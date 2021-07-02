VIRGINIA — Since opening the Mashkawizzi Academy on Chestnut Street in Virginia, Tat Romero has kept his mixed martial arts, fitness and jiu jitsu lessons as a part time gig.
Romero, a recently un-retired MMA fighter, is now opening up his gym for lessons and classes full-time and hopes to build a clientele that will help grow jiu jitsu in the area.
A former case manager at the Woodland Hills Youth and Family Services Center in Duluth, Romero, 41, had to turn elsewhere for work after the facility recently announced that it was closing down. Working in his gym part time already, along with the world starting to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, Romero pushed himself in the direction of doing classes and private lessons full time.
“This was super part time for when I first opened this place in November 2019,” Romero said. “I would go to work in Duluth and then come back here and run my gym until seven or eight at night. My days were pretty long. Well, Woodland Hills closed their doors recently so I figured why not give the gym a full time run and see how it goes.”
Romero has jiu jitsu classes Monday-Thursday at both 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. with private lessons being offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Following his most recent retirement from mixed martial arts, Romero said he had a feeling he wanted to still do something in the realm of fighting and martial arts with coaching feeling like a natural fit.
“When I retired from fighting for the third or fourth time, I knew at that point I wanted to keep it close to me. Coaching jiu jitsu was never really something I thought I would pursue but it really just fell into my hands so I thought I’d give it a shot. I’ve coached wrestling at Nashwauk-Keewatin in the past so I figured coaching jiu jitsu was something I wouldn’t mind.”
His last retirement coming due to a neck injury that required surgery, Romero says he’s feeling healthy now and ready to get back to fighting in addition to teaching.
“That kind of forced me to retire but I’m feeling really good now so I want to throw my hat in the ring again.”
Romero says he’s available to teach all skill levels as well as most ages, going down to around the 8-10 year old range. For the younger kids, Romero said he’d prefer to work with them on an individual basis, but would create open classes if interest was high enough.
For a beginner looking to get involved in combat sports, Romero says jiu jitsu is about as pragmatic as it gets.
“Jiu jitsu is the most practical form of self-defense there is. It’s not going to get more realistic than that. You’ll learn the forms and we’ll focus mostly on the basics. Jiu jitsu is new to this area of the Range so I really want to start with those basics and get people used to it first. If the attendance in my classes looks to be doing good, then I’ll be able to offer some more advanced classes. Really, the sky’s the limit.
“I’ve had so many people come in that were hesitant at first but then they realized just how fun and exciting it is. It tests you and it’s a full body workout. It’s a great experience and you’ll be learning some self-defense in the process.”
Currently, Romero is also training a fighter set to take on her first bout this weekend. While it’s not for everyone, getting to the level of stepping in a ring takes a lot of time, effort and practice.
“So much goes into it. She’s had a lot of training even before she came to me. I wanted to put her feet to the fire a little bit so I’ve been testing her with sparring and things like that. She’s been through it and she’s still here training so now we’ll see what she’s got in the ring this weekend.”
It’s not just about throwing out punches and kicks and seeing what lands. Romero says the sport of MMA is all about reactions and anticipation.
“You practice what you want to do but then you have to react to what your opponent does and anticipate their next move. It’s about action and reaction. You have to follow through with your training and make the right call in the moment.”
His studio located just below the Supreme Court Fitness Center in downtown Virginia, Romero’s space is a bit smaller, but he says that helps keep the costs of his lessons down.
“My space isn’t huge right now but that’s why I don’t charge ridiculous rates. It’s a pretty good rate for what it is.”
Opening his gym just prior to the pandemic, Romero says he saw a lot of interest in his classes but quickly saw things grind to a halt after restrictions were put in place. Now, he’s excited to get numbers back up again.
“My classes were pretty full until COVID hit. Then I watched them go down to next to nothing except for myself, my wife and a few close friends that came with me from the gym in Hibbing. We all stuck with it and now things are slowly but surely going back to normal.”
Working closely with kids as a caseworker, Romero says he’s looking to help kids and families in need in whatever way possible.
“I’m kind of a bleeding heart,” Romero said. “I love working with families in crisis whether it’s adults or kids. I’ll do anything to help someone through something. It’s kind of my niche.”
o
Those interested in jiu jitsu classes or private lessons can reach Romero at 218-410-9487. The Mashkawizzi Academy can also be found on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.