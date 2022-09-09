GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Grand Rapids 3
St. Cloud Apollo 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team improved to 3-0 for the season as it had little trouble in defeating St. Cloud Apollo by a 3-0 score Sept. 6, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks rolled to the victory, winning the games handily by the scores of 25-10, 25-5, 25-5.
Kyra Giffen was huge at the net for Grand Rapids as she finished with 15 kills while adding two ace serves and seven digs. Braya LaPlant recorded six kills, one ace serve, one block, five digs and 33 set assists in the match and Kate Jamtgaard had six kills, one ace serve, one block and two digs. Lindsey Racine finished with one ace serve and nine digs, Haylee Finckbone had five kills and two blocks, Josie Hanttula recorded three kills, one ace serve and three digs, Peyton Skelly had seven kills, one dig and three blocks, and Olivia Mustar finished with two ace serves and five digs.
Grand Rapids 3
Duluth Denfeld 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team traveled to Duluth and came away with a dominating 3-0 victory over Duluth Denfeld on Sept. 8.
The Thunderhawks outscored the Hunters 75-29 in the match, winning the games by the scores of25-15, 25-8 and 25-6.
Braya LaPlant finished with five kills, eight ace serves, five digs, two blocks and 20 sets in an outstanding all-around match for Grand Rapids. Kyra Giffen had eight kills and six digs, Kate Jamtgaard recorded four kills, four ace serves, two digs, two blocks and three set assists, Lindsey Racine had three ace serves, five digs and two set assists, Haylee Finckbone finished with four kills and one dig, Josie Hanttula recorded eight kills, five ace serves and four digs, Peyton Skelly had one kill, and Olivia Mustar finished with four ace serves and three digs.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 4-0 on the season. It will be at Hibbing for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and then will travel to Duluth East for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Greenway 3
Deer River 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School volleyball team dispatched Deer River by a 3-0 score in action Sept. 6, at Coleraine.
The Raiders won the games by the scores of 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12.
Lexi Hammer had 30 set assists and four kills for Greenway while Ava Johnson recorded 10 kills, 11 digs and four ace serves. Miranda Gernander finished with nine kills, seven digs and two ace serves, Kiara Finke had five digs, three blocks and three ace serves, Lydia Johannsen finished with four kills and two blocks, and Joceylyn Mikulich recorded 15 digs and two ace serves.
Katie Storlie had four digs for Deer River while Ella Storlie finished with two kills and two digs. Hannah Edwards had two kills, six digs and two set assists.
Greenway is now 2-0 for the season. It will be home against Hermantown for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Sept. 13. It will then be off until Monday, Sept. 19, when it is on the road for a 7 p.m. match versus Chisholm.
With the loss, Deer River is 1-2 on the season.
North Woods 3
Bigfork 0
BIGFORK — The North Woods volleyball team served up another win, grabbing a 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-18) win over the Huskies on Tuesday.
Hannah Kinsey led the way at the net for the Grizzlies with a dozen kills. Addy Hartway added seven kills and two aces. Skyler Yernatich finished with a team-high 12 digs to go with six kills. Tori Olson had 11 digs and two aces and Lauren Burnett had four kills and two aces.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 1-2 for the season.
Bigfork 12
South Ridge 0
SOUTH RIDGE — The Bigfork High School football team opened the season on a positive note with a 12-0 blanking of South Ridge on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
Bigfork is now 1-0 on the season and played host to Hill City/Northland on Friday, Sept. 9.
Pokegama Men’s League
GRAND RAPIDS — Quarterfinal matches in the Pokegama Men’s League were conducted on Sept. 7.
In the Championship Flight, Eagles downed Wells Fargo Legacy 10-6, First National Wealth topped Davis Oil 9-7, Clairmont Financial beat Grand Rapids Loan 16-0, and Deerwood Bank White stopped Wells Fargo Delta Blues 14-2.
In First Flight quarterfinal matches, Pokegama Grill downed North Compass Financial 12-4, Dolan Law and Northcliff Property tied at 8-8, Ping stopped McCoy Construction 12-4, and Paul Bunyan and Current Electric tied 8-8.
