Rolf Mangseth of the Itasca Ski and Outing Club in Coleraine and a pioneer ski jumper in this country, will be posthumously inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame. He earned three straight Junior national championships in 1923, 1924 and 1925.

 photo submitted

COLERAINE — Rolf Mangseth, three-time national Junior champion in the pioneer days of ski jumping, will be posthumously inducted into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame.

Mangseth hailed from the famous Mangseth ski jumping family who were known nationwide. Mangseth skied for the Itasca Ski and Outing Club of Coleraine throughout his successful ski jumping career. Besides earning the Junior national championships in 1923, 1924 and 1925,

