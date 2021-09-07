GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held the WISSOTA Classic to close out the 2021 racing season.
The races were rained out the week before and this week was a little more lucky but wasn’t very fortunate. The classes that came were WISSOTA Late Models, WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Modifieds, WISSOTA Pure Stocks, and WISSOTA Super Stocks. Regardless of the cloudy conditons and on and off rain, many drivers and fans still came to enjoy some racing. With the on and off rain, track workers and racers tried their hardest to keep the track raceable although the rain got too heavy right at the end of the WISSOTA Super Stock feature which got cut short a few laps.
The WISSOTA Classic this year was dedicated to the 13 Fallen Soldiers. Thirteen spots were blocked off with the soldiers picture and name as well as an American flag. During the national anthem, 13 drivers drove onto the track to represent each of the soldiers.
The WISSOTA Midwest Mods started off the heats with a total of 4 heats. Jason VandeKamp was able to seal a win in his heat; Kennedy Swan was also able to take a win in heat 2 from starting in second, Charlie Castle lined up in the lead and was able to stay in the lead for the win in his heat and Adam Martinson was able to close off the heats for the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds with a win in heat 4.
Dane Olson, Jeff Foreseen, Michael Blevins Sr, and Scott Splittstoesser were the lucky four that were able to transfer to the feature after they raced a very competitive B Main.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks had three heats of racing for the night. Dave Flynn was able to take a win over Duane Keeler. The WISSOTA Super Stocks were the only class that was able to complete their
feature although they were cut a couple laps short because of the rain. Tarren Spacek and Shane Sabraski started out on the pole positions for their feature. When the green flag dropped, they both battled back and forth for first while Keeler raced in third. Matt Sparby raced into fourth but
Kevin Burdick challenged him for a few laps then was able to complete a quick pass around for fourth. He then went on to challenge Keeler for third and kept inching up and racing closer. Dave Flynn worked his way up and raced close to Sparby and looked for a possible pass for fifth.
A caution flag was then thrown for some cars that spun and ran into each other which then let the rain catch up so they called the race due to the track conditions getting bad. Spacek was able to steal the win, Sabraski, Keeler, Burdick, and Flynn took top five finishes for their race.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks didn’t bring many cars so they raced one heat for their race. Chad Finkbone started in second with Aaron Bernick on the poll. Finkbone was able to steal the lead but didn’t have it easy with the few cautions that were thrown. Finkbone was able to steal the win in the heat while Cory Jorgensen, Kevin Baumgarner, Samuel Blevins, and Aaron Bernick took top five.
The WISSOTA Late Models brought 3 heats of racers to race, Pat Doar was able to steal a win in heat 1. In heat 2, Derek Vesel pulled away from the pack a bit and was able to easily steal a win, and Darrell Nelson raced fast and was able to take a win in heat 3.
The WISSOTA Modifieds also brought enough cars for three heats of racing. Along with his WISSOTA Super Stock, Nelson was also able to pick up a heat win in his WISSOTA Modified for heat 1 ahead of Bob Broking. Mike Anderson took home a heat win in heat 2 with his WISSOTA Modified ahead of Ryan
Gierke. In heat 3, Johnny Broking was able to take a quick win ahead of Josh Beaulieu in second who tried to catch him but just didn’t have enough time.
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
Joe Provo Racewear Heat 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11-Pat Doar[1]; 2. 19-Steve Laursen[3]; 3. 7X-Jesse Glenz[4]; 4.
7-Harry Hanson[2]; 5. 23-Kyle Peterlin[7]; 6. 31-Travis Budisalovich[6]; 7. 54X-Keith Niemi[5]
Dirt Track Supply Heat 2 (12 Laps): 1. 16-Derek Vesel[2]; 2. 85-John Kaanta[3]; 3. 24L-Terry Lillo[1]; 4. 27-
Jake Redetzke[6]; 5. 54-Rick Niemi[4]; 6. 54L-Jayme Lautigar[5]; 7. 50-Deven VanHouse[7]
Best Western Hotel Resorts Heat 3 (12 Laps): 1. 44-Darrell Nelson[6]; 2. 28-Jeff Provinzino[2]; 3. 6M-
Jeffrey Massingill[3]; 4. 28S-Sam Mars[5]; 5. 79-Kevin Carlson[7]; 6. (DNF) 71M-Zach Wohlers[1]; 7.
