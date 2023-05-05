GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball
Grand Rapids 12
GNK 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team defeated Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12-2 in five innings in action on May 2, in Grand Rapids.
Senior Lindsey Tulla provided the big bat for Grand Rapids as she ripped two home runs in the contest. She knocked out a three-run blast in the first inning and then pounded a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
The Thunderhawks scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and two in the fifth.
Addie Linder hurled a complete game on the mound for Grand Rapids as she allowed two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out four.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 3-1 for the season while GNK falls to 1-6. The Titans played Aitkin on May 5, and have two games slated for Saturday, May 6, at Virginia. They play Rock Ridge at 9 a.m. and then will take on International Falls at 1 p.m.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 8
Hibbing 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated Hibbing 8-1 on May 4.
Results will be included in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.
The Thunderhawks are now 2-3 on the season. It was in action May 5, at Anoka, and on Saturday, May 6, they were slated to play a road game versus Minnetonka at 8 a.m. They will then play Totino-Grace at Minnetonka at 10:30 a.m. They will be home against Cloquet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
Baseball
Intl. Falls 9
GNK 7
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team lost on the road to International Falls by a 9-7 score on May 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-3 on the season while International Falls improves to 2-2 for the season.
Baseball
Deer River 8
LFBF 3
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School baseball team topped Littlefork-Big Falls 8-3 in play on May 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River is now 2-2 for the season. It played Northeast Range on May 5, and will be home against Chisholm at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
With the loss, LFBF is now 0-1 on the season.
Softball
Blackduck 14
Deer River 0
BLACKDUCK — The Deer River High School fastpitch softball team lost on the road at Blackduck by a 14-0 score on May 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 0-3 on the season while Blackduck improves to 2-1 with the win.
Softball
Grand Rapids 7
Duluth East 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team downed Duluth East 7-4 in home action on May 3.
Grand Rapids scored four runs in the first inning to jump out to an early lead. The Thunderhawks added another run in the second to lead 5-0, and Duluth East got on the scoreboard with a run in the third inning. Grand Rapids increased its lead to 7-1 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The Greyhounds scored three runs in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as the Thunderhawks took the win.
Addie Linder pitched the distance on the mound for the Thunderhawks to pick up the victory. In her seven innings of work, she allowed four runs on four hits while walking four and striking out eight.
Adrienne Venditto and Maggie MacLean both had three hits for Grand Rapids.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 4-1 on the season while Duluth East falls to 0-5.
Softball
LFBF 16
Deer River 12
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School fastpitch softball team lost on the road to Littlefork-Big Falls by a 16-12 score on May 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 0-5 for the season. They will be home against Chisholm in a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, May 8.
With the win, LFBF is now 1-5 for the season.
Softball
HCN 16
Deer River 0
AURORA — In a game played at Aurora, the Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team pounded Deer River 16-0 on May 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is 5-2 on the season while Deer River is 0-5.
Softball
HCN 20
LFBF 2
AURORA — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team spanked Littlefork-Big Falls by a 20-2 score in action May 3, at Aurora.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now 6-2 for the season while LFBF is 1-5.
Early Bird Tourney
HIBBING — The Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will play host to the Early Bird on May 20 and 21. The format for the Early Bird will be a two-person scramble. The event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash skins game both days and on-course games.
The non-member cash entry fee is $95. The entry fee includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.
The defending champs are Ben Franzzini and A.J. Kasner.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.
Softball
Rock Ridge 12
Grand Rapids 2
VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team fell on the road to Rock Ridge by a 12-2 score in a game which was shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
Addie Linder took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 4-2 on the season. It will be in action on Monday, May 8, for a 4 p.m. game at Proctor, and will then travel to Hibbing for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, May 9.
With the win, Rock Ridge is now 7-2 for the season.
Softball
CW 16
HCN 4
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team was defeated by Cromwell-Wright by a 16-4 score in a game at Hill City on May 4.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN falls to 6-3 on the season. It played Mille Lacs on May 4, and will be at Hill City for a 4:30 p.m. game against Hinckley-Finlayson on Monday, May 8. On Tuesday, May 9, it will be on the road to Blackduck for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Cromwell-Wright improves to 2-2 with the win.
Baseball
GNK 7
Cherry 2
CHERRY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team downed Cherry 7-2 in a road contest on May 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK improves to 2-3 on the season. It is slated to play International Falls once again in a 4:30 p.m. home game on Thursday, May 11.
Cherry falls to 1-3 with the loss.
