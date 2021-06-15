GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held the Advantage RV WISSOTA Modified show Thursday night.
For their opening race, 23 WISSOTA Modified drivers came from all over to race and successfully put on a good show for the fans. Shane Sabraski was able to race up from eighth to take the RV show win.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks, WISSOTA Hornets and Non-Winged Northern Renegade Sprint cars also were on the schedule. Austin Carlson took an exciting win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, Justin Barsness took a win in his WISSOTA Hornet and Zach Olson took home a win in his Northern Renegade Sprint Car.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks rolled onto the track to start the features for the night with Dusty Caspers and Chris Miller out front. The drivers put on a very good feature race and kept everyone on their toes. Caspers initially took the lead while Samuel Blevins and Jared Akervik battled for second. A caution flag came out, and another one did almost right away again when Blevins spun. Chad Finkbone then moved his way out in the lead with Akervik, Caspers, Austin Carlson, and Miller right behind. Carlson kept close to Caspers and challenged him low and quickly stole it and raced up to challenge Akervik for second. Caspers raced in fourth and Miller raced in fifth until another caution flag was thrown for another spun car and the last caution was almost right behind the other one and caused a green, white, checkered finish. On the green flag, Carlson instantly made a move on Finkbone and was able to keep ahead of him in the lead on the last lap. Akervik was able to stick with Carlson and was able to move around Finkbone and keep him behind in third.
The Northern Renegade Sprint Cars were on the track third for the night. Paul Schultz and Teal Amason were out front of the pack to start. Jori Hughes was able to take the lead for a good portion of their race, Ken Hron raced into second, Zach Olson raced into third, Josh Braford raced in fourth while Chris Lewis challenged him on his low side. A caution flag was thrown for some spun cars and the racers grouped back together with 5 laps complete. Hughes was able to keep out front, Hron and Olson raced out for second side by side for almost four laps, then Olson was able to move around into second. Lewis was able to get into fourth and Jake Barness raced into fifth from starting in twelfth. Two back-to-back caution flags were thrown, and when the drivers got going again, Hughes still kept out, Olson kept in second, Hron raced into third, Ryan Johnson made his way up from eleventh to fourth, and Barsness kept his fifth spot. Olson started racing high to challenge Hughes for the lead, and with just a few laps left, was able to go high and make a move for the win.
Jesse Feltus and Chaston Finkbone led the WISSOTA Hornet class onto the track before the RV Modified show. Justin Barsness raced low to take the lead right away when the green flag dropped. Rachel Boston and Feltus battled for second until Boston ended up crashing pretty bad. When the racers grouped back together, Barsness, Finkbone and Feltus raced for the lead, Barsness was able to pull into the lead with Finkbone right behind in second, Feltus raced in third, while Peyton Edelman and Olafson raced for fourth. Feltus fell back, which in turn let Olafson race into third and Edelman in fourth, then Feltus raced in fifth. Another caution flag was thrown when Finkbone spun Barsness who was still leading, which caused Finkbone to pit because he caused too many cautions. Tristen Mclynn then was able to round off the top five. Olafson did not let Barsness have the win easy though, and kept right close to him until the checkered flags.
The 23 WISSOTA Modifieds then rolled onto the track for their 40-lap show. The drivers only had four caution flags thrown during all their 40 laps. Ryan Gierke and Don Eischens were out front of the pack to start. Gierke was able to take the lead while Eischens raced high in second. Tyler Peterson snuck into the group as well. Andy Jones raced low to challenge for second on Eischens, side by side, while Shane Sabraski and Dave Cain raced side by side as well. There was lots of side by side racing happening in the Modified feature, which made it more exciting for fans. Right before the first caution flag, Eischens raced high on Gierke to steal the lead. After the racers grouped together again, Gierke kept out in the lead, with Peterson behind in second. Johnny Broking made his way up from ninth to race with the front of the pack. Eischens, Peterson, and Sabraski all raced each other for second all bunched up. Peterson was able to pull into second, Sabraski raced into third, while J. Broking and Eischens battled for fourth. After a few laps right before another caution flag, J. Broking was able to move into fourth. When the racers bunched together again with 18 laps complete, Gierke still kept in the lead, but ended up getting too high and Peterson snuck through. Sabraski was then able to follow Peterson and raced in second, J. Broking and Eischens battled again, but instead for third. Sabraski then looked for a low pass on Peterson for the lead, J. Broking raced quickly in third, and tried to close the gap on Sabraski but a third caution flag was thrown for more spun cars. When the green flag dropped again, Peterson was able to still keep out but Sabraski and Broking split to battle for the lead but Peterson was able to split them and move back into the lead. Sabraski and J. Broking kept battling for second, again but the last caution flag was thrown for another stalled car. Peterson was still able to keep out front when the green flag dropped again, Sabraski was able to get into second, while J. Broking and Eischens raced for third. Bob Broking and Mike Anderson battled for fifth. J. Broking was able to keep in third, Eischens settled into fourth, while B. Broking settled into fifth. Sabraski battled with Peterson and quickly raced until he got around for the lead and to take the win for the night.