(DNF) 12-Mark Heinle[4]
36 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
B Feature 1: 1. 4AL-Dane Olson[1]; 2. F7-Jeff Forseen[2]; 3. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[12]; 4. 2X-Scott
Splittstoesser[9]; 5. 69-Justin Jones[6]; 6. 18-Justin Feltus[7]; 7. 64-Evan Checkalski[5]; 8. 41-Austin
McClellan[8]; 9. 33-Travis Tupa[11]; 10. 3P-David Pixley[14]; 11. 28-Paul Ripley[4]; 12. 34-Taylor
Madrinich[13]; 13. (DNF) 21R-Ross Siiter[15]; 14. (DNF) 23-Rick Siiter[10]; 15. (DNF) 99-Mark Kangas[3];
16. (DNF) 24-Casey Kintner[16]
Heat 1: 1. 16-Jason VandeKamp[1]; 2. 11-Ashton Schulte[2]; 3. 77-Alan Olafson[3]; 4. 9-Skeeter Estey[5];
5. 21S-Bob Smith[7]; 6. 4AL-Dane Olson[8]; 7. 64-Evan Checkalski[6]; 8. 2X-Scott Splittstoesser[4]; 9. 34-
Taylor Madrinich[9]
Heat 2: 1. 18S-Kennedy Swan[2]; 2. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[6]; 3. 21-Jake Smith[8]; 4. 21X-Jimmy Latvala[7];
5. 7XJR-Marcus Dunbar[9]; 6. F7-Jeff Forseen[4]; 7. 69-Justin Jones[3]; 8. 23-Rick Siiter[5]; 9. 3P-David
Pixley[1]
Heat 3: 1. 2-Charlie Castle[1]; 2. 112-Brennan Gave[6]; 3. 22-Tyler Kintner[7]; 4. 10-Mervin Castle III[3];
5. 23X-Mitch Weiss[9]; 6. 99-Mark Kangas[4]; 7. 18-Justin Feltus[8]; 8. 33-Travis Tupa[5]; 9. (DNF) 21R-
Ross Siiter[2]
Heat 4: 1. 24M-Adam Martinson[3]; 2. 04N-Nick Ayotte[6]; 3. 14-Adam Shinn[1]; 4. 32-Brennan
Schmidt[5]; 5. 19-Darrin Lawler[8]; 6. 28-Paul Ripley[9]; 7. 41-Austin McClellan[7]; 8. (DNF) 10X-Michael
Blevins Sr[4]; 9. (DNF) 24-Casey Kintner[2]
20 entries
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
Heat 1: 1. 44-Darrell Nelson[1]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[6]; 3. 04JR-Adam Ayotte[2]; 4. 2C-Dave Cain[3]; 5. 7A-
Shane Sabraski[5]; 6. 24-Brandon Dolman[7]; 7. 212-Mike Klippenstein[4]
Heat 2: 1. 57-Mike Anderson[2]; 2. 26G-Ryan Gierke[5]; 3. 22-Brandon Copp[4]; 4. WIN1-Jon Frolik[1]; 5.
22C-Cole Spacek[3]; 6. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[6]; 7. 24JR-Jeffrey Lien Jr[7]
Heat 3: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[2]; 2. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[1]; 3. 10-Daniel Bargender[4]; 4. 24S-Mike
Stearns[6]; 5. 97-Cole Anderson[3]; 6. 22X-Jeff Spacek[5]
10 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[2]; 2. 16-Cory Jorgensen[5]; 3. 72-Kevin Baumgarner[3]; 4. 10-Samuel
Blevins[4]; 5. 17-Aaron Bernick[1]; 6. 35B-Josh Berg[8]; 7. 57-Austin Carlson[7]; 8. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[6];
9. 23MF-Michael Finckbone[9]; 10. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth[10]
19 entries
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 22T-Terran Spacek[1]; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski[2]; 3. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[3]; 4. 30-Kevin
Burdick[8]; 5. 29F-Dave Flynn[5]; 6. 81X-Matt Sparby[6]; 7. 26-Kyle Copp[7]; 8. 24R-Robert Lore[4]; 9.
57H-Nathan Higginbotham[10]; 10. PVC-Doug Voss[13]; 11. 2F-Jeffrey Frey[18]; 12. 3-Thomas Karaba[9];
13. 57-Dalton Carlson[16]; 14. 76-Doug Koski[19]; 15. (DNF) 24-Jase Lien[12]; 16. (DNF) 32H-Matthew
Hammitt[14]; 17. (DNF) 157-Blake Higginbotham[15]; 18. (DNF) 63-Jake Froemke[17]; 19. (DNS) 1DIRT-
Kody Koski
Heat 1: 1. 29F-Dave Flynn[4]; 2. 12K-Duane (DJ) Keeler[1]; 3. 22T-Terran Spacek[5]; 4. 57H-Nathan
Higginbotham[2]; 5. 24-Jase Lien[6]; 6. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[7]; 7. (DNF) 63-Jake Froemke[3]
Heat 2: 1. 26-Kyle Copp[1]; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski[5]; 3. 81X-Matt Sparby[2]; 4. 1DIRT-Kody Koski[6]; 5.
PVC-Doug Voss[3]; 6. (DNF) 57-Dalton Carlson[4]
Heat 3: 1. 30-Kevin Burdick[1]; 2. 24R-Robert Lore[5]; 3. 3-Thomas Karaba[6]; 4. (DNF) 157-Blake
Higginbotham[3]; 5. (DNS) 2F-Jeffrey Frey; 6. (DNS) 76-Doug Koski
