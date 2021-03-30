SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA, Andorra — Two Team USA age group athletes won medals Sunday at the World Triathlon Winter Championships, held at Naturlandia adventure park in Andorra.
Sheri Schrock (Cohasset, Minn.) added to her decorated winter triathlon resume, winning gold in the women’s 65-69 age group to mark her second career world title and fourth World Championships medal overall. Lawrence Herold (Chicago, Ill.) took bronze in the men’s 40-44 age group, a notable improvement from his 33rd-place finish from the 2019 World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Winter triathlon is a unique multisport discipline that combines running, mountain biking and cross-country skiing. Sunday’s event featured a 3.3-kilometer run, 5.2-kilometer bike and 5.5-kilometer ski.
Schrock finished with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 52 seconds — besting her closest competitor in the women’s 65-69 age group, Marianne Grünebach of Germany, by nearly five minutes. In the men’s 40-44 division, Herold crossed the line in 52 minutes flat for bronze. He was less than two minutes behind Spain’s world champion Juan Tenorio Rupérez (50:04), and 45 seconds back from silver medalist Jaime Gutierrez Herrero, also of Spain.
In addition to age-group competition, the World Triathlon Winter Championships featured races for elite and paratriathlon athletes, as well as an elite 2x2 mixed relay. Complete results from all events are available at triathlon.org.
Schrock said the race was conducted where the road ended at 2,160 meters on top of a mountain in the south Pyrenees, high above the municipality of Sant Julia de Loria. A total of 200 elite and age group triathletes competed on March 19 and 20.
“As you can imagine, travel was complicated. I received clearance to arrive in Barcelona from the Spanish Sports Council only 24 hours before my scheduled departure, and I headed to the airport with a Letter of Invitation from the president of the Andorran Triathlon Federation plus additional documentation from the USAT Olympic Program, Spanish Sports Council, and my negative COVID test,” Schrock said. “Regardless, it took a call to the Olympic Committee, Washington DC, before the International Delta agent allowed me to board – with a stern warning that if Spain did not admit me I would be sent home on the next available flight on my dime.”
Schrock said Herold was the only other USAT competitor to amass the docmentation needed, and she said him and her were blown away by the personal attention they received from USAT and the U.S. Olympic Committee, and that they felt blessed and grateful for the opportunity to represent the USA in the World Championships.
Schrock said the host country (Romania 2018, Italy 2019-20, Spain 2021) typically outnumbers all other entries in each age group, so year by year the competition pool varies. Other teams are relatively small (i.e., Germany sent 17 athletes this year), so it is common to spend time training, conversing, and sharing meals with the competition.
“Every year I look forward to spending time with my German, Russian, Australian, and English friends, and we keep in touch throughout the year,” Schrock explained.
Because snow conditions change on a daily basis, the course may change too. The week leading up to the event it was quite warm in the afternoons causing snow melt which created icy, slippery ski and bike conditions each morning. They hauled in snow to improve the ski course, but not enough to create a starting path for the course, which had reverted to mud. Two days before Schrock’s race the officials were still pondering where to start the ski course. It was finally announced during our briefing that competitors would run up the mountain more than half a kilometer carrying skis, poles, and ski boots to the snow. Both ski and bike courses were previewed the afternoon before the event and were not the same courses competitors ended up racing.
