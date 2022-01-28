Ed. note: This story was published in the Jan. 15, 1997 edition of the Herald-Review.
GRAND RAPIDS — Late in Saturday’s game against Cloquet, with the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team cruising to its 10th win without a loss this season, Thunderhawk coach Rod Eidelbes removed star senior forward Dusty Rychart from the game.
However, when Eidelbes found out that Rychart was just one point away from tying the school scoring record which was held by 1993 graduate Mark Engesser who finished his fine career with 1,199 points, he inserted Rychart back into the game.
Rychart managed to sink his record-breaking basket in front of a large home crowd, and a mini-celebration was held by family members and friends of Rychart to celebrate the momentous occasion.
“Coach took me out, but I needed one point for the record and he put me back in,” explained Rychart. “They tried to give me a couple plays but the Cloquet guys were swarming all over me. Finally I was isolated on a play so I could go one-on-one. It felt really good to put on some moves on the guy and make the basket. It felt pretty good. It was awesome that I was able to do it at home. With the big crowd we had at the game, it made it even more special.
“My mom and a couple of her co-workers made some signs and they let out some balloons after I broke the record. It was pretty exciting. We had some family members travel here from North Dakota to see it. It was really special.”
Eidelbes said, “Whenever you have a player who reaches some milestones, it is very pleasing for you as a coach. It is not something that I don’t think anybody sets out to do. It just happens. You also have to give a lot of credit to his teammates. They have made him a good basketball player just as he has made them good basketball players.
“Dusty has a great deal of intensity. He plays hard all the time when he is on the floor, whether it is in practice or in games. He has a great work ethic that he brings to the game, as well. When he is not at regular practice sessions, he is working on his game. He plays and works on his game during the off-season so a lot of dedication and intensity and just a desire to excel has allowed him to achieve those goals.”
Said senior Zach Gustafson, who serves as co-captain of the Thunderhawks with Rychart, “We expected Dusty to break the record. We are glad he accomplished it at home in front of everybody. We had a decent crowd on Saturday and it was pretty exciting.
“Dusty has put in the most time – by far – of anybody on our team. He plays in the summer, goes to camps, select teams. That has helped him a lot this year. I think he has improved a lot in distributing the ball. Dusty does what we know he is capable of doing.”
Added senior Scott Ekholm, “It draws a lot of attention to our team, that’s for sure. We are really excited for Dusty. I don’t think anybody could be happier for him than his teammates. We are all proud of him and glad to play on the same team.”
Rychart said he has received much attention from mostly Division II and Division III colleges who want his basketball services. He added that a couple of Division I schools have contacted him.
“I would like to go to a pretty decent Division I school,” Rychart explained. “If nobody shows interest in me, I am going to try walk on to a Division I program. That has always been my goal, to play Division I. I might as well give it a shot and if it doesn’t work out, I can always go down to a Division II school.”
Rychart still has 12 regular season games to add to his scoring record. Former girls basketball standout Sue Renner holds the school record for scoring in a career and Rychart should eclipse that record shortly.
(The 6-foot, 7-inch Rychart walked onto the University of Minnesota team and became a top player. He played from 1998-2002 with the Gophers, playing in 111 games and starting 91 of them. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds a game for his career. As a senior, he earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors. After going undrafted in the 2002 NBA draft, he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League team. He later moved to Australia to play where he became an All-Star and top player.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.