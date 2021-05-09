AURORA — Describing how Lydia Skelton reached new skiing heights wasn’t difficult at all for now retired Mesabi East Area head Nordic ski coach Cheri Johnson.
“First and foremost, it is drive and determination. She has an unflappable sense of getting things done,’’ Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, she really puts everything into it.’’
Johnson was not surprised the senior skier took 10th place at the Section 7 Nordic ski meet and 17th at the State Nordic Meet, which earned her the All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Skier of the Year honors from the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
“It was no surprise … because of her mental capabilities’’ and a four-sport background in swimming, cross country, track and Nordic skiing, she added.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc on high school sports the last year (even canceling the 2020 spring season), Skelton believes that helped her become a better athlete.
“I think quarantine and having all the free time it helped with skiing just because it left more time for training,’’ Skelton said at Mesabi East High School Tuesday morning. “I felt like this year our section was all together better. A lot of girls stepped up and I think they did the same thing. They trained way harder.’’
Skelton, who recently committed to Nordic ski and cross country run at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, said her training during the pandemic included going roller skiing, going on more runs, roller blading, swimming, biking and more.
The 18-year-old usually spends a lot of her summers running 5Ks and other races to keep in shape, but they were all canceled due to COVID in 2020. She was inspired to keep up her training as other girls were doing similar programs and posting them on social media.
Getting back to her drive and determination, Skelton said she doesn’t know exactly where it comes from. “Every year my goal is just to be better and faster than the year before.’’
Skelton only spent three years on the varsity Nordic squad after checking out the sport in elementary school. She joined as a sixth-grader for a few days, but she was in basketball. “I liked it but I just wasn’t ready to quit basketball.’’
After joining full time as a sophomore, “skiing turned out to be one of my favorite sports,’’ she said.
Johnson commented the training Skelton does is the right amount.
“She trains carefully all year long. She doesn’t do too much and doesn’t’ do too little. “She knows her body.
“We see that some (athletes) do too much, but Lydia knows herself inside and out. She just has this innate capability to know how much is too much. It’s a great balance that she brings to every sport she’s involved in.’’
How does Skelton manage training for four sports, including both swimming and cross country in the fall and track in the spring?
“If I’m tired I’ll always take a day off. I do a lot of cross training, so if I’m tired I’ll do something else. If I’m sick of something, I’ll just do something else. I think that helps with injuries because I really don’t get injured too often so I think that helps me a lot,’’ she said.
“I just do what I’m feeling. I don’t let myself get worn out. I try and enjoy it all. I don’t want to get burnt out. I think it makes it more enjoyable if you’re not doing the same thing constantly.’’
Now slated to be a Saint athlete and business major, Skelton made her choice to attend CSS after always keeping in touch with the cross country coach. Also during the ski season, she competed in Nordic ski races outside of the Minnesota State High School League against some CSS skiers.
Those things all added up for her as she wanted to continue to run and ski and Scholastica has both sports.
Johnson has no doubt Skelton will excel at CSS.
“She has a lot of potential that is untapped yet’’ after figuring out skiing. “She’s got so much to offer.’’
Skelton has found success in all of her athletics and “always wanted to be in sports.’’
The most eye-opening experience was the first time she went to state in swimming. She didn’t think she could do it at the time, but that success had her wanting more trips to state in all of her sports.
The last year challenged Skelton and athletes across the state due to the pandemic. Health and safety protocols restricted events, which put pressure on the athletes.
However, Skelton navigated through all of the challenges using her mental toughness.
“I’d say this year was probably the most difficult trying to stay motivated just because of all the new rules, and how the meets were so small. You look forward to the (adrenaline rush of the) big meets and this year there were no big meets. They were so small that each one was just another meet,’’ she said.
“It was still fun. We made the best of it.’’
Skelton acknowledged that it was harder to motivate herself during the pandemic.
“It did at times, but I still did it and I guess it just made me stronger.’’
The young skier had a fairly simple philosophy as she trained hard and competed even harder.
“I just have to remember that I’m doing it for fun and if you’re not having fun then why are you doing it I guess.’’
The All-Iron Range Girls’ Nordic Ski Team is as follows: Lydia Skelton of Mesabi East; Zoe Devine and Phoebe Helms of Ely; and Sanny Gangi, Elsa Viren, Ella Karkela, Abby Birkey, Hailey Lafrenier and Chloe Petersen, all of Grand Rapids.
