
CHISHOLM — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Chisholm 81-62 in action on Feb. 4.
Ty Morrison nailed four 3-pointers and scored 22 points while adding 10 rebounds, nine assists and five steals to lead Deer River. Ethan Williams scored 19 points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists while Tait Kongsjord had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mikhail Wakonabo hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points while adding three steals and Sam Rahier had eight points and five assists.
Jude Sundquist had 22 points to pace Chisholm. Noah Sundquist had 15, and July Abernathy 12.
With the win, Deer River is now 14-2 on the season with an eight-game winning streak. It played Ely on Feb. 8, and will play host to Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb.11. It will remain at home for a 4:30 p.m. game versus Cass Lake-Bena on Saturday, Feb. 12.
With the loss, Chisholm falls to 10-4 on the season.
DR 38 43 — 81
CHS 29 38 — 62
Deer River: Cale Jackson 3, Caiden Schjenken 2, Ethan Williams 19, Mikhail Wakonabo 9, Sam Rahier 8, Tait Kongsjord 18, Ty Morrison 22.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 15, Jude Sundquist 22, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 9, Nathan Showalter 2, Philip Barnard 2.
Total Fouls: Deer River 13; Chisholm 14; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Deer River 11-17; Chisholm 8-14; 3-pointers: Jackson, Williams 2, Wakonabo 3, Rahier 2, Morrison 4, Jude Sundquist 2, Abernathy 2.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 63
Cook County 47
COOK COUNTY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team downed Cook County on the road by a 63-47 margin on Feb. 4.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City is 5-13 on the season. With the loss, Cook County falls to 1-13 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 81
Silver Bay 73
SILVER BAY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team ran past Silver Bay 81-73 in action Feb.5, at Silver Bay.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City is 6-13 for the season. It played Wrenshall on Feb. 8, and will travel to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 10. It will play host to Chisholm on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Barnum 87
N-K 64
BARNUM — Barnum defeated the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team 87-64 on Feb. 5, at Barnum.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 9-9 on the season. It will play Greenway on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Nashwauk.
With the win, Barnum is now 13-5 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Marshall 75
Greenway 41
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Duluth Marshall 75-41 in action on Feb. 7, in Coleraine.
Duluth Marshall led 34-25 at the half and then outscored the Raiders 41-16 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Regan Juenemann scored 23 points to lead Duluth Marshall. Ava Meierotto scored 16, Laila Monroe, 13, Arma Saari, nine, and Morgan Lucero added seven.
Klara Finke led Greenway with 18 points. Jadin Saville scored 11 while Talia Saville added five.
“We played a great first half and kept the game out of running time in the end,” said Raider coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright. “It might be first time we’ve done that in a very long time.”
With the loss, Greenway is now 6-12 on the season. It will play host to Carlton for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 10, and then will travel to Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 11. The Raiders will be back home on Monday, Feb. 14, for a 7:15 p.m. game versus McGregor.
With the win, Duluth Marshall is now 12-9 on the season.
DM 34 41 — 75
GWY 25 16 — 41
Duluth Marshall: Laila Monroe 13, Ava Meierotto 16, Ada Skafte 3, Morgan Lucero 7, Arma Saari 9, Mariah Lucero 2, Regan Juenemann 23, Ella Hobinger 2.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 18, Olivia Klamm 2, Frankie Cuellar 3, Talia Saville 5, Jadin Saville 11.
Total Fouls: DM 18; G 15; Fouled Out: T. Saville, Juenemann; Free Throws: DM 8-of-10; G 12-of-20; 3-pointers: DM, Meierotto, Skafte, M. Lucero, Saari, Juenemann; G, J. Saville.
Girls Hockey
GRG 3
HC 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Mercury Bischoff had the hat trick as the Lightning beat the Bluejackets at IRA Arena Friday.
Bischoff scored an even-strength goal, a power-play goal and a short-handed goal.
Heidi Rasch had the lone goal for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Addison Hess stopped 29 shots for the Bluejackets.
Makenzie Cole had 16 saves for GRG.
HC 0 0 1 — 1
GRG 1 1 1 — 3
First Period — 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 15:15.
Second Period — 2. GRG, Bischoff (Kalle Reed), sh, 8:31.
