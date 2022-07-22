GRAND RAPIDS — Ed. Note: This column was published in the May 18, 1997, edition of the Herald-Review.
The big northern pike was pulling line out of my reel, the drag groaning with each inch taken out. I was making a conscious effort to keep my rod up as the tip of it bent toward the water in a grotesque arc. This was to be a fish of a lifetime, and I was confident I could land the monster. I was sure it was 20 pounds or more, and I was positive I would be viewing it on my wall with the coming of the next opener.
And then I woke up, the Sunday after the fishing opener, shook my head groggily and tried to collect my wits. The big fish I was talking about in the opening paragraph was just a dream, and reality slammed me in the forehead.
A strong stench that comes from a black and white animal, a scavenger known as a skunk, can best describe my luck on the fishing opener. I put in the time, the effort and the financial requirements for a day on the water, but no luck.
In fact, I was proud of my fishing on the opener. There wasn’t an incident where 50 yards of my line got caught in the outboard motor, causing it to become useless. I didn’t miss any fish I was delegated to net, simply because I wasn’t given the opportunity. My angling buddies, Jeff Beasley of Prairie Lake and Jake Beasley, Jeff’s nephew, knew it would probably be better that I didn’t get that opportunity.
If I must say so myself, I was an example of competency on the water. But competency fishing doesn’t produce frying pan material.
Jeff caught the only two northerns in our boat Saturday, the first being a four-pounder and the second much smaller, but a good eater. While Jake and I had a few bites, we were unable to land anything in the boat, save for some lake cabbage.
You know, I get tired of telling readers about my unsuccessful forays out into the wilderness, whether it be on a hunting trip or in a boat. It makes for fun reading, but a guy could starve to death while doing it.
In fact, I expect the fish and wildlife of this state to honor me soon with their “Longtime Friend Award,” one given to a human being who is humane to animals and fish. I break out into sweats when I think about the money I spend for hunting licenses and the return I get for that money.
Still, all in all, it was a fun day on the water. No fish, but good times and good company. I guess that’s what matters most.
