GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball
Chisago Lakes 17
Grand Rapids 1
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Chisago Lakes 17-1 in a contest that was played May 20, at Hermantown.
Hannah Kinnunen took pitched four innings for the Thunderhawks and took the loss on the mound.
Softball
Cloquet 6
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team fell to Cloquet 6-1 in a game played on May 21, in Grand Rapids.
Addie Linder pitched the distance on the mound for the Thunderhawks and took the loss. In her seven innings of work, she gave up six runs on four hits while walking three and striking out seven.
Boys Golf
Rock Ridge Invite
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School boys golf team placed second with a score of 318 at the Rock Ridge Invitational at Virginia Golf Course on May 20.
The Cloquet Lumberjacks finished with a 315 and won the meet as a team.
Eighth grader Nathan Garski was the leader for Grand Rapids with a 76 and finished tied for third place overall with three other golfers. Kaden Nelson had the second best score on Grand Rapids with an 80 followed by Zach Roy and William Shermoen with 81’s, Nathan Kramer, 83, and Gus Feldt, 97.
Caiden Carpenter of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin finished tied for seventh place with a 78.
Anders Gunelson of Cloquet shot a 72 and won the meet individually.
Softball Seedings
GRAND RAPIDS — High school fastpitch softball section seedings for area teams were recently released as section playoffs got underway this week.
Hill City/Northland notched the second seed in Section 5A and was awarded with a bye in the first round. They played No. 3 Hinkley-Finlayson on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Hill City with the game ending after this edition went to press. If the Hornets won, they will play at Mora High School on Thursday at 4 p.m. vs. the winner of No. 1 Mille Lacs and No. 4 East Central High School. If they lost, their next game would come in the Section 5A elimination bracket.
Deer River got the fifth seed in Section 5A and got eliminated by East Central on Monday in round one, 5-1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin High School will play as the 12th seed in Section 7A and took on No. 5 Carlton-Wrenshall on Tuesday in a win or go home matchup for the Spartans. If they prevailed victorious, their next game would come on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex vs. the winner of No. 4 Barnum and No. 13 Floodwood.
The defending Section 7AA champions Greenway Raiders picked up the four seed and faced No. 13 Duluth Marshall on Tuesday at home. If they won, they will take on the victor of No. 5 Rush City and No. 12 Two Harbors on Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet at 11 a.m. Results from Spartan and Raider first and possible second round games will be included in Sunday’s paper.
In Section 7AAA, Grand Rapids received the sixth seed and will travel to Cloquet to take on the No. 3 Lumberjacks on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. If the Thunderhawks can pull off the upset, they would play the winner of No. 2 Chisago Lakes and No. 7 Duluth Denfeld at Braun Park on Saturday at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids will move down to the elimination bracket if they fall to Cloquet and also play at Braun Park in a fight for their playoff lives.
Baseball
MIB 14,
Deer River 0, F/6
DEER RIVER — Another solid pitching performance from Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Rylen Niska kept the Warriors off the scoreboard as the Rangers came away with the 14-0 win in six innings Friday night.
The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 to keep the Deer River bats cold.
At the plate, Niska was 4-5, Damian Tapio was 1-4 with a double, Rylan Lanari was 3-4, Johnny Erickson was 3-4 and Trey Niska was 2-4 with a double.
Softball
Hibbing 7
Greenway 4
BOVEY — Aune Boben tossed a five-hitter over seven innings as the Bluejackets beat the Raiders at Jen Guyer Field Monday.
Boben struck out 10 and walked one.
Offensively, Boben had three hits, including a double, and getting two hits were Ayva Terzich and Abigail Sullivan. Sullivan hit a double as did Maddie St. George. Monroe Rewertz also had a double.
Jaden Saville had a home run for Greenway, and Karlie Sokoloski had a double. Miranda Gernander also doubled.
Gernander was the starting pitcher, giving up 11 hits. She fanned four and walked two.
Taconite Invitational
AURORA — Following are results of the Taconite Invitational which was conducted on May 20, at Aurora.
Taconite Invite
Girls team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 168.5; 2, Mesabi East, 158; 3, International Falls, 134.5; 4, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 61; 5, Chisholm, 59; 6, Nevis, 26; 7, Bigfork, 12; 8, Deer River/Northland, 7.
100: 1, Elli Theel, ME, 13.46; 2, Zoe Plombon, Chis, 1398; 3, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 14.07.
200: 1, Bella Thomas, ME, 30.47; 2, Anna Neyens, MIB, 30.72; 3, Kayden Maturi, RR, 31.31.
400: Addison Youngren, RR, 1:10.56; 2, Suzy Aubrey, MIB, 1:11.56; 3, Destiny Schmitz, Chis, 1:12.97.
800: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:38.91; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:42.67; 3, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 2:46.54.
1600: 1, Jady Rypkema, Nev, 4:58.27; 2, L. Nelson, MIB, 5:34.20; 3, Nora Stark, RR, 5:35.50.
3200: 1, Chloe Green, ME, 13:31.80; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 14:17.48.
100 hurdles: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 18.74; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 18.78; 3, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.04.
