GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
BSM 5
Grand Rapids 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost at home to Benilde-St. Margaret’s by a 5-3 score on Feb. 11.
BSM took a huge lead in the first period as it scored the first four goals. Drew Stewart scored on a power play just 3:32 into the game, and Wes Berg followed with a shorthanded goal just 13 seconds later. Peter Giertsen and Cam Kirschner added goals later in the period as BSM led 4-0.
The Thunderhawks managed to cut the lead in half by the end of the initial period as Will Stauffer scored at 12:23, and Luka Rohloff added a power play goal with 3:02 left in the period.
Grand Rapids cut the lead to 4-3 eight minutes into the second period when Kyler Miller scored unassisted. But BSM’s Cole Bumgarner tallied with 3:09 left in the period as it took a 5-3 advantage into the final period.
There was no scoring in the third period as BSM held on for the win.
Mason McElroy had 29 stops in the nets for BSM while Myles Gunderson kicked out 20 for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 12-11-1 on the season. It completed its regular season with a game at Hermantown on Feb. 14.
With the win, BSM improves to 16-7.
BSM 4 1 0 — 5
GR 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1. BSM, Drew Stewart (Mason Stenger, Caleb Koskie), 3:32 (pp); 2. BSM, Wes Berg (Stewart), 3:45 (sh); 3. BSM, Peter Giertsen (Maceo Phillips, Berg), 10:46; 4. BSM, Cam Kirschner (Stewart, Stenger), 11:22; 5. GR, Will Stauffer (Hayden Davis), 12:23; 6. GR, Luka Rohloff (Stauffer, Davis), 13:58 (pp).
Second period: 7. GR, Kyler Miller, 8:00; 8. BSM, Cole Bumgarner (Koskie, Stenger), 13:31 (pp).
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: BSM 7-for-28 minutes; GR 6-for-15 minutes.
Goalie saves: Mason McElroy, BSM, 6-12-11—29; Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-7-7—20.
Boys Basketball
North Branch 72
Grand Rapids 53
NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell on the road to North Branch by a 72-53 score on Feb. 11.
North Branch had a big 32-18 lead at the half then outscored the Thunderhawks by five points in the second half to go on to the win.
Tyler Minke nailed five 3-pointers and led North Branch with 21 points. Brody Beaver scored 15, Owen Link, 13, Mason Young, 10, and Noah Thorsen added seven.
Wylee Dauenbaugh led three Grand Rapids players in double figures in scoring with 14 points. Kaydin Metzgar and Christopher Roy both scored 12 points and Morgan MacLeod-Carlson added eight.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 5-14 on the season. It played Hermantown Feb. 14, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Pequot Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 16.
With the win, North Branch improves to 13-9 on the season.
GR 18 35—53
NB 32 40—72
Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 12, Ethan Florek 4, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 8, Aidan Tinquist 3, Christopher Roy 12, Wylee Dauenbaugh 14.
North Branch: Brody Beaver 15, Carson Klein 2, Tyler Minke 21, Noah Thorsen 7, Dooley Beaver 4, Owen Link 13, Mason Young 10.
Boys Basketball
H-F 79
N-K 68
EVELETH — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to Hinckley-Finlayson79-68 in action on Feb. 11.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 7-13 for the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb. 14, and will be home against Mt. Iron-Buhl in a 7:15 game on Friday, Feb. 17.
With the victory, Hinckley-FInlayson improves to 9-12.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 78
Bigfork 33
BIGFORK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Bigfork 78-33 in road action on Feb. 10.
Ethan Williams had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the triple double for Deer River. He also recorded six steals. Cale Jackson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, Caiden Schjenken and Nick Bakkedahl both also scored 11, Rhett Mundt had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Sam Rahier had 10 points and dished out seven assists.
Statistics for Bigfork were not available.
With the win, Deer River is now 15-5 on the season. It played Mesabi East on Feb. 14, and will travel to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 16.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 8-11 on the season.
DR—78
B— 33
Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Caiden Schjenken 11, Ethan Williams 19, Marcus Hinman 2, Peter White 2, Nick Bakkedahl 11, Rhett Mundt 10, Sam Rahier 10, Thomas White 2.
