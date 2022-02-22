GRAND RAPIDS — Itasca Curling Association along with Zorbaz hosted the second annual Lakezpiel on Pokegama Lake on Feb. 5.
Unfortunately, due to the overly cold weather and the high winds leading up to the bonspiel, it was too difficult to provide good curling ice in front of Zorbaz this year.
Chris Walker, the host of the Zorbaz Lakezpiel, made the difficult decision to move the bonspiel indoors with the assistance of Itasca Curling Association.
The bonspiel proved to be a successful event with teams coming from more than five different states including Texas. Each team played three games with lunch and dinner provided.
The club raised money with raffles and generous sponsors such as L&M, Klockow Brewing and Paul Bunyan Communications making the event possible.
Team Carlson skipped by Paul Vendetti along with Chris Carlson, Joe Gans and Joe Kaczor, took first place in the A Bracket.
Team Arendt won the B Bracket, Team Will won the C Bracket, and Team Johnson won the D Bracket.
If you are
Interested in curling, Itasca Curling Association recommends visiting the club on Monday nights where they have a new promotion for new curlers. A sum of $50 can let you learn and play on Monday nights with teams being formed nightly and includes broom rental for the rest of the year.
