Here’s a trivia question. Name the radio/television hero on whom our title is based. Here are some clues. He is from the old “Wild West,” wears a mask, has a Native American partner, rides a white stallion named “Silver,” and is an endearing American icon, not only for his deeds, but for his creed. There’s more, so hold the Google.
Although he first appeared on radio in 1933 and then became a hit on television in 1949 and in comic books, our mystery guest is the focus of the following stirring introductory quote (made even more moving when accompanied by the William Tell Overture), and has held a legendary fascination since his 1933 fictional radio inception. Here is how our American hero is remembered:
“A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty Hi-Yo Silver! The Lone Ranger” (that’s the answer). “With his faithful Indian companion Tonto, the daring and resourceful masked rider of the plains, led the fight for law and order in the early Western United States! Nowhere in the pages of history can one find a greater champion of justice! Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear! From out of the past come the thundering hoof beats of the great horse Silver! The Lone Ranger rides again!”
We agree, too many exclamation points (think twitter, texting and lots of current writing), but the emphasis was rooted in auditory radio where the scripts needed exclamation points for the readers (actors). So, you ask, what does our Western version of “Batman” have to do with deer and deer hunting? Well, because you have asked, although it might be a stretch, here’s our answer.
The first part of the “Lone Ranger’s” creed was, “To have a friend, a man (person) must first be one.” Although we are not “crime fighters,” like the “Lone Ranger,” who was supposedly so named because the character is the only survivor of a group of six Texas Rangers, who while pursuing a band of outlaws is betrayed by a guide and is ambushed. Later, an Indian named “Tonto” finds one Ranger barely alive and nurses him back to health, eventually calling him “Kemo Sabe” (“Trusty Scout”).
To conceal his identity and find justice for his fallen brothers, the “Lone Ranger” fashions a mask from the material of his fallen real brother to do so (sound like “Batman”?). Yes, to have a friend, we must first be one. We must also lead by example. Therefore, with “The speed of light and a cloud of dust, and a “Hearty High-Yo Silver,” return with us now to those “thrilling days of yesteryear,” for a look at those precious few moments pre-sunrise on opening day.
Although each of us will have our personal deer tales, let’s start with few foolish youthful head-shakers we have heard about. One story involved throwing a late grandpa-gifted Mora birch-handled knife at a brazen strutting grouse and then searching for an hour before finding it (the knife, not the partridge) after realizing the toss had skid power as the projectile knife skittered long and hard on frozen leaves and ground.
Another recounted how at 14 years old this newbie hunter heard one the deer drive members shout, “Here he comes!” and taking two shots at a red fox for its $2 bounty, while the nice buck he was supposed to shoot at veered quite willingly from his barrage.
Still another remembered how a younger brother singed his socks warming his feet near a roaring fire one frigid November noon and how high winds leveled the big popples in the hunting crew’s “Big Swamp Stand” and because of the “Pick-up Sticks” result, deer movement changed drastically for years afterward.
Regarding change, for all of us who have seen the very beneficial to deer, other wildlife and our economy, but sometimes difficult to swallow, logging, how many of us remember how our taken-for-granted deer country surroundings like the bright birch hills that boarded our swamp to the south looked in a mid-day deep blue or heavy gray fall sky and how empty those hills seemed after they were logged, but how much better the hunting became. Although those white birch “knights in white satin” (Moody Blues) were gone, we knew it was for the better as logging is wildlife’s BFF.
To continue, how many of us remember how the cold always seems to disappear when a deer is heard or sighted or vividly seeing once again the fruits of your first shot at a deer after trailing it with your dad and seeing it laying sun-splashed in the wild hay and tag alders. For sure, lots of us will also remember how those “buttons” grew to spikes by the time we got back to school on Monday.
For deer hunters, November is a time to dream. Of brush cracking. Leaves rustling. Balsams swishing off deer hair. Ebony antlers in buck-brush. Sights behind front shoulders. The glow of frosted light through deer shack windows. Orange and pink hunting garb draped on bunk bed posts and socks clothes-pinned on wires stretched over the wood stove.
Then there are the smells… of venison stew simmering, aged maple roaring in the wood stove, buck scent hanging in the air and, when we didn’t know any better than to smoke indoors, the heavy aromatic smell of “victory cigars.”
Added to this are the colorful tales of yore of the ones that got away and the historical and heartfelt stories of the Great Depression, World War II and the “conflicts” like Korea and Vietnam and how the survivors somehow forged ahead to make our nation and their families whole and safe again.
When firearms deer season arrives on opening morning, we deer hunters feel a primeval pleasure as an ivory eastern sky crests. We know it is time to listen for those incredible sounds of deer country awakening as you sit “far from the madding crowd” (Thomas Hardy’s 1874 novel) for nowhere is the wind more harmonious, the air so fresh and our feelings so intense as on that scaffold in the sky during those few minutes before season opens.
As we wait, it is time for “Rusty” red squirrel to chatter-up and blue jays to pierce the air with their shrill voices. It is time to hear the winter’s coming sounds of cloud-hidden goldeneyes’ whistling as they punctuate the fleeting darkness to remind us that, yup, winter’s just around the corner.
While you wait there alone in the heavy darkness, really alone, not just upstairs when the family is downstairs, take a moment to think of friends and family, past and present, the happy and the tragic times. They are who shaped you.
Revisit your hopes and dreams, what you wanted, what you didn’t want. Remember your secrets and the secrets you shared of joys, hurts, poignant moments, embarrassing times, winning times and especially the crosses you bear.
As you perch like an owl of the night while many other people are in homes, warm and secure, take a gander at the night sky. Whether it is star-filled and the moon is bright and millions of ground snowflakes match those glittering sky stars or cloaked in clouds, consider yourself among the luckiest people on Earth. You are on a journey of self-realization, searching to understand life’s mysteries. And, as you meander back and forth through the hills and valleys of your life, remember what English novelist, poet and journalist George Eliot (real name, Mary Ann Evans) once wrote, “It is never too late to be what you might have been.”
Then, when you look into dawn’s deep dark shadows consider these words from Aldous Huxley, “There are things known and there are things unknown, and in between are the doors of perception.”
Just to background, Huxley wrote that after being inspired by English Romantic poet William Blake’s 1739 poem, “The Marriage Between Heaven and Hell,” where he wrote: “If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, infinite.”
And, yes, you knowing rock fans would be right, Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek did take their band’s name, The Doors, from Blake’s poem, at first calling themselves, The Doors of Perception, but soon shortening it to simply, The Doors.
Although for most of us, places of worship rank number one for our spiritual feelings, for many deer hunters, it is in these final few minutes before night’s curtain is lifted and our season begins that we are most appreciative not only of deer hunting, but of all that is good and great in our lives.
And, even though we are solitary, we are not alone. Those who have passed on, those who not only taught us, but took us, will once again be with us…
While deer hunting, as in life, always be ethical, safe and appreciative of all things great and small.
Rod Dimich is an L&M Supply pro staff member. To contact him, please email him at: rdimich@msn.com. Kristin Dimich contributes greatly to this column.
