GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
IRC Softball Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS/BOVEY — The Iron Range Conference Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament was conducted on April 29, and was hosted by the Grand Rapids and Greenway high school teams.
Grand Rapids faced International Falls in its first game of the tournament and had little trouble as it came away with an 11-0 victory.
Addie Linder hurled a five-inning no-hitter on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In pitching the gem, she walked five and struck out an impressive 14.
The Thunderhawks continued their fine play in their second game of the tournament as they pounded Chisholm 19-1.
Hannah Kinnunen pitched the first three innings and Alex Klous pitched the final inning as they combined for another no-hitter on the mound. They combined to allow one run on no hits while walking three and fanning eight.
The championship game was much closer as Grand Rapids came away with an exciting 4-3 victory over a solid Eveleth-Gilbert team. Linder again turned in a dominant performance on the mound for Grand Rapids as she pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out 14.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Grand Rapids had the bases loaded with two outs. Emma Moran then ripped a single to right-center field to bring in Lindsey Racine with the winning run.
“We have two good pitchers and that really helps, and our third pitcher is doing pretty well too” said Dan Potter, head coach of the Thunderhawks. “We have dedicated a good portion of our practice time every day with our pitching coach, Amy Foster, working with them. With this year everything has gotten to be such a short season and if you have two good pitchers it is really going to help going through the next two weeks.”
Potter said Linder is mixing her pitches well, throwing curveballs, riseballs and changeups, and he said she has an above average fastball.
“She is a competitor; she works fast and keeps the defense ready. As soon as she takes the signal she pitches,” Potter said. “I think that speed helps too.”
Potter said the Thunderhawk hitting has been OK so far, adding that the entire lineup has not yet been hitting well.
“Our top hitters are hitting really well, and I think it will come for the other hitters,” Potter said.
Grand Rapids is 4-1 on the season, with its only loss to Proctor in its first time outside. Potter said there are many games scheduled for the next two weeks and that will tell a lot about the team.
The Thunderhawks played at Bovey versus Greenway on May 3, and they will be on the road for a game against Duluth East on Wednesday, May 4.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 3
Princeton 0
PRINCETON — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team returned to its goals of getting good pitching and defense April 28, when it defeated Princeton 3-0 in action at Princeton.
Easton Sjostrand was in command on the mound for Grand Rapids as he hurled a two-hitter. In addition to his wonderful pitching, the Thunderhawk defense played flawlessly behind him which pleased Grand Rapids head coach Bill Kinnunen.
In his seven innings of work, Sjostrand allowed two hits while striking out two and walking one.
“Easton threw strikes,” said Kinnunen.”He came in relief in our last game against Egan and he struggled. We got him back up there Friday and he threw very well hitting spots and changing speeds. He shut them right down in a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel.”
Grand Rapids was limited to just three hits in the game. Kyle Henke had two hits and a RBI and Myles Gunderson had a hit, scored a run and drove in one,
Kinnunen praised the play of the defense as it has committed just one error so far this season.
“We have played outstanding defense all season,” the coach said. “We took advantage of their mistakes; they only walked one guy and he scored and we walked only one guy. They gave up three hits, we gave up two hits and the game took only about an hour and 15 minutes. When both pitchers throw strikes, it goes quick.”
Grand Rapids is now 2-1 for the season. Its game versus Anoka on Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather. The home opener was conducted Tuesday versus Hibbing, and the Thunderhawks are on the road Thursday, May 5, for a 4:30 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall at Wade Stadium in Duluth. On Friday, May 6, the game versus Anoka will be made up with a game at 6:30 p.m. at Anoka. Grand Rapids then ends a busy week with an 8 a.m. game Saturday, May 7, at Minnetonka. Following that game at 10:30 a.m., the Thunderhawks will play Totino-Grace.
Kinnunen said playing tough Twin Cities teams is good for Grand Rapids, especially since the southern teams have been outside practicing for weeks and they have played many more games than the Thunderhawks have.
“We only have been outside three times, in ball games every time,” Kinnunen said. “It is going as good as it could be with not getting outside to practice. I think it was Princeton’s ninth ball game so they have played a lot of baseball and been outside practicing.”
GR 101 000 1 — 3 3 0
P 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
Grand Rapids: Easton Sjostrand (W).
