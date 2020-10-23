COLERAINE — Year after year, Susan Kavanagh pours her heart and soul into junior jumping and Nordic combined in the Central Division, into the Itasca Ski Jumping Club, and into the club’s junior jumpers.
From prepping the hills with Doug Maki and other club leaders in Coleraine to schlepping kids around to competitions, her dedication to the sport and the athletes is admirable. She is Level 100 certified and also continues to seek ways to improve as a coach, finding creative ways to train and even more importantly, engage young jumpers.
Kavanagh’s dedication continues to pay off as this year Casey Flett represented the Itasca Ski Jumping Club at Fly Guys, and the Itasca Ski Club qualified seven athletes for Virtual Nationals.
Kavanagh instills character and a love of the sport in her jumpers both on and off the hill, and the community is certainly better for it. It is for the above reasons that she has been named Club Coach of the Year.
