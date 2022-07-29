GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
American Legion Fastpitch Softball State Tournament
MANKATO — The first ever Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball State Tournament will be conducted in Mankato this weekend.
“This one is for the girls!” If you can’t make it to Mankato, we have live streaming. The American Legion offers congratulations to the following teams on qualifying for the inaugural state softball tournament at Mankato this weekend,” said American Legion officials.
Those taking part in the tournament include Adams Post 146, Bemidji Post 14, Browerville Post 293, Fairmont Post 36, Hayfield Post 330, Howard Lake Post 145, Parkers Prairie Post 219 and Wadena Post 171.
You can enjoy all 12 games in person at Jaycee Park Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremonies. For those of you unable to attend, the following two options can keep you up to date with the action:
*Live stream broadcast with play by play on Field #1
*(31) MN Legion Softball - YouTube
Facebook live broadcast with play by play on Field #2
Swan Lake Ladies Golf League
PENGILLY — On Wednesday, July 27, 23 women teed off for the last outing of July for the Swan Lake Ladies Golf League.
It was great to be joined by Julie Vesel as a guest golfer. The weather was beautiful with lots of sunshine in the mid 70’s; a great day for golf.
Today the games committee chose the game of Add Par Holes. Each player tallied their individual putts. Additionally, each team added up their members scores on the par hive holes: 1, 4, 7, 8, and 9 to create a total score for the team.
Earning the high score was the team of Lorri Frankson, Karen Anderson Jen Foley and Sherry Haley.
Two teams tied for the middle score: the team of Mary Garner, Beccy Fillman and Gail Gannon tied with the team of Carol Peterson, Sharon Benson and Vicki Myers and Connie Harle.
And coming in on top with the low score: the team of Molly Randall, Judy McDonald and Julie Vesel.
On the distance side, Bobbie Saban sank a 16-foot 6-inch putt on hole No. 9.
Peterson won the award for low putts with 16. Peterson also had a nice birdie.
There were no winners in the Sink-A-Putt contest. Split-The Pot was won by Vesel.
Joining the Turkey Board were Anderson, Foley and Haley.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
July 27
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Deerwood Bank White 107
Clairmont Financial 103
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 97
Grand Rapids Loan 92
Northcliff Property Service 91
Pokegama Grill 91
Grand Rapids Dental Care 90
Dolan Law 85
Coldwell Bank Platinum 77
Miskovich Dental 68
North Compass Financial 68
Carroll Funeral Home 58
NBC 58
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 19
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 34
Chris Johnson 35
Jerrod Stark 37
Mike Chandler 37
Sam Rendle 37
Chris Payne 38
Jason Kreklow 38
John Ryan 38
Mitch Kellin 39
Palmer Division
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 104
Eagles 104
Davis Oil 92
Paul Bunyan 83
Wells Fargo Legacy 83
Itasca Reliable 79
McCoy Construction 78
Ping 78
Coldwell Banker Diamond 75
Current Electric 75
Greater Insurance 74
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 68
Deerwood Bank Maroon 64
Acheson Tire 55
Low Scores
Matt McClure 31
Keith Oleheiser 36
Adam Pavek 38
Luke Sheetz 38
Mitch Witkofsky 38
Nate Haskins 38
Brett Kromy 39
Chris Christy 39
Joe Benik 39
