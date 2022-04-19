GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Grand Slam Senior Men’s Golf League
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Slam Senior Men’s Golf League is entering its 17th year.
The league is open to men who are 55 or older. Golfers of all abilities are welcome. Golf is played Monday mornings at Eagle Ridge, Pokegama, Sugarbrooke, Mesaba Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course
League dues are $30 per person. The green fees are $18 per round, but if one is a member of the host course, there will be no charge. A power golf cart is required and rental will be $14 per round, with no charge for those with a seasonal cart rental at the host course.
In addition, there will be a $5 fee for the game of the day. Daily winners will receive gift certificates from the host pro shop and hole sponsors include First National Agency of Coleraine.
There will be an informational meeting at Eagle Ridge, Monday, April 25, starting at 10 a.m. A round of golf will follow.
A free handicap website called MyScorecard will be utilized. If you have a current GHIN handicap, that will work as well. Members will input their golf scores to maintain a current handicap.
League play for the month of May is as follows:
Monday, May 2, Pokegama
Monday, May 9, Eagle Ridge
Monday, May 16, Swan Lake Golf Course
Monday, May 23, Pokegama
Sign up starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in the month of May.
For more information, please contact Bob Johnson at 218-259-9605, Doug Gunderson at 218-398-7708, or one of the pro shops.
Women’s Softball
Itasca 15
Mesabi Range 2
WEST ST. PAUL — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team continued its torrid hitting pace as it ripped Mesabi Range 15-2 in the first game of a doubleheader in the West St. Paul Dome on April 15.
Riley Gilge had a double and a triple and drove in four runs for the Vikings while Haley
Murray was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Taylor Shepard had a home run, scored two runs and drove in three while Abby Gustason was 2-for-2 with a home run, a pair of runs scored and two RBIs. Lydia Rawson had two hits and scored two runs, Izzy Clark scored two runs and drove in one and Hannah Reiplinger scored two runs.
Hailey Aho had two hits for Mesabi Range.
Shepard hurled the distance on the mound for ICC to get the win. In her five innings of work, she allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and fanning six.
Grace Phenning took the loss for Mesabi Range.
Itasca 38
Mesabi Range 3
WEST. ST, PAUL — The Vikings went wild in the second game of a doubleheader on April 15, at West St. Paul as they pounded Mesabi Range 38-3.
Abby Gustason was 6-for-6 with three doubles, a home run, four runs scored and eight RBIs. Right alongside her was Haley Murray who also was 6-for-6 with two doubles and two home runs, six runs scored and seven RBIs. Taylor Shepard had four hits with a pair of doubles, scored four runs and also had seven RBIs. Emma Hurd had five hits with two doubles and a triple, scored four runs and drove in five while Lydia Rawson had three hits, scored six runs and drove in two. Maddy Shepard had two hits with a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in one while Izzy Clark had a triple, scored four runs and drove in one. Hannah Reiplinger scored two runs and Maddi Taylor had a double, scored three runs and drove in three.
Hailey Aho had a home run for Mesabi Range.
Clark pitched the distance on the mound for ICC, allowing just one earned run in her five innings of work. She yielded four hits, did not issue a walk and struck out an impressive 12 batters.
Amelia Fritz took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range.
With the wins, Itasca is now 9-11 overall and a perfect 4-0 in conference play. It will be a battle of conference unbeatens on Sunday, April 24, when the Vikings travel to International Falls to take on Central Lakes in doubleheader action which is slated to begin at noon.
Shepard, Gustason are honored
GRAND RAPIDS — Two Itasca Community College fastpitch softball players have been honored for their play recently.
Freshman catcher/shortstop Abby Gustason from Coleraine had a week to dream of as she earned the MCAC North Player of the Week Award. She went 14-for-15 at the plate (.933 batting average) with five home runs, four doubles, 19 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Meanwhile, ICC sophomore Taylor Shepard of Remer was named MCAC North Softball Pitcher of the Week. She went 2-0 in her two starts, hurling 10 innings and striking out 15 batters along the way. She allowed only four earned runs and compiled a 2.80 ERA during the week.
