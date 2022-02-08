DULUTH — Can John Shuster repeat as an Olympic champion?
Shuster, who skips the United States men’s curling team, will get that chance when action begins on Feb. 9, at the 2022 Winter Olympics being held in Beijing.
Shuster will be back to defend the title he won in South Korea in 2018, along with Chris Plys, third; Matt Hamilton, second; and John Landsteiner, lead.
The United States will open with the Russian Olympic Committee team on the first day of action, which can’t come soon enough for Shuster.
“We’re all anxious to start,” Shuster said. “We’re not nervous at all. The team is ready to get over there and start playing, honestly. I can’t say enough about John and Matt and the continuity we’ve had over the last eight years, and Chris over the last four years.
“That makes it a point of comfort, but also, one of our strengths. We’ve played so many games together.”
This will be Shuster’s fifth Olympics, and each one is special in its own way, but in the curling world, being at the Olympics is the No. 1 accomplishment.
“100-percent, being at the Olympics is the pinnacle of sports,” Shuster said. “Everybody in the entire world circles it. You go into every Olympics as if it’s your first chance to do it because it could be the last time.
“You never take any competition for granted. We’re excited. We’ll treat it like it’s our first time, but we’ll take in that confidence like we’ve been there before and accomplished what we’ve accomplished. It is the pinnacle.”
Shuster and his team climbed to the top of the mountain the last time they competed in the Olympics, winning the gold medal over Sweden.
That, in itself, gives Shuster and his team the confidence they need to make it happen again.
“Honestly, winning has taken off some of the pressure,” Shuster said. “As a team, we can go there relax and play at a top-level curling tournament. It proved to us that we have the ability to win at the highest levels. That gives this team a lot of confidence.
“We know all of these teams. We have to go there and be strong tactically, strategically and make a bunch of shots. We have to put our best game out there. We’ll see what happens.”
Shuster is familiar with his first opponent, the Russian Olympic Committee.
“They beat us last year at the Worlds, and they finished the round robin in second place,” Shuster said. “They’re a good team. Hopefully, we can start the Olympics with another win.”
That’s what happened in 2018. The United States beat Korea in game No. 1, but two losses followed that win. Shuster won his fourth match, then lost two straight before winning the last five to take home the title.
“When you get out and win that first game, it’s huge to get that first one out of the way and under your belt,” Shuster said. “After that, there’s not too many more wins to get into the medal round.
“You try to not get behind the eight-ball right away.”
As far as strategy goes, the United States team will play any way it has to to win.
“Our team has a game plan as to how we like to start ends,” Shuster said. “After the first five or six rocks, we’ll make the determination as to how to continue the end. We’re not afraid to draw our way out of trouble or into a great situation.
“We’re not afraid to do the same thing with the hitting game. That’s the beauty of our team. I’m supremely confident of going in either direction. You try to make as many of the right shots as you can.”
As for winning another gold, Shuster said there’s six teams that could challenge for that medal.
“The margin of error is small,” Shuster said. “Any team can come out of there. When you’re down against anyone at this level, it will be difficult to qualify as a country. They can all go out there and beat you if they’re making a ton of shots.”
