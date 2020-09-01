GRAND RAPIDS — Any time you sign a baseball player to a huge contract there are risks. Most of the time those earning the big contracts have already had outstanding years and are closing in on age 30. Sometimes it works; the player has a number of great seasons and the mega- contract was worth it. It seems however, that most of the time it turns out to be a bad deal. (Think Bobby Bonilla, David Price, Jacob Ellsbury, Chris Davis, Josh Hamilton and Pablo Sandoval)
I don’t know how many times fans have brought up Joe Mauer’s $23 million a year deal – stating that $23 million per year for a singles hitter was a ridiculous amount of money and it tied up cash that could have used to bring in other talent. But when the Twins offered the extension to the 26 year old Mauer, he led the league in batting average at .365, on base percentage at .444, slugging percentage at .587, OPS at 1.031, 28 home runs and 96 RBIs. He drew 76 walks and only struck out 63 times in 536 at bats. At the time, it seemed like a great move.
This year’s edition of the Twins seems to be getting some great production from the lower tier contract guys while getting little or nothing from some of the players with the huge contracts. Where are the Twins getting the best bang for the buck?
Top on the list has to be ex- Uber driver Randy Dobnak, who is currently sporting a 5-1 record (tied for top in the American League,) a 1.78 ERA, with 16 strikeouts, seven walks in 30.1 innings pitched. He’s only given up six earned runs in 6 games. His salary? A little over $220,000.
Each team has 26 players on their active rosters. There are 30 teams in the league, for a total of 780 players. Teams have been allowed to carry a few more players because of the Covid situation. Where does Dobnak’s salary rank? He’s at number 859. He’s on the bottom rung of the salary ladder, but having an All-Star caliber year. If the season ended today, he would definitely have to be considered a Cy Young candidate.
Joining Dobnak at the bottom? Luis Arraez. The second baseman has the second highest batting average on the team at .284 with a .344 on base percentage on 23 hits and eight walks. His salary? A little over $220,000. Relief pitcher Jorge Alcala makes about the same. He has a 3.46 ERA, a 1-1 record, has appeared in seven games and has recorded 16 strikeouts in 13 innings.
Toward the top of the salary scale is third baseman Josh Donaldson, who signed a mega deal with the Twins this winter. Because of injuries, there has been no bang for the buck so far with the 34-year-old Donaldson. His normal contract calls for $21 million per year. Because of the shortened season, he will see 37% of that or $7.7 million. What have the Twins received in return for the $7.7 million? A .181 batting average, one home run, two RBI and seven strikeouts.
Joining Donaldson in the least bang for your buck club is highly-heralded pitcher Homer Bailey. Bailey is getting $7 million this year ($2.6 million for shortened season.) His numbers? He has pitched a total of five innings. He has given up two runs, walked two and struck out one. That’s it – five innings, $2.6 million!
But the Twins aren’t the only team spending a ton of money on players who have produced very little. The Nationals’ Steven Strasburg for example, signed a mega deal a few months ago, getting $35 million per year. With the shortened season he will only get about $13 million. What have the Nationals received in return? Strasburg is 0-1, has pitched a total of five innings, has given up six runs, has an ERA of 10.80 and struck out two batters. Five innings, $13 million.
The Yankees’ Luke Voit is making the league minimum but is producing like an All-Star. The first baseman has hit 11 home runs, has 22 RBIs, is batting .306 with a .371 on base percentage and an OPS of 1.096.
Cleveland’s James Karinchak is also getting paid the league minimum (about $220,000.) He’s pitched in 15 games, has a 0.54 era, has pitched 16.2 innings and given up only 5 hits. He has whiffed 31 batters. Those are All Star numbers.
White Sox rookie Matt Foster - $220,000- has appeared in nine games, has pitched 13.1 innings giving up only four hits. He hasn’t given up a run in those 13.1 innings for a 0.00 ERA, while striking out 17.
Dobnak, Arraez, Alcala, Voit, Karinchak and Foster earn a combined $1.3 million – that’s what Josh Donaldson has made in four at bats. What Bailey made in 2.5 innings pitched. What Steven Strasburg made in 1.5 innings pitched.
Free agent signings is a risky business. Sometimes young and hungry is better than old and accomplished. Not just in baseball, in all sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.