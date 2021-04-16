Swim Honor Roll
Boys
Final
200-yard medley relay
1. Hibbing, 1:37.32
2. Duluth, 1:40.33
3. Grand Rapids, 1:41.73
4. Mesabi East, 1:42.32
5. Rock Ridge, 1:42.58
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:40.63
2. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 1:46.98
3. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:48.65
4. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 1:49.02
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:49.15
10. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:55.02
200 Individual Medley
1. William Stenson, Hibbing, 1:59.00
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:59.36
3. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 2:00.87
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:05.55
5. Owen Engel, Rock Ridge, 2:06.79
8. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 2:09.58
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 21.92
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 21.93
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.18
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 22.44
5. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 22.48
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 210.20
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.90
3. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 178.10
4. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 172.95
5. Landon West, Duluth, 170.70
8. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 146.75
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 366.45
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 333.15
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 319.35
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 299.75
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 280.50
100-yard butterfly
1. William Stenson, HIbbing, 50.37
2. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 50.88
3. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.57
4. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 52.81
5. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.24
8. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 57.60
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.06
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.02
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 48.15
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 48.76
5. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 48.84
8. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 50.13
10. Ben Bartholomew, Grand Rapids, 50.55
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:33.76
2. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 4:54.03
3. Jake Slatinski, Intl. Falls, 5:00.45
4. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 5:00.65
5. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 5:02.06
9. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:19.14
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Hibbing, 1:28.11
2. Rock Ridge, 1:28.49
3. Duluth, 1:29.39
4. Mesabi East, 1:31.94
5. International Falls, 1:33.42
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 53.02
2. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 56.60
3. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 57.63
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 57.76
5. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 57.86
9. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 1:01.03
10. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:01.39
100-yard breaststroke
1. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 56.64
2. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 1:00.77
3. Jamie Hill, Mesabi East, 1:02.69
4. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.95
5. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:03.70
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Rock Ridge, 3:13.15
2. Duluth, 3:16.08
3. International Falls, 3:25.93
4. Grand Rapids, 3:26.08
5. Hibbing, 3:27.73
Golf tourney
HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will be hosting the area’s first golf tournament of the season on May 1 and 2.
Mesaba is also happy to report that the course came through the winter in the best condition ever!
The format will be a two-person scramble and the event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash Skins game on both days and on-course games. The defending champs are Ben Abrahamson and Jake Peterson.
The cash entry fee for non-members is $85 and includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.
Grand Slam
Senior Men’s
Golf League
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Slam Senior Men’s Golf League is entering its 16th year. The league is open to men who are 55 or older.
Golfers of all abilities are welcome. Golf is played Monday mornings at Eagle Ridge, Pokegama, Sugarbrooke, Mesabi Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.
League dues are $30 per person. The green fees are $18 per round, but if one is a member of the host course, there will be no charge. A power golf cart is required and rental will be $14 per round, with no charge for those with a seasonal cart rental at the host course.
In addition, there will be a $5 fee for the game of the day. Daily winners will receive gift certificates from the host pro shop and hole sponsors include First National Agency of Coleraine.
An informational meeting at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine will be conducted on Monday, April 26, starting at 10 a.m. This meeting will be outside of the Eagle Ridge golf facility and will comply with all COVID-19 special safety rules. A round of golf will follow.
A free handicap Web site will be utilized called Playerlink. Members will input their golf scores to maintain a current handicap.
League play for the month of May is as follows:
*Monday, May 3, Pokegama;
*Monday, May 10, Eagle Ridge;
*Monday, May 17, Swan Lake Golf Course;
Tuesday, May 25, Pokegama.
Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in the month of May.
For more information, contact Bob Johnson at 218-259-9605, Doug Gunderson at 218-398-7708, or one of the pro shops.
All-Conference Swim and Dive
GRAND RAPIDS — Four members of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team have been named to the Boys Swimming and Diving All-Conference Team.
The four Thunderhawks named to the team include sophomore diver Aydin Aultman, junior Grant Ewen, 400-yard freestyle relay, senior Michael Fitch, 500-yard freestyle, and senior Austin Morrissey, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
Other members of the All-Conference team are senior Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle; junior Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; senior Owen Engel, Rock Ridge, 200-yard medley relay; freshman Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, diving; freshman Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 50-yard freestyle; junior Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 100-yard backstroke.
Senior Jamie Hill, Mesabi East, 100-yard breaststroke; senior Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle; junior Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 200-yard medley relay; sophomore Ben Philips, Hibbing, 200-yard freestyle relay; freshman Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 200-yard medley relay; senior Zack Quirk, Chisholm, 200-yard freestyle relay; junior Anthony Scholler, International Falls, 400-yard freestyle relay; junior Will Serrano, International Falls, 200-yard individual medley; senior Jake Slatinski, International Falls, 400-yard freestyle relay; junior Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 100-yard backstroke; sophomore Nathan Spiering, Rock Ridge, 200-yard medley relay; freshman Carter Steele, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle relay; senior William Stenson, Hibbing, 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly; junior Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 200-yard freestyle relay; and senior Gavin Wilson, International Falls, 400-yard freestyle relay.
Rock Ridge was team champion for the season.
All-Conference Boys basketball
DEER RIVER — Three members of the Deer River High School boys basketball team were named to the Iron Range Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team, it was announced recently.
The three Warriors are junior guard Ty Morrison, junior guard Mikhail Wakonabo, and senior guard Blake Fox.
The Greenway Raiders placed one player on the team in sophomore guard Grant Hansen.
Other members of the All-Conference team are junior center Will Bittmann, Eveleth-Gilbert, senior guard/forward Jake Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, sophomore guard Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, senior guard/forward Mason Carlson, Virginia, senior guard Nick Peters, Virginia, junior guard/forward Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, senior guard Bryce Warner, Chisholm, senior forward Cullen Rein, International Falls, and senior forward Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East.
Receiving honorable mention were seniors Daniel Squires, Jack Toman and Logan Nordby, all of Virginia; sophomore Sam Rahier and junior Tait Kongsjord, both of Deer River; senior Jajuan Hall and junior Westin Smith, both of Greenway; senior Josh Creer-Oberstar, junior Carter Flannigan and sophomore A.J. Roen, all of Eveleth-Gilbert; junior Jett Tomczak, senior Riley Larson and senior Bryant Koenig, all of International Falls; and juniors Brayden Leffel and Cody Fallstrom, both of Mesabi East.
