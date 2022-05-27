GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball Section 7AAA
Cloquet 16
Grand Rapids 12
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team in the first round of the Section 7AAA Softball Tournament on Thursday as it fell on the road at Cloquet to the Lumberjacks by a 16-12 score.
The Thunderhawks led 12-11 after four innings but Cloquet ultimately overtook Grand Rapids with a five-run fifth inning to advance in the tournament.
Addie Linder was the losing pitcher for Grand Rapids as she allowed 16 runs on 14 hits while walking nine and striking out one. She also was the victim of six Thunderhawk errors.
Hermantown received a bye into the semifinals. In other quarterfinal games, North Branch defeated Hibbing, and Chisago Lakes stopped Duluth Denfeld.
Action continues on Saturday, May 28, with Grand Rapids taking on Duluth Denfeld at 11 a.m. in an elimination game. Should the Thunderhawks win, they would play again Saturday at 1 p.m.
Action continues on Tuesday, May 31, with the championship game set for Thursday, June 2, at 3:30 p.m. in Chisago Lakes. If a second game is necessary, it will be played at 5:30 p.m. on June 2.
Section 7AA
Rush City 10
Greenway 1
CLOQUET — The defending Section 7AA champion Greenway High School fastpitch softball team lost to Rush City 10-1 in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Softball Tournament on May 26.
Results of the game were not available.
In other quarterfinal games, Proctor pounded Virginia 10-0, Esko beat Mora 11-1, and Eveleth-Gilbert stopped Aitkin 5-1.
Softball
Greenway 10
Virginia 3
CLOQUET — The Virginia softball team saw their final season come to an end on Thursday, falling 10-0 to Proctor and then 10-3 to Greenway in a Section 7AA elimination game.
Despite the losses, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn praised his team for the improvements they made throughout the year and for never quitting.
“Coming in with such a young team this year, we knew we had a lot of growing to do,” Cohn said after the loss to the Raiders. “From where we were March 14 until now, we’ve just made such great improvements and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Virginia got things rolling in game two in the top of the first with Kylie Marolt reaching on an infield error with two outs. She came around to score immediately with Janie Potts knocking an RBI double up the left side.
The Raiders answered in the bottom of the first with Lexi Hammer scoring on an RBI single from Miranda Gernander. Jocelyn Mikulich made it 2-0 with an RBI single up the right side to score Gernander.
Greenway capped off the inning when Mikulich came home to score on a passed ball after stealing her way to third.
Greenway busted the game open in the bottom of the second. Hammer got things going with an RBI single to the right side that scored Talia Saville. Gernander scored another with a single up the middle and an out later, Jadin Saville hit a hopper up the left side to score another, 6–1.
Karley Sokoloski kept the string of hits going with a double to center to score another, chasing Devils pitcher Ayla Lokken out of the game.
With Allison Fink now pitching, Greenway scored two more off an error in the Virginia outfield. Talia Saville then capped off the inning with an RBI single to left, 10-1 Raiders.
Virginia didn’t get one back until the top of the fifth. Kylie Baranzelli reached on a bunt single and moved to second an out later on an infield single from Madelyn Klima.
Baranzelli came around to score with Kylie Marolt knocking one to the outfield but Klima was thrown out at home to end the inning, 10-2.
They added another in the top of the seventh when Marolt hit an RBI single up the middle to score Mattelyn Seppi, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome with the Raiders coming out on top 10-3.
The Raiders now will play Rush City on Tuesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex in an elimination game. Should they win that game, they would play later in the day at 1 p.m. If they win that game, they would play at 3 p.m.
The championship game is set for Thursday, June 2, at 3 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
Softball
Section 5A
HCN 5
HF 2
HILL CITY —The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a 5-2 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson in recent action.
Kaija Neary hurled a complete game on the mound for the Storm, pithing seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six.
Emma Finke had three hits and two RBIs for HCN while McKenzie Casper had two hits, scored two runs and stole three bases. Ally Zapzalka had two hits and a RBI, Shaley Pearson hit a run-scoring double and Neary added a RBI single.
Mille Lacs 10
HCN 0
HCN lost to Mille Lacs in the next round by the score of 10-0.
Results of the game were not available.
HF 12
HCN 5
The HCN season came to an end with a 12-5 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson.
Results of the game were not available.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 11
Hermantown 1
GRAND RAPIDS — In a doubleheader battle to secure the No. 1 seed for the Section 7AAA Baseball Tournament, the Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated Hermantown 11-1 in six innings in the first game of a doubleheader.
Easton Sjostrand continued his strong pitching on the season for the Thunderhawks as he hurled a six-inning complete game, allowing one run on four hits while walking three and striking out three. He threw just 69 pitches in the win.
Nolan Svatos was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Grand Rapids while Ren Morque hit a triple. Kyle Henke had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, Garett Drotts had three hits with a run scored and a RBI, Andy Linder had two hits with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Klous Jones had a pair of hits and a run scored.
H 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
GR 200 405 x — 11 12 1
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W); 2B-Nolan Svatos, Andy Linder; 3B-Ren Morque.
