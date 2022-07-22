Rolf Mangseth of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club in Coleraine and a pioneer ski jumper in this country, will be posthumously inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame. He earned three straight Junior national championships in 1923, 1924 and 1925.
Mangseth hailed from the famous Mangseth ski jumping family who were known nationwide. Mangseth skied for the Itasca Ski and Outing Club of Coleraine throughout his successful ski jumping career. Besides earning the Junior national championships in 1923, 1924 and 1925,
Mangseth had many other accomplishments through the years. In 1927, he was the runner-up in the Class B National Championships, in 1930 he was named to the All-American Team, and in 1932 he was selected to try out for the United States Ski Jumping team.
Mangseth skied in the famous Artificial Ski Jumping Tournament at Soldiers Field in Chicago, Ill., in 1937. In 1958, he was named as the Minnesota Centennial Sports Champion at the Minnesota Centennial celebration conducted in Minneapolis.
Following his own ski jumping career, Mangseth fostered the continuation of the sport by coaching the Junior ski jumping program at Mt. Itasca in Coleraine.
“Rolf Mangseth died May 22, 1971.” said ski club officials. “The Itasca Ski and Outing Club is very honored to have Rolf Mangseth inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.” The induction ceremony will be conducted in Red Wing, Minn., on Aug. 20. Congratulations to the Mangseth Family for this honor.
