In Hibbing, on Monday night, the Grand Rapids Riverdawgs played Hibbing in the Senior Babe Ruth baseball league. The Riverdawgs looked to extend upon their early success and 3-0 record thus far.
Grand Rapids put two runs on the board in the first inning to come out to an early 2-0 lead. Both teams then remained scoreless until the Riverdawgs added a single run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth while holding Hibbing scoreless to put the score at 5-0 after five innings.
Finally, in the seventh inning, Grand Rapids extended upon their lead with three more runs while the combined pitching effort from Kyle Henke, Myles Gunderson, Ty Karnes, and Gideon Beck managed to complete the shutout. The game resulted in an 8-0 win for the Riverdawgs with Grand Rapids outhitting Hibbing 10-1. The Riverdawgs also finished with a single error in the field opposed to Hibbing’s three.
Henke took the win on the mound for Grand Rapids pitching two innings with five strikeouts. Gunderson and Karnes both pitched two innings as well with Gunderson striking one batter out and Karnes managing four strikeouts. Beck rounded out the pitching for Grand Rapids with a single inning pitched and two strikeouts.
Rene Morque went 2-3 at the plate with an RBI while also scoring a run for the Riverdawgs. Karnes also finished with two hits on three at bats. Both Dan Wohlers and Garett Drotts had doubles coupled with an RBI.
On Wednesday night, at Bob Streetar Field, the Riverdawgs defeated Taconite in a similar show of offensive power.
In the first inning, Grand Rapids took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a 1-2-3 inning on defense and a run scored by Beck.
In the second inning, the Riverdawgs held Taconite scoreless again and put up five runs. It started with three successive singles from Wyatt Holcomb, Austin Moen, and Wohlers. Then, Beck scored two runners with a double. Finally, Alex McBride hit a two-run homerun to make the score 6-0, in favor of Grand Rapids, after two innings.
Taconite left fielder, Jagger Nash, started the third inning with a promising double but failed to score in the inning due to the Riverdawgs defense. In the bottom half of the inning, Grand Rapids extended their lead to 7-0 with a single run scored by Henke.
In the fourth inning, Wyatt Zuehlke found all three outs on the mound with three strikeouts and Grand Rapids scored two more runs off of a Holcomb single.
Grand Rapids completed the shutout in the top of the fifth inning and forced the game to an end with a score of 10-0. The Riverdawgs outhit Taconite 9-2.
Zuehlke got the win on the mound for Grand Rapids pitching four innings with four strikeouts and allowing two hits. Holcomb pitched the final inning of the game and struck one batter out.
McBride had two hits on two at bats, including a two-run homerun, with two RBIs and scored two runs. Holcomb went 2-3 at the plate with a pair of singles and two RBIs.
The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs are now 5-0 on the season and begin play in a tournament in Ely on Saturday.