Fouls: DR 8; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 3, Schjenken, Williams 3, Bakkedahl, Rahier 2; Free throws: DR 6-of-10.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 71
Hill City 51
CHISHOLM — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Chisholm 71-51 on Feb. 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-15 on the season. It played McGregor on Feb. 14, and will play host to Northland-Remer in a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Chisholm is now 11-9 on the season with the win.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 58
Greenway 39
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost at home to Cherry 58-39 in action on Feb. 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 6-15 on the season while Cherry improves to 7-14.
Girls Basketball
HCN 64
Wrenshall 41
WRENSHALL — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team defeated Wrenshall on the road on Feb. 10, by the score of 64-41.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN improves to 6-13 for the season while Wrenshall falls to 1-17.
Girls Basketball
Carlton 53
N-K 43
CARLTON — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team fell to Carlton 53-43 in road action on Feb. 13.
M. Matarelli led Carlton with 16 points. M. Asleson scored 14, and E. Decainey added 10.
Claire Clusiau led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 22 points. Katie Kinkel scored 15, Jaci Rebrovich, six, and Katrinna Evans added two.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 4-15 on the season. They will be at Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 17, and then will play host to Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
With the win, Carlton improves to 6-15 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 62
McGregor 41
MCGREGOR — The Greenway High School girls basketball team was victorious over McGregor in road action by the score of 62-41 on Feb. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is now 7-15 for the season. It played North Woods on Feb. 14, and will be at Proctor for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 16.
With the loss, McGregor is 5-17.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 57
Blackduck 53
DEER RIVER— The Deer River High School girls basketball team topped Blackduck 57-53 in home play on Feb. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River is 8-15 for the season. It will be home against Hibbing on Friday, Feb. 17, for a 7:15 p.m. game, and then it will travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
With the loss, Blackduck falls to 5-17 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Ogilvie 77
HCN 56
OGILVIE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to Ogilvie on the road by a 77-56 score on Feb. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 6-14 on the season. It played East Central on Feb. 14, and will travel to Nevis for a 7:30 p.m. game on Thursday, Feb. 16.
With the win, Ogilvie improves to 14-7.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 67
Carlton 59
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team topped Carlton 67-59 in action at home on Feb. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 9-11 on the season. It will travel to Lake of the Woods for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 17, and it will remain on the road at Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
With the loss, Carlton is now 7-9 for the season.
Boys Hockey
Northern Lakes 5
Greenway 1
NORTHERN LAKES — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost on the road to Northern Lakes by a 5-1 score on Feb. 10.
Northern Lakes led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals from Noah Miles and Easton Anderson, with Anderson’s goal coming on a power play.
Greenway cut the lead to 2-1 just 27 seconds into the second period when Aden Springer scored on a power play. But Darby Boelter scored later in the period for Northern Lakes as the Raiders trailed 3-1 after two periods.
Logan Verille and Boelter scored the only goals of the third period as Northern Lakes took the win.
Nigel DeSanto finished with 22 saves in the nets for Northern Lakes while Derek Gibeau had 37 stops for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway is 8-15 for the season. It played Park Rapids on Feb. 14, and it will complete its season with a 7 p.m. home game against Rock Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 16.
With the win, Northern Lakes is now 10-13 on the season.
G 0 1 0 — 1
NL 2 1 2 — 5
First Period: 1. NL, Noah Miles (Jayden Marthaler, Preston Verness), 4:51; 2. NL, Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Isaac Peterson), 10:31 (pp).
Second period: 3. G, Aden Springer (Max Gangl), 0:27 (pp); 4. NL, Darby Boelter (Peterson, Kolbe Severson), 5:34
Third Period: 5. NL, Logan Verville (Anderson, Wyatt Balmer), 4:15 (pp); 6. NL, Boelter (Jack Carr, Caden Nelson), 13:01.
Penalties-Minutes: G 5-for-13 minutes; NL 8-for-16 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 11-11-15—37; Nigel DeSanto, NL, 10-7-5—22.
Vekich earns
academic honors
BEMIDJI — Claire Vekich of Coleraine, a product of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey program, and currently a sophomore forward of the Bemidji State University women’s hockey team, has been named to the WCHA Academic Team.
Representing all eight WCHA member institutions, the WCHA All-Academic Team includes student-athletes who have completed one year of eligibility at their present institutions, prior to the academic year, and have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in their previous two semesters or three quarters.
