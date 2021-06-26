On the official first day of summer, June 21, a group of people gathered at the Cody Siem Memorial Skate Park in Grand Rapids to raise funds to expand the park and the sport in Grand Rapids.
Officially designated world ‘Go Skate Day,’ the day was a time for skating enthusiasts to gather and talk about how to expand the sport locally. Before his death, Cody Siem was a member of the Grand Rapids Class of 2001 and his classmates donated $3,250 to the cause.
Event organizers say efforts are underway to expand the park pad and offer classes later this summer.