Third Period — 3, GRG, Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), pp, 6:36; 4. HC, Heidi Rasch, 16:01.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 12-10-9—29; Grand Rapids/Greenway, Mackenzie Cole 6-4-6—16.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-6.
Girls Basketball
HCN 54
Silver Bay 28
SILVER BAY — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team defeated Silver Bay on the road 54-28 on Feb. 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now 8-7 on the season. Results of Feb. 7’s game against Hinckley-Finlayson were not available. The Warriors played Floodwood on Feb. 8.
With the loss, Silver Bay is 2-14 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 74
LFBF 18
LITTLEFORK — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Littlefork-Big Falls 74-18 in road action on Feb. 4.
Results of the game were not available.
The Huskies were slated to play Nashwauk-Keewatin on Feb. 7, and results were not available. They played Ely on Tuesday and will face Northeast Range at home at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
With the loss, LFBF falls to 2-14 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Barnum 68
N-K 45
BARNUM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team fell at Barnum by a 68-46 score on Feb. 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans are 0-16 on the season. Results of their game against Bigfork on Feb. 7, were not available. They will be at Chisholm for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 62
LFBF 58
LITTLEFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team downed Littlefork-Big Falls 62-58 in play on Feb. 7, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Huskies are 5-13 on the season. They played Northland-Remer on Feb. 8, and will travel to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Feb. 11.
LFBF falls to 2-14 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 5
Wayzata 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team skated past Wayzata 5-3 in home action on Feb. 5.
After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for five goals in the second period. Wayzata got on the scoreboard first when Drew Streeter scored 1:21 into the period. The Thunderhawks struck back with goals from Joey DelGreco and Kaden Nelson to lead 2-1. Luke Miller tied the game for Wayzata with a goal, but Grand Rapids’ Hayden DeMars scored on a power play late in the period to give the Thunderhawks a 3-2 advantage entering the final period.
Easton Young scored 3:04 into the final period to put the Thunderhawks ahead 4-2, but Wayzata’s Streeter scored with 1:50 remaining in the game to cut the Grand Rapids lead to one. However, DelGreco scored an empty net goal with 45 seconds left to ice the win for Grand Rapids.
Myles Gunderson kicked out 21 shots in the nets for Grand Rapids while Will Ingemann had 24 saves for Wayzata.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 16-5-1 on the season. It played Andover on Tuesday and will play host to St. Thomas Academy on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. The Thunderhawks will conclude the regular season with a 7 p.m. home contest versus Hermantown on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Wayzata falls to 13-7-1 wit the loss.
W 0 2 1 — 3
GR 0 3 2 — 5
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. W, Drew Streeter (Kasen Sauer), 1:21; 2. GR, Joey DelGreco (Kaden Nelson, Easton Young), 6:07; 3. GR, Nelson (Garett Drotts, Henry Sterle), 7:05; 4. W, Luke Miller (Mason Osberg, Rhys Wallin), 10:21; 5. GR, Hayden DeMars (Young, Will Stauffer), 14:21 (pp).
Third Period — 6. GR, Young (DelGreco, Nelson), 3:04; 7. W, Streeter (Cashen Naeve, Miller), 15:10; 8. GR, DelGreco (Nelson, Young), 16:15 (en).
Goalie Saves — W, Will Ingemann 5-9-10—24; GR, Myles Gunderson 7-7-7—21.
Penalties — W 4-for-8 minutes; GR 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 5
Crookston 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team downed Crookston in home action by a 5-3 score on Feb. 4.
Crookston led 2-1 after one period on goals from Blaine Andringa and Jack Doda. Aden Springer scored for Greenway.
The game was tied at 3-3 after two periods. Alex Longoria scored to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead but goals from the Raiders’ Ezra Carlson and Carter Cline tied the game.
Greenway scored the only two goals of the final period to take the win. Jace Kammeier scored the first while Bodie Jorgenson added the final goal.
Nathan Jurganson kicked out 20 shots in the nets for Greenway while Jaron Bailey was forced to make 42 stops for Crookston.
With the win, Greenway is now 9-9 on the season. It played Hibbing-Chisholm on Tuesday and will play host to International Falls on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. The Raiders will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game against the Gentry Academy on Friday, Feb. 11, and will travel to North Shore for a 7 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 14. They will travel to Park Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
With the loss, Crookston falls to 3-16-1 on the season.