Boys Swimming
Taconite Invitational
AURORA—The combined Duluth East-Duluth Denfeld boys’ swimming and diving team cruised to a win Saturday at the Taconite Invite at the Mesabi East pool, but the Giants, as well as the Rock Ridge Wolverines had solid showings along the way.
In the overall standings, Duluth won the six team meet with 413 points. Mesabi East was second on 275 points while Rock Ridge was third with 261. Grand Rapids was fifth with 98 points.
2023 Taconite Invitational
Team scores: 1, Duluth, 413; 2, Mesabi East, 275; 3, Rock Ridge, 261; 4, Princeton, 251; 5, Grand Rapids, 98; 6, Proctor/Esko, 80.
1 meter diving: 1, Leif Ziring, D, 341.75; 2, Cale Bortnem, D, 332.40; 3, Gabe Aagenes, RR, 294.60; 4, Aiden Johnson, ME, 277.77; 5, Reese Gustafson, D, 253.35.
200 medley relay, 1, Rock Ridge A (Bodi George, Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:42.80; 2, Duluth A, 1:42.96; 3, Duluth B, 1:46.87; 4, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:53.03; 5, Princeton A, 1:57.16.
200 freestyle: 1, Grant Wodny, D, 1:45.16; 2, Joey Zelen, D, 1:58.71; 3, Leete, ME, 1:59.89; 4, Dylan Manchester, D, 2:02.23; 5, AJ Hultman, RR, 2:02.52.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:11.13; 2, Pete Saftner, D, 2:11.73; 3, B. George, RR, 2:17.73; 4, Elliot Yung, D, 2:18.13; 5, Paul Valdivieso Segade, P, 2:19.50.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.81; 2, Mason Williams, ME, 23.32; 3, Spiering, RR, 23.44; 4, Landon West, D, 23.83; 5, Schroeder, ME, 24.06.
100 butterfly:1, G. George, 53.19; 2, Layman, ME, 58.33; 3, Saftner, D, 58.52; 4, Valdivieso Segade, P, 59.25; 5, Jacob Gundry, PE, 1:02.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 59.45; 2, Zelen, D, 51.75; 3, Spiering, RR, 51.80; 4, Williams, ME, 51.86; 5, Yung, D, 53.67.
500 freestyle: 1, West, D, 5:38.23; 2, Leete, ME, 5:42.14; 3, Lucas Warren, D, 5:42.98; 4, Hultman, RR, 5:50.85; 5, Feldt, ME, 5:51.48.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth A, 1:30.91; 2, Mesabi East A (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:32.62; 3, Duluth B, 1:40.20; 4, Rock Ridge A (Aagenes, John Kendall, Tye Hiltunen, Hultman), 1:41.18; 5, Princeton A, 1:41.22.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, ME, 56.39; 2, B. George, RR, 1:01.86; 3, Baker, ME, 1:03.41; 4, Matthew Fouquette, P, 1:04.04; 5, David Burns-Hawker, P, 1:05.22.
100 breaststroke: 1, Wodny, D, 1:02.75; 2, Aagenes, RR, 1:05.38; 3, Keegan Persons, D, 1:09.67; 4, Garek Plinski, PE, 1:11.48; 5, Aiden Bird, R, 1:11.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Kendall, B. George, Spiering), 3:30.08; 2, Mesabi East A (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:30.10; 3, Duluth A, 3:31.30; 4, Duluth B, 3:38.56; 5, Princeton A, 3:44.72.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 29
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:42.96
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Grand Rapids, 1:50.05
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.09
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.69
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:11.13
4. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:11.73
5. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 2:13.78
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.42
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.43
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.76
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 332
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 256
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 58.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 49.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:08.43
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. R.J. West, Duluth, 5:33.12
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 5:35.49
7. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:37.17
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:30.91
2. Mesabi East, 1:32.62
3. Hibbing, 1:33.04
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.41
100-yard backstroke
1. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 56.0
2. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
3. Landon West, Duluth, 57.0
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.75
2. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.38
3. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:05.69
4. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:05.81
5. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 1:06.74
10. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:08.96
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.17
2. Rock Ridge, 3:28.82
3. Mesabi East, 3:30.10
4. Grand Rapids, 3:39.42
5. Hibbing, 3:43.41
