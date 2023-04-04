GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Itasca Curling
Association
GRAND RAPIDS — This week Itasca Curling Association is closing down for the season after a very successful Second to Last Bonspiel.
Team Seppo won the A Bracket with Team Maki the runners up. The B Bracket was won by Team Wald with Itasca Curling’s Team Kaczor the runners up.
Team C was won by Team Pustovar with the runners up being Team Rock Solid and the D Bracket was won by Team Pork Chop with Team Can Am as the runners up.
Itasca Curling’s Second To Last Bonspiel, led by Nancy Sura, is the most popular event every year put on by volunteers from the club. Peace, Love and Curling was this year’s theme and many participants came in costumes ready to celebrate as well as compete.
This year’s bonspiel sold out early with more than 125 curlers from across the region eager to enjoy the world class curling ice the Itasca Curling Association provides. Teams participating included all different skill levels from beginners to a Aileen Geving, a current Team USA Olympic curler and previous National and World’s Champions.
Members at Itasca Curling pride themselves on being a friendly and welcoming club and love teaching the sport to new curlers. If you are interested in curling, visit their website at itascacurling.com or their Facebook Page for more information and to sign up on their interest mailing list to stay connected. Itasca Curling will open again in October for another year of great curling.
Special Olympics
GRAND RAPIDS — Over the last month, three Itasca Special Olympic teams participated in the state tournaments.
On March 25, Breanna T, Ben P and Gavin K. performed their best races at the snowshoeing competition conducted at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, Wis. The races ranged from 25 meters to 400 meters, where more than 150 athletes ran with snowshoes. The local athletes all finished in the top five of their divisions.
Fourteen athletes represented the Itasca Special Olympics on March 4-5, at the Special Olympics state poly hockey competition in Stillwater. At the end of the two-day competition, the team finished third in its division.
Personal bests were achieved at the State power lifting competition where Emily I, Ben P, and Bryan D were able to pull off personal records on March 11-12, at Mendota Heights. The local athletes were able to put up some powerful numbers when doing squats, bench press and or dead lifts.
Interested in being an athlete, volunteer or coach contact us at ironsidesitasca@gmail.com for information about our upcoming sports of basketball, track and field and tennis. Our sports run year round, so get connected with us.
Iron Range Engineering Girls All-Star Game
VIRGINIA—A staple for more than 20 years, the Iron Range Engineering Senior All-Star Game returns to William Wirtanen Gymnasium on Sunday, with area girls’ basketball players getting one more chance to take to the courts before closing out their high school playing days.
Nineteen senior players from across the Northland accepted the call this year. Event organizer and Minnesota North-Mesabi Range head women’s coach Brad Matuszak says the event is a great way to acknowledge the seniors now that their final high school season has wrapped up.
“It’s a lot of local girls coming here to Virginia,” Matuszak said. “The player traveling the furthest is from East Central but for the majority of the girls, it’s local. It’s seniors only so it gives them one more chance to play. It’s a fun game in a relaxed atmosphere.
“It also serves a purpose for the college. We have four girls this year committed to playing for us next season. It’s our chance to acknowledge them and maybe swing some other girls who haven’t made a decision to come here and play as well. It’s a great recruiting opportunity and a great way to showcase the seniors one last time.”
While some all-star games invite players of all grades, the Iron Range Engineering All-Star Game keeps it to just those getting ready to graduate. Matuszak says the event has made a point to stick with seniors over the years.
“There might be some seniors who maybe didn’t get as much attention during the season. Maybe there were more underclassmen leading the team. Whatever the case may be, this is a chance for them to show off their talents. We’ve got all-conference players and those that came off the bench. Everyone can showcase their talents and play together.”
A lighthearted event, the game also gives former rivals a chance to become teammates as well as teammates a chance to play against each other.
“We always see the rivals that play each other year after year, beating each other up and now they get one game where they can play with each other. It’s always a fun time and you see some high fives you never thought you’d see during the year.
“We split up the rosters purposefully, some schools have more than one girl coming so you put them on different teams. They’ve played with each other for years so it’s nice to get a chance to go up against each other in a game situation and not at practice.”
The game will follow the rules of a women’s college basketball game. The main differences being the use of 10 minute quarters instead of 18 minute halves as well as a 30-second shot clock.
“There’s not too big of an adjustment for the girls. They haven’t played with a shot clock normally but it doesn’t come into play much because they’re always running and gunning and having fun.”
Tip-off for the girls game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Matuszak says there is no boys event scheduled for this year but there are plans of bringing it back next year.
—
Below is a list of players selected to Sunday’s all-star game.
Dark Uniforms (Home)
Hannah Kinsey, North Woods
Eliza DeCaigny, Carlton
Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge
Reese Aune, Hibbing
Gianna Lay, Mesabi East
Nakaiyah Nimene, Floodwood
Rylee Young, South Ridge
Madeline Kallberg, Ely
Hope Carlson, Proctor
—
Light Uniforms (Away)
Emma Kivela, Hibbing
Danika Thompson (Injured), Silver Bay
Allie Bittmann, Rock Ridge
Ashlynne Guenther, Duluth East
Adella Olesiak, South Ridge
Kiana LaRoque, North Woods
Madeline Perry, Ely
McKenzie Ludwig, East Central
Madison Asleson, Carlton
Katie Peck Cook, County
Grand Slam Senior Men’s Golf League
COLERAINE — The Grand Slam Senior Men’s Golf League is entering its 18th year.
The league is open to men who are 55 or older. Golfers of all abilities are welcome. Golf is played Monday mornings at Eagle Ridge, Pokegama, Sugarbrooke, Mesaba Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.
League dues are $30 per person. The green fees with cart are $35 per round, but if one is a member of the host course, there will be no charge. In addition, there will be a $5 fee for the game of the day. Daily winners will receive gift certificates from the host pro shop and hole sponsors include First National Agency of Coleraine.
There will be an informational meeting at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on Monday, April 24, starting at 10 a.m. A round of golf will follow providing the snow is gone.
A free handicap website called MyScorecard will be utilized. If you have a current GHIN handicap, that will work as well. Members will input their golf scores to maintain a current handicap.
League play for the month of May is as follows:
Monday, May 1 , Eagle Ridge
Monday, May 8, Pokegama
Monday, May 15, Swan Lake Golf Course
Monday, May 22, Pokegama
Sign up starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in the month of May.
For more information, please contact Bob Johnson at 218-259-9605, Doug Gunderson at 218-398-7708, or one of the pro shops.