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[3]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[4]; 3. 5-Peyton Edelman[7]; 4. 15-Jesse Feltus[1]; 5. 40-Tristen Mclynn[6]; 6. (DNF) 40C-Chaston Finckbone[2]; 7. (DNF) 9E-Eathan Newman[8]; 8. (DNF) 17B-Rachel Boston[5]
Heat 1: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[3]; 2. 00-Travis Olafson[2]; 3. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[1]; 4. 15-Jesse Feltus[7]; 5. 17B-Rachel Boston[4]; 6. 40-Tristen Mclynn[8]; 7. (DNF) 5-Peyton Edelman[5]; 8. (DNF) 9E-Eathan Newman[6]
BOTTLES & BREWS LIQUOR WISSOTA MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1: 1. 7A-Shane Sabraski[8]; 2. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[4]; 3. 45J-Johnny Broking[9]; 4. 9E-Don Eischens[2]; 5. 45-Bob Broking[5]; 6. 57-Mike Anderson[11]; 7. 73-Andy Jones[3]; 8. 26G-Ryan Gierke[1]; 9. 7T-Joseph Thomas[17]; 10. 6X-Zach Johnson[19]; 11. 85-Jayson Good[20]; 12. F15-Devin Fouquette[16]; 13. 1L-Donnie Lofdahl[22]; 14. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[13]; 15. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[10]; 16. 22-Davey Mills[23]; 17. 23-Ryan Jensen[12]; 18. (DNF) 4-Jeremy Nelson[14]; 19. (DNF) 40JR-Tyler Vernon[7]; 20. (DNF) 18J-Tyler Jonson[21]; 21. (DNF) 11B-Mike Boston[15]; 22. (DNF) 2C-Dave Cain[6]; 23. (DNF) C1-Craig Lofdahl[18]
Heat 1: 1. 26G-Ryan Gierke[2]; 2. 45J-Johnny Broking[6]; 3. 73-Andy Jones[1]; 4. 55W-Jeffrey Wood[3]; 5. 22B-Josh Beaulieu[5]; 6. F15-Devin Fouquette[8]; 7. 6X-Zach Johnson[7]; 8. 1L-Donnie Lofdahl[4]
Heat 2: 1. 2C-Dave Cain[4]; 2. 7A-Shane Sabraski[3]; 3. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[6]; 4. 57-Mike Anderson[8]; 5. 4-Jeremy Nelson[5]; 6. 7T-Joseph Thomas[7]; 7. 85-Jayson Good[2]; 8. (DNF) 22-Davey Mills[1]
Heat 3: 1. 45-Bob Broking[1]; 2. 9E-Don Eischens[6]; 3. 40JR-Tyler Vernon[4]; 4. 23-Ryan Jensen[3]; 5. 11B-Mike Boston[7]; 6. C1-Craig Lofdahl[2]; 7. 18J-Tyler Jonson[5]
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[7]; 2. 19J-Jared Akervik[4]; 3. 40-Chad Finckbone[11]; 4. 5-Dusty Caspers[1]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[5]; 6. 10-Mikey Blevins[6]; 7. 25M-Chris Miller[8]; 8. 32-Margo Butcher[13]; 9. 88-Joseph Krause[10]; 10. (DNF) 10B-Samuel Blevins[3]; 11. (DNF) 8E8J-Jennie Krause[9]; 12. (DNF) 86J-Jake Smith[2]; 13. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[12]
Heat 1: 1. 19J-Jared Akervik[2]; 2. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 3. 5-Dusty Caspers[4]; 4. 25M-Chris Miller[5]; 5. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[6]; 6. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth; 7. (DNF) 88B-Brandon Puschinsky[3]
Heat 2: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 2. 10-Mikey Blevins[5]; 3. 10B-Samuel Blevins[3]; 4. 86J-Jake Smith[4]; 5. 88-Joseph Krause[7]; 6. (DNF) 40-Chad Finckbone[6]; 7. (DNF) 32-Margo Butcher[1]
BLUE MOON APPLIANCE NORTHERN RENEGADES
A Feature 1: 1. Z15-Zach Olson[8]; 2. 19-Jori Hughes[6]; 3. 46H-Ken Hron[3]; 4. 3-Ryan Johnson[11]; 5. 47-Jake Barsness[12]; 6. 30M-Chris Lewis[4]; 7. 46-KC Hawkinson[10]; 8. 56-Josh Braford[5]; 9. 2-Teal Arnason[2]; 10. (DNF) 250-Brad Larson[9]; 11. (DNF) 92-Danny Wait Jr[13]; 12. (DNF) 101-Paul Schultz[1]; 13. (DNF) 67-Tyler Wass[14]; 14. (DNF) 15E-Caley Emerson[7]
Heat 1: 1. Z15-Zach Olson[3]; 2. 19-Jori Hughes[4]; 3. 56-Josh Braford[5]; 4. 2-Teal Arnason[2]; 5. 250-Brad Larson[6]; 6. 3-Ryan Johnson[7]; 7. 92-Danny Wait Jr[1]
Heat 2: 1. 30M-Chris Lewis[3]; 2. 46H-Ken Hron[5]; 3. 15E-Caley Emerson[6]; 4. 101-Paul Schultz[4]; 5. 46-KC Hawkinson[2]; 6. 47-Jake Barsness[1]