C 2 1 0 — 3
GWY 1 2 2 — 5
First Period — 1. C, Blaine Andringa (Nathan Kelly), 5:17; 2. G, Aden Springer (Aidan Rajala), 5:44; 3. C, Jack Doda (Alex Longoria), 8:25.
Second Period — 4. C, Longoria (Doda), 13:04 (sh); 5. G, Ezra Carlson (Rajala, Bodie Jorgenson), 13:37; 6. G, Carter Cline (Joe Herfindahl), 15:53.
Third Period — 7. G, Jace Kammeier (Caden Carpenter), 6:43; 8 G, Jorgenson (Rajala), 16:07.
Goalie Saves — C, Jaron Bailey 17-16-9—42; G, Nathan Jurganson 7-6-7—20.
Penalties — C 2-for-4 minutes; G 1-for-2 minutes.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 66
North Branch 12
NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team dismantled North Branch 66-12 in the North Branch Quads on Saturday. No other results for Grand Rapids were available.
Winning by fall for Grand Rapids were Asher Brenden who pinned Jack Baker in 2:44 at 106 pounds, and Alex Lehman who pinned Parker Larson in 45 seconds.
Winning by forfeit for the Thunderhawks were Warren Ritter, 120, Connor Wakefield 126, Simon Sisco 132, Tanner Morlan 138, Philip Keenan 145, Caydon Lehman 152, Logan Martin 195, and Mason Peterson 220.
Zach Wilke won by injury default.
Grand Rapids 66, North Branch 12
106 — Asher Brenden, GR, def. Jack Baker, NB, fall 2:44; 113 — Alex Lehman, GR, def. Parker Larson, NB, fall 0:45; 120 — Warren Ritter, GR, won by forfeit; 126 — Connor Wakefield, GR, won by forfeit; 132 — Simon Sisco, GR, won by forfeit; 138 — Tanner Morlan, GR, won by forfeit; 145 — Philip Keenan, GR, won by forfeit; 152 — Cayden Lehman, GR, won by forfeit; 160 — Brandt Bombard, NB, def. Ripley Means, GR, fall 1:10; 170 — Ashton LaBelle, NB, def. Weston Danielson, GR, fall 0:33; 182 — Zach Wilke, GR, def. Lucas Nelson, NB injury time; 195 — Logan Martin, GR, won by forfeit; 220 — Mason Peterson, GR, won by forfeit; 285 — Double forfeit.
Men’s Basketball
Central Lakes 82
Itasca 67
BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost to Central Lakes 82-67 in action Feb. 5, in Brainerd.
Central Lakes led 35-23 at the half and then outscored Itasca b three points in the second half to take the victory.
Quamar Gresham had 25 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for Central Lakes while Jalen Dearring had 18 points and nine rebounds. Derek Aeilts nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15 while Zaa Buffalo also scored 15 and pulled down six rebounds. David Felix scored five points while Josh Lewis recorded seven rebounds.
Nick Grant had 15 points and five rebounds for Itasca while Treyvion Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jerome Washington finished with 11 points and five rebounds while Jack Tong had eight points and five rebounds and Jimsley Sineus had eight points and 10 rebounds. Zion Brown scored seven points while Tyler Pederson had five rebounds and Rycen Lagmay-Yamada recorded three steals and pulled down five rebounds.
With the loss, the Vikings are 12-11 overall and 6-4 in conference play, good for third place. Itasca is next in action on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at home for a 7:30 p.m. game versus Rainy River.
With the win, Central Lakes is 12-10 overall and in second in conference play with an 8-2 mark.
I 23 44 — 67
CL 35 47 — 82
Itasca: Nick Grant 15, Jack Tong 8, Deidrich Kemp 3, Jerome Washington 11, Tyler Pederson 1, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 2, Zion Brown 7, Treyvion Williams 12, Jimsley Sineus 8.
Central Lakes: Jalen Dearring 18, Josh Lewis 4, Quamar Gresham 25, Zaa Buffalo 15, David Felix 5, Derek Aeilts 15.
Total Fouls: I 17; CL 12; Fouled Out: Grant; Free Throws: I 10-of-13; CL 11-of-12; 3-pointers: I, Tong 2, Kemp, Washington, Brown, Sineus 2; CL, Gresham, Buffalo, Aeilts 3.
