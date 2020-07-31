On Monday night, at Bob Streetar Field, the Grand Rapids Riverdawgs played Hibbing in Senior Babe Ruth baseball. Grand Rapids came into the game with a record of 12-3 and were looking for their second win against Hibbing this season.
The game was scoreless until the third inning. In the bottom of the third, Ty Karnes started off the half-inning with a single. A Wyatt Holcomb walk and Kodi Miller hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the Riverdawgs. Then, Ren Morque put Grand Rapids on the board with a grand slam resulting in a 4-0 lead for the Riverdawgs after three innings.
The fourth inning was another scoreless one, but in the fifth, Hibbing scored a single run of their own. In the bottom of the fifth, Grand Rapids responded. Morque and Myles Gunderson had back-to-back singles and a hit-by-pitch created another bases loaded scenario for the Riverdawgs. This time, Grand Rapids scored two runs off of a walk and a ground ball. After four innings, Grand Rapids led 6-1.
In the sixth inning, Hibbing failed to score while Grand Rapids extended their lead with three more runs on five hits. Finally, the Riverdawgs defense, led by Karnes on the mound, ended the game with another scoreless inning for Hibbing.
The final score was 9-1 in favor of Grand Rapids with the Riverdawgs outhitting Hibbing 11-3.
Karnes got the win on the mound pitching all seven innings and allowing only a single run and three hits while striking out nine batters. Morque went 3-for-3 at the plate with a grand slam, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Holcomb went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
The next night, Grand Rapids traveled to Hermantown to make up a previously rained out game.
The Riverdawgs got on the board early, in the first inning, with a single run from a Miller RBI double to make the score 1-0. In the second inning, Ben Keske gave Grand Rapids another run with an inside the park solo homerun. Then, in the third and fourth innings, the Riverdawgs added two more runs per inning to make the score 6-0 after four innings.
In the fifth inning, the Riverdawgs offense put the game far out of reach. With six hits and two errors, Grand Rapids scored a whopping eleven more runs. This gave the Riverdawgs a 17-0 lead over Hermantown which would ultimately be the final score as Holcomb finished the shutout on the mound in the bottom of the fifth. The final hits were 15-4 in favor of Grand Rapids.
Holcomb picked up the win with five innings pitched, four hits given up, two walks and three strikeouts. Miller went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Morque went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alex McBride and Keske both went 2-for-3 with an RBI a piece with McBride scoring four runs and Keske scoring three. Dan Wohlers went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two scored runs.
Wednesday night, Grand Rapids played a doubleheader against Superior and split the two games.
The first game resulted in a 13-0 win for the Riverdawgs as Grand Rapids out hit Superior 14-3.
Grand Rapids started the scoring in the second inning with three runs being produced from a Wyatt Zuehlke double, a Morque triple, and a Keske single. They added three more in the third with Keske batting two of the runs in with a double. After three innings, Grand Rapids led 6-0.
Grand Rapids added a lone run in the fourth, but the sixth inning is what put the game out of reach. The Riverdawgs extended their lead further with six runs in the sixth inning off of four hits. This put the score at 13-0 which forced the game to a close after six innings.
Miller was the winning pitcher as he pitched three innings, allowed a single hit and struck out four batters. Keske went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Gideon Beck and McBride both went 3-for-4. Morque had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Finally, Zuehlke went 2-for-4 with a double.
The second game of the night was a much closer affair with Superior scoring the first run in the bottom of the first inning. Superior led 1-0 after one inning.
The second and third innings were scoreless, but in the fourth, Grand Rapids tied the game. Zuehlke reached first on an error and scored on an Andrew Sundberg single. In the bottom of the fourth, Superior gained their lead back once again with a single run. The score was then 2-1 after four.
The fifth and sixth innings were, once again, scoreless. In the top of the seventh inning, the Riverdawgs needed to find a run to continue the ball game, and they did. Sundberg reached first on a walk and McBride hit him in with an RBI single. The single Riverdawgs run would prove to not be enough, though. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Superior ended up scoring a run on an error to win the game 3-2. The hits were 7-4 in favor of Superior.
Zuehlke was the losing pitcher for Grand Rapids. He pitched seven innings with one strikeout and allowed seven hits. Sundberg batted 2-for-2 with an RBI. McBride and Gunderson had the other two hits for Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Riverdawgs are now 15-4 with their next game coming Tuesday at 5pm against Bemidji at Streetar Field in Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.