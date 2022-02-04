COLERAINE — When I was growing up in Coleraine, I was surrounded by the ski jumping legends of the town – and essentially the state and nation.
My next door neighbor was Rolf Mangseth, and I knew him more for his fishing prowess than for his ski jumping abilities. But in his time, he was one of the top ski jumpers in the nation, as have been a number of Coleraine jumpers.
Ole Mangseth, Barney Riley, Gene Wilson, Bob Riley, Paul Laramie, Jim Maki, Doug Maki.....the list is long and plentiful of jumpers from Coleraine who made a name for themselves in the sport.
And, the ski jumpers have given the small town of Coleraine the reputation of being able to produce top ski jumpers. That reputation is stated in a new book, “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” which was written by Ryan Rodgers. The book talks about skiing and ski jumping in the U.S.
In the book, it talks about the beginning of ski jumping in Coleraine and how it has evolved into one of the ski jumping hot spots in the nation.
It is a beautiful book through and through with photos from all eras. The author – Ryan Rodgers – will be signing books in Grand Rapids at the Forest History Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People are urged to stop by and check out the book and talk with the author.
Speaking of ski jumping, I wish I had a dollar for every time I have heard someone watching jumpers soar through the air on television exclaim, “Oh, that looks like so much fun; I wish I could do it.”
Right. Easier said than done. Personally, I had ample opportunities to ski jump when I was growing up and I politely declined, as did 99.9 percent of the other boys who have grown up in Coleraine throughout the years.
It just isn’t for anyone, especially for a person who is afraid of heights like me. You have to combine adeptness on the skis, a gymnast’s balance, athleticism and the guts of a middle linebacker to even want to try the sport.
I can remember as a little boy heading to ski jumping tournaments at Mt. Itasca with my Grandma and Grandpa Ollila. There were so many vehicles that we had to walk a great distance in the bitter cold to get to a spot where we could view the action. I swear that most of Itasca County must have been there. The crowd size was just amazing.
Then to watch the guys I saw routinely around Coleraine fly through the air with the best of them, it made me proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.