In the Second Flight, quarterfinal results were Coldwell Platinum beating NBC 12-4, Miskovich Dental and Grand Rapids Dental tied at 8-8, Coldwell Diamond defeated Greater Insurance 10-6, and Itasca Reliable downed First National Bank of Coleraine 12-4.
Low scores for the week were Luke Sheetz and Matt McClure, 34; Chris Carlson and Ryan Dekich, 35; Steve Forneris, 36; Brett Kromy, Chris Henrichsen, Jackson Gessell, Jake Kesanen, Joe Benik, Lucas Peters, Mike Chandler and Mitch Kellin, all with 37; Brad Gallop, Chris Morque and Travis Kane, all with 38; and John Ryan, Keith Deal, Pete Greeninger and Tom Lagergren, all with 39.
N-K 3
Deer River 0
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team downed Deer River 3-0 in action on Sept. 8.
The Spartans won the games by the scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-23.
Ella Storlie had seven kills and three digs for the Warriors while Hannah Edwards finished with three kills. Hannah GUllickson had nine set assists, seven digs and two ace serves.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is 2-1 on the season and will travel to Northland High School for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday, Sept. 13. On Thursday, Sept. 15, it will be at home for a 7:30 p.m. match against LaPorte.
Deer River is 1-3 on the season and will be home against North Woods for a 7 p.m. match on Monday, Sept. 12. It remains home for a 7:15 p.m. match against Cass Lake-Bena on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Bigfork 3
LFBF 0
LFBF — The Bigfork High School volleyball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 3-0 in play on Sept. 8.
Results of the match were not available.
Bigfork is now 2-2 on the season and will be home against Mt. Iron-Buhl for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ATCC 3
Itasca 1
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Technical and Community College downed Itasca Community College in volleyball action on Sept. 7, winning by a 3-1 margin.
ATCC won the first game 25-17, but Itasca rebounded to win the second game 25-17. However, ATCC won the next two games by the sores of 27-25 and 25-14 to take the match.
Breea Rasmussen had five kills, six service aces and 11 digs for the Vikings while Maddie Irvine finished with two kills, one block and one service ace. Jazmyn Hakins had three kills and one set assist, Senia Erkkila recorded six kills, two set assists and three digs, Kaisa Reed had two set assists, two service aces and 14 digs, Brooke Meyer finished with four kills, 26 set assists, five service aces and three digs, and Lacie O’Leary had 11 kills and two digs.
ICC is 3-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. It was at Rainy River for a match on Sept. 9, and was on the road versus Hibbing on Sept. 10. It will be on the road for a 6:30 p.m. match at Central Lakes on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
GRG 4
DM 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team tipped Duluth Marshall 4-3 in dual match action recently.
The teams split the four singles matches with GRG’s Lindsey Tulla beating Audrey Dodge in the second singles match and Charlotte Moss being victorious over Bridgett St. John in the fourth singles match.
Duluth Marshall’s Meredith Boettcher downed Taryn Hamling in the first singles match while Brooke Odland beat Hannah LaFrenier in the third singles match.
GRG took two of the three doubles matches. Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff combined to win the second doubles match over Avery Lian and Georgia Kenney, and the GRG third doubles duo of Quinn Cargill and Alyssa Ohman stopped Elle Kovich and Emma Adamski.
Duluth Marshall’s Becca Landherr and Grace Strandberg downed Caroline Ahcan and Emma Moran in the first doubles match.
GRG 4, Duluth Marshall 3
Singles: No. 1 — Meredith Boettcher, DM, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Audrey Dodge, DM, 7-5, 6-0; No. 3 — Brooke Odland, DM, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Bridgett St. John, DM, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Becca Landherr/Grace Strandberg, DM, def. Caroline Ahcan/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Molly Pierce/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Avery Kian/Georgia Kenney, DM, 6-1, 7-6; No. 3— Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, def. Elle Kovich/Emma Adamski, DM, 6-4,7-5.