Baseball
Hermantown 13
Grand Rapids 12
GRAND RAPIDS — As well as Grand Rapids played in the first game, the Thunderhawks came out in the second game and played poorly in a 13-12 loss to Hermantown.
Grand Rapids trailed 10-3 at one point but the Thunderhawks battled back but fueled by a grand slam home run in the bottom of the sixth inning by Ren Morque to lead 11-10. However, Hermantown scored three in the top of the seventh inning to take the win.
Morque was the losing pitcher in relief for Grand Rapids. He allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings with just one being earned while striking out five and walking four.
Ben Keske had three hits with two triples and scored three runs for Grand Rapids while Kyle Henke had two hits with a double and scored a run. Andy Linder had two hits while Dave Wohlers and Klous Jones both had doubles.
“We look to see who we are going to play and then we try to play at their level,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “When we are good, we are really good, and when we are bad we are really bad. So, we have to even that out before the playoffs.”
H 212 320 3 — 13 8 5
GR 210 035 1 — 12 11 5
Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (L); 2B-Kyle Henke; Dave Wohlers, Klous Jones; 3B-Ben Keske 2.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 10
Cambridge 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team strengthened its hold on the No. 1 seed in the upcoming section tournament with a 10-0 five-inning pounding of Cambridge at home on Thursday.
Nolan Svatos hurled a complete game on the mound for the Thunderhawks, allowing no runs and three hits in his five innings while walking two and fanning five.
Ren Morque continued his torrid hitting as he was 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. David Wohlers was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and a RBI, Andy Linder had two hits and three RBIs, and Myles Gunderson added a double and scored a run.
Seedings for the section tournament will be released on Saturday. Should Grand Rapids get the No. 1 seed, it will have a bye until Thursday. If not, it will play at home on Tuesday.
C 000 00 — 0 3 0
GR 401 14 — 10 10 0
Grand Rapids: Nolan Svatos (W); 2B-David Wohlers, Myles Gunderson; HR-Ren Morque.
Hi-Fi Spring Classic
HIBBING — The Hi-Fi Spring Classic Two-Person Scramble Tourney will be conducted June 18 and 19, at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing.
The $95 cash price entry fee includes: three Rounds of golf (FREE practice round on Friday is included), on course game prizes both days and flight prizes. There will be a giant cash skins game both days.
The event will be flighted by Saturday’s scores. There will be an optional Senior Division for players age 50 and over.
The defending regular division champs are: Pat Iozzo and Scott McLeod. The defending Senior Champs are: Gary Lutz and Mike Gleiter.
Tournament players may call: 218-263-4826 to register your team. Be sure to register early! The event featured a full field in both 2020 and 2021. There were teams who called late that were not able to get into the event.
Tennis
Section 7A
DULUTH — Before the Section 7A Individual Meet, Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson had never played together in a doubles match.
They may want to reconsider that next season.
The Hibbing twosome defeated two Rock Ridge teams en route to winning the Section 7A doubles title Thursday at Longview Courts.
Anderson and Hendrickson beat Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa in the semifinals 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to advance into the finals.
“There was a lot of coaching going on, but we got through it,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They kept falling behind in every-single match, then they found a way to keep pulling it out.”
In the finals, Anderson and Hendrickson took on the Wolverines’ Owen Buggert and Jake Bradach, and again, lost the first set 6-3.
“It was mostly nerves,” Conda said. “It forced them to start coming forward and moving to the ball to get to the net. They got more aggressive, and it started working. They started to get some good streaks going.
Anderson and Hendrickson came back and dominated the second set 6-1, just like they did in their semifinal match.
“What went on?” Conda said. “Their nerves went away because they had nothing to lose. When you’re in trouble, you have to start hitting. They loosened up a little bit. They were hitting without fear.”
In the third and deciding set, Anderson and Hendrickson came away with a 6-2 victory to claim the title.
“It’s always nice to get a doubles team down there,” Conda said. “Now, they get a chance to see some different competition. It’s an honor to make it to the state tournament.”
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Week 2
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 23
Dolan Law 21
Grand Rapids Loan 21
Clairmont Financial 19
North Compass Financial 19
Pokegama Grill 19
Northcliff Property Service 18
Carroll Funeral Home 17
Deerwood Bank White 17
Miskovich Dental 13
Grand Rapids Dental Care 12
Coldwell Bank Platinum 10
NBC 7
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 0
Low Scores
Mitch Kellin 36
Dan Soular 38
Roger Mischke 39
Palmer Division
Ping 24
Wells Fargo Legacy 24
Coldwell Banker Diamond 20
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 18
Current Electric 18
Acheson Tire 17
Eagles 16
Itasca Reliable 16
Paul Bunyan 16
Davis Oil 15
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 12
Greater Insurance 10
Deerwood Bank Maroon 8
McCoy Construction 8
Low Scores
Luke Sheetz 35
Adam Pavek 38
Brett Kromy 38
Jackson Gessell 38
Jake Kesanen 39
Keith Oleheiser 39
Zach Wagner 39
