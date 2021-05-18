GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results or information regarding sporting events in this area:
Softball
HCN 9
CI 3
CROSBY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team defeated Crosby-Ironton 9-3 in action May 14, at Crosby.
Maycee Lathrop picked up the win on the mound for the Storm. In her seven innings of work, she allowed three runs on eight hits while not issuing a walk and striking out three.
Lathrop and Shaley Pearson each had two hits for HCN. The Storm scored three runs in the first inning, added one in the third and scored five in the fifth inning.
Crosby scored two in the fourth inning and added one in the seventh.
Baseball
Greenway 17
Hibbing 3
HIBBING — If Hibbing High School baseball coach Jay Wetzel learned one thing this weekend: wood bats don’t necessarily equal low-scoring games.
The Bluejackets found that out the hard way finishing 1-2 at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic. Hibbing gave up a total of 41 runs in the process.
After falling 10-5 to Proctor in a late-Friday game, the Bluejackets had to play 10 ½ hours later, and the effects were evident as Greenway scored eight first-inning runs en route to a 17-3 victory Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
Greenway pitcher Ethan Neuman tossed six innings of six-hit ball. He struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter.
“Hibbing put up a lot of runs Friday, so it was a day where we had to keep the ball in the zone,” Greenway coach Dan Persons said. “Neuman threw a heck of a ball game there. He filled up the strike zone and had a great outing as well.”
It also helps to be staked to an eight-run lead, which is the number the Raiders put up in the first inning.
Mathias MacKnight had a two-run double to lead an eight-hit attack in the top of the first.
Austin Storlie had a two-run single, and Mathias Neumayer, Carter Cline and Ethan Ambuehl each had run-scoring base hits.
“We swung the bats alright (Friday), and we carried it over into today,” Persons said. “We had a few guys hobbled a little bit, and we got another one hobbled early. Everybody was ready to hit today.
“That was nice. Their pitchers were around the zone, which is always nice. It was being aggressive at the plate.”
After that, Greenway’s bats went silent as it didn’t score in the second, third our fourth innings. That concerned Persons a little bit.
“It’s about focus,” Persons said. “You can’t give away at bats. You have to keep your focus. We went a couple of innings without scoring, so they had an opportunity to get back into the game.
“We hit the ball hard, but we didn’t have quality at bats during that time period.”
The Bluejackets were able to get one run in the third as Mayson Brown singled, then scored on a double by Josh Kivela.
In the fourth, Hibbing made it 8-2 when Logan Gietzen singled, then eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Raiders got back on track in the fifth with two runs, with one scoring when Darric Davidson was hit-by-a-pitch with the bases loaded. The other run scored on a passed ball.
The Bluejackets added a run in their half of the fifth as Kivela walked, and took second on a single by Joe Allison. Kivela stole third and when the ball sailed into left field, he scored to make it 10-3.
Whatever chance the Bluejackets had to comeback was taken away in the sixth when the Raiders scored seven runs, sending 13 hitters to the plate.
Two of those runs scored on Hibbing errors. Storlie had a two-run double, Neumayer an RBI single, Ethan Neuman an RBI fielder’s choice and Cline forced home a run when he was hit-by-a-pitch.
The Bluejackets did get their first two runners on in the sixth, but strikeout, ground out and fly out ended a long week, and 24 hours, of baseball.
Peyton Forer worked only .2 innings. He gave up eight hits, struck out one, walked one and hit two batters. Brown went 3.2 innings, allowing four hits. He fanned three and hit a batter. Keeghan Fink tossed one inning, giving up one hit, striking out one and walking one.
Joe Allison worked .1 inning, walking one and hitting one.
Joe Scipioni tossed .1 innings of two-hit ball. He struck one one and walked two.
Storlie had three hits and four RBI; Cline had three hits; and getting two each were Neumayer, with two RBI, MacKnight, with two RBI, and Carlson.
Kivela, Allison, Gietzen, Evan Radovich, Brown and Joe Senich had the Hibbing hits.
GHS 800 027 — 17 15 2
HHS 001 110 — 3 6 3
Greenway: Ethan Neuman (W) and Israel Hortman; Hibbing: Peyton Forer (L), Mayson Brown (1st), Keeghan Fink (4th), Joe Allison (6th), Joe Scipioni (6th) and Evan Radovich, Logan Gietzen (6th); 2B — Austin Storlie, Mathias MacKnight 2, Josh Kivela.
Baseball
Mountain Iron-Buhl 13
Deer River 6
MT. IRON — Rylen Niska pitched a complete game to lead the Rangers past Deer River Friday night, 13-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Ron Marinaro said the freshman was definitely on his game in the win. Niska was able to finish off the game even as he was on his last batter due to pitch count rules.
The coach added that Niska has “a heck of a curve ball’’ and two other pitches. “He’s pretty complete for a ninth-grader.’’
The Rangers had a good all-around game and had several players with multiple hits.
Damian Tapio and Ryan Drake each went 2-for-5, while Johnny Erickson and Gavin Folstad each had a pair of hits. Niska, Braden Tiedeman and Brant Tiedeman added hits, as well.
Deer River, meanwhile, was led by Colton Hemphill and Noah Lien, each with two hits. Joe Herfindahl took the loss on the hill for the Warriors.
Softball
Mountain Iron-Buhl 19,
Deer River 9, F/5
MT. IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team capped off their week with a 10-run rule win over Deer River, 19-9 in five innings.
The Rangers got things going early with a 12-run first inning to get the offense going. At the plate, Izzy Ollila led the way going 2-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jersey Yernatich was 1-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Alix Swanson got the win in the circle for the Rangers, going the first three and 2/3 innings giving up no hits and five walks while striking out five. Cece Schneider pitched the final one and 1/3 innings and struck out two.
“It was a nice win and a nice way to end the week,” head coach Jesse White said. “We got a lot of different players into the game for some at bats.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.