DULUTH — University of Minnesota Duluth two-time All-American senior goaltender Hunter Shepard has signed a professional contract with the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears (part of the Washington Capitals organization).

Shepard – from Cohasset and a graduate of Grand Rapids High School – is a two-time All-American (First Team in 2018-19, and Second Team in 2019-20), two-time NCHC Goaltender of the Year (2018-19 and 2019-20), three-time Mike Richter Award Finalist, and a three-time All-NCHC selection.

Shepard owns the NCAA record for consecutive starts with 115, an ironman run that stretched between Oct. 21, 2017, and March 7, 2020. He is also UMD’s all-time leader in wins (he was 76-37-5 overall), goals against average (1.94), saves percentage (.922) and shutouts (17). He also holds the distinction of being the only UMD goalie to ever secure All-Conference First Team status on more than one occasion.

In eight lifetime NCAA Tournament appearances, he posted an 8-0 record, an 0.97 goals against average and a .953 saves percentage with one shutout. He was also the first goaltender to backstop his team to back-to-back NCAA national titles (2017-18 and 2018-19) in a half century. He served as a team captain with the 2019-20 Bulldogs, the first goaltender to do so in 43 years.

