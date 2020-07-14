COLERAINE — Bill Sanborn recorded a hole-in-one while golfing at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine on July 3.

He made the ace on hole No. 17, which played at 123 yards. He used an 8 iron.

Witnesses were Steve Sertich, Randy Harju, Len Rothlisberger and Jim Stauff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments