GRAND RAPIDS. — The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs Senior Babe Ruth baseball team found the going rough recently when it lost both games of a doubleheader to Superior.
The Riverdawgs were pounded 10-1 in the first game of the twin bill and then came back to lose a 5-3 decision in the second game which went extra innings.
With the two losses, Grand Rapids falls to 16-7 for the season. It is next in action Wednesday, Aug. 19, when it hosts Superior again in a 5 p.m. game at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Following are results of the two contests:
Game 1
Superior 10
Grand Rapids 1
Superior took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added two more runs in the third inning to lead 3-0. Two more runs in the fifth inning boosted the Superior lead to 5-0. The Riverdawgs scored their lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Superior scored three runs in the sixth inning added two more in the seventh to pull away.
Alex McBride took the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. In his five innings of work he allowed five runs – just three of which wer earned – while allowing 10 hits. He walked one and struck out two.
Grand Rapids was limited to just three hits in the game. Gideon Beck had two hits with a double for the Riverdawgs while Ren Morque also had a hit.
Superior 102 023 2—10 14 1
GR 000 010 0—1 3 2
GR: Alex McBride (L); 2B-Gideon Beck.
Game 2
Superior 5
Grand Rapids 3
Superior topped the Riverdawgs 5-3 in the second game which went eight innings.
Superior scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, but Grand Rapids respodned with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to trail 2-1.
Superior took a 3-1 advantage with arun in the second inning, and the Riverdawgs added a single run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.
Grand Rapids was able to add another run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3.
Unfortunately for the Riverdawgs. Superior scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning as it went on to the 5-3 victory.
Gideon Beck pitched the distance in picking up the loss on the mound for Grand Rapids. In his 7 2/3 innings of work, he allowed five runs, four of which were earned. He yielded 10 hits while walking two and fanning nine.
Beck also led the Riverdawg offense as he had two hits, scored two runs and stole a base.
Superior 210 000 02—5 10 3
GR 100 010 10—3 6 2
GR: Gideon Beck (L).