300 hurdles: 1, Maddie Lowe, IF, 53.75; 2, Olivia Forsline, ME, 54.97; 3, Rantala, RR, 56.93.
4x100: 1, Mesabi East (Kylie Meyer, Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Theel), 53.02; 2, Rock Ridge (McKendrick Landwer, Ella Lamppa, Anna Fink, Ava Fink), 54.28; 3, Chisholm (Layla Rajkovich, Jezirae Flack, Plombon, Johnson), 56.51.
4x200: 1, Mesabi East (Meyer, K. Forsline, Baribeau, Theel), 1:53.58; 2, Rock Ridge (Abby Crum, An. Fink, Lamppa, Av. Fink), 1:55.94; 3, International Falls, 2:01.94.
4x400: 1, Mesabi East (O. Forsline, K. Forsline, Thomas, Baribeau), 4:29.63; 2, International Falls, 4:41.63; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl (Aubrey, K. Nelson, Neyens, L. Nelson), 4:46.48.
4x800: 1, International Falls, 11:04.13; 2, Mesabi East (Sophia Slatter, Elizabeth Neimi, Kaylee Erickson, Green), 12:54.88.
High jump: 1, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 4-08; 2T, iper Tomczak, IF, 4-04; 2T, Marta Forsline, ME, 4-04.
Pole vault: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 8-00; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 8-00; 3, Dianne LaVoy, IF, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Theel, ME, 15-07; 2, Rajkovich, Chis, 14-11; 3, An. Fink, 14-09.
Triple jump: 1, Baribeau, ME, 33-02; 2, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 30-02; 3, An. Fink, RR, 29-06.
Discus throw: 1, Hannah Baker, ME, 92-09.50; 2, Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 90-11.50; 3, Alex Gunderson, RR, 79-11.
Shot put: 1, Fitzgerald, RR, 38-03; 2, Baker, ME, 30-01; 3, Marissa Engst, Nev, 29-00.
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge 231; 2, Mesabi East 97; 3, Chisholm, 88; 4T, Deer River/Northland, 71; 4T, International Falls, 71; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 52; 7, Bigfork, 28; 8, Nevis, 16.
100: 1, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.97; 2, Jack Ribich, ME, 11.99; 3, Ethan Lauzen, Chis, 12.35.
200: 1, Armando Salazar, DRN, 25.12; 2, Tristan Peterson, RR, 25.56; 3, Alec Wake, DRN, 25.57.
400: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 51.51; 2, Peterson, RR, 55.43; 3, Wake, DRN, 56.14.
800: 1, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:20.63; 2, Carson Slattery, ME, 2:26.70; 3, Hudson Petrini, RR, 2:28.22.
1600: 1, George Bjorklund, Nev, 4:55.58; 2, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 4:59.72; 3, Evan Pohl, Nev, 5:06.46.
3200: 1, Stocke, RR, 9:50.87; 2, Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:34.00; 3, Kayfes, MIb, 10:56.61.
110 hurdles: 1, Salazar, DRN, 16.80; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.51; 3, Cooper Williams, RR, 19.34.
300 hurdles: 1, Salazar, DRN, 44.15; 2, Zancauske, Chis, 46.96; 3, C. Williams, RR, 47.14.
4x100: 1, Rock Ridge (Jake Burress, A. Wilson, Dallas Williams, Griffin Krmpotich), 47.06; 2, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Noah Markfort), 47.84; 3, Chisholm (Zancauske, Charlie Thompson, July Abernathy, Lauzen), 48.95.
4x200: 1, Rock Ridge A (Burress, Ryan Herberg, D. Williams, Max Williams), 1:40.06; 2, Mesabi East (Carter Skelton, Carter Steele, Jackson, Cooper Levander), 1:43.12; Rock Ridge B (Aidan Hecimovich, Isaac Flatley, Noah Mitchell, Gunnar George), 1:48.72.
4x400: 1, Mountain Iron-Buhl (Michael French, Finley Ratliff, Landon Kniefel, Kayfes), 3:54.38; 2, Rock Ridge (Connor Matschiner, Tristan Peterson, Jackson Kendall, Herberg), 3:56.26; 3, Mesabi East (Zade Baker, Ethan Jacobson, Ben Gornik, Cooper Wippler), 4:21.04.
4x800: 1, Rock Ridge (Nelson, Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Kendall), 8:56.21; 2, Mesabi East (E. Jacobson, Steele, Skelton, Markfort), 9:45.57.
High jump: 1, Lauzen, Chis, 5-08; 2, Thompson, Chis, 5-02; 3, M. Williams, RR, 5-02.
Pole vault: 1, Christian Davidson, IF, 8-00; 2, ADrion Mannausau, IF, 8-00; 3, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 20-04; 2, Wake, DRN, 18-06; 3, Jacob Halverson, Chis, 17-08.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 40-01.50; 2, Thompson, Chis, 38-05; 3, Wake, DRN, 38-02.
Discus throw: 1, Riley Krenz, RR, 121-05; 2, Jonah Aluni, RR, 118-08; 3, Braden Skifstad, IF, 110-07.50.
Shot put: 1, Flatley, RR, 44-07; 2, Caden Kallinen, BF, 41-07; 3, Mitchell, RR, 41-05.
