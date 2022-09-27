GRAND RAPIDS — Back in the day, there was a lot of softball playing in the evenings. Leagues had athletes and non-athletes on the field at the same time for what was usually a fun time.
Here is an excerpt from a column I wrote which was published July 20, 1997:
“I was thinking back to my last competitive softball game which occurred years ago in a tournament in Taconite. I had always been able to hit a softball well and I enjoyed some good softball moments, so it was an inglorious finish to my career.
Lugging about 260 pounds at the time, I blooped a ball over third base and had to sprint to second base, and I finished the play off with a fine fadeaway slide which brought applause from the crowd.
Still puffing, the next batter hit the first pitch to right field and I tagged and went to third. By this time, the weight and cigarette combination had me wheezing.
On the very next pitch, the batter lofted a fly ball to medium deep left and I tagged up and sprinted for home, hurting about as bad as one can. I saw the catcher relax, and knew I was going to be safe, but, inexplicably, my legs gave out three feet from home plate and I rolled across the plate, safe. To guffaws from the crowd, I limped to the dugout.
Needless to say, I was on the bench when my teammates took the field the next inning.”
-----
One encouraging development that comes out of the win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday is that the Vikings got the win.
In years past, it was the Vikings who played the role of the Lions on Sunday, having the better of the play the entire game but still losing.
The Vikings would find a way to give up two scores in the final five minutes to blow a lead and get a bad loss.
On Sunday, Minnesota turned the tables on the Lions and got the win. Let’s hope that ability to win continues.
As of now, the Vikings – in my mind – are a playoff team that needs a bunch of improvement in order to be taken seriously. What the Eagles did to the Viking defense is hard to defend. It has to get better.