Early Bird set at MCC
HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing will be hosting one of the area’s first golf tournaments of the season, the Early Bird, on May 21 & 22nd. Mesaba CC is also happy to report that the golf course came through the winter in fantastic condition!
The format for the Early Bird will be a two-person scramble. The event will be flighted based on the Saturday scores. There will be a giant cash Skins game both days and on-course games.
The cash entry fee is $90 for non-members. The entry fee includes prizes, on-course games and a free practice round on Friday.
The defending champs are Ario DeGrio and Clint Cornell.
Call the pro shop at: (218) 263-4826 to register your team.
College Softball
Itasca 10
Mesabi Range 4
AURORA — Izzy Clark tossed a five-inning four-hitter as the Vikings defeated the Lady Norse Saturday in game one of a doubleheader at the Mesabi East High School Softball Field.
Clark would strike out eight and walk two.
Clark helped herself at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Haley Murray had a double, and Emma Hurd hit a solo home run.
Grace Phenning pitched for Mesabi Range. She worked four innings, allowing six hits. She walked six.
Helen Phenning had a triple for the Lady Norse, and getting one hit each were Amelia Fritz, Morgan Malecha and Howard-Reynolds. Malecha and Howard-Reynolds each had one RBI.
MR 001 21 — 4 4 3
ICC 540 1x — 10 6 1
Mesabi Range: Grace Phenning (L) and Malecha; Itasca: Izzy Clark (W) and Abby Gustason; 2B — Haley Murray; 3B — Helen Phenning; HR — Emma Hurd.
Itasca 14
Mesabi Range 3
AURORA — Clark followed up her first-game masterpiece with a five inning five-hitter as the Vikings swept the Lady Norse Saturday.
Clark struck out eight in the process.
Taylor Shepard had two hits for Itasca, including a double. Lydia Rawson had one hit and three RBIs; Murray had one hit, triple, and three RBIs; and Gustason had one hit and three RBIs.
Fritz worked 2.1 innings, giving up one hit, but she walked 12. She fanned four. Grace Phenning worked 1.2 innings, giving up five hits, striking out one and walking three.
Fritz had two hits and two RBI. Hailey Aho hit a triple. Getting one hit each were Helen Phenning and Malecha.
MR 102 00 — 3 5 1
ICC 228 2x — 14 6 3
Mesabi Range: Fritz (L), Grace Phenning (3rd) and Malecha; Itasca: Clark (W) and Gustason; 2B — Hailey Aho, Taylor Shepard; 3B — Haley Murray.
Softball
Silver Bay 16
N-K 1
KEEWATIN — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School fastpitch softball team lost to a tough Silver Bay team 16-1 in action April 29, at Keewatin.
Results of the game were not available.
The Spartans are 0-2 for the season and played Mt. Iron-Buhl on May 3. They will be on the road against Littlefork-Big Falls for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 5, and they remain on the road for a 4:30 p.m. game versus Chisholm on Friday, May 6.
Baseball
Mille Lacs 12
HCN 2
ONAMIA — The Hill City/Northland baseball team lost to Mille Lacs 12-2 in play on April 29, at Onamia.
Results of the game were not available.
HCN is 0-1 for the season. It played Cass Lake on May 3, and it is slated to face North Woods in Hill City in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, May 5. On Friday, May 6, it will face Pine River-Backus in a 4:30 p.m. game at Remer.
Track and Field
Cambridge-Isanti True Team
Invitational
CAMBRIDGE — The Grand Rapids High School boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Cambridge-Isanti True Team Invitational on April 28, at Cambridge.
Following are results of the meet:
Girls
The host Cambridge-Isanti team took first with 855 points. It was followed by Elk River, 726.5, and Sartell, 704.5. Grand Rapids was seventh with 312.
Junior Josie Hanttula of Grand Rapids had her team’s top finish as she was second in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet,m 6-inches. Laci Leverty of Cambridge-Isanti won the event with 10-6.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 200-meter relay was fifth in 1:56.73.
Boys
Senior Austin Hanson was a double winner for Grand Rapids. He ran away from the competition as he won the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.98 seconds. Samuel Mechah of Cambridge-Isanti was second in 52.19 seconds.
Hanson also captured first place in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.43 seconds.
Senior Jackson Weston won the shot put handily with a heave of 49-feet,3.5-inches. Ethan Hogan of Elk River was a distant second with 44-10.25. Weston also was second in the discus with a throw of 127-feet, 10-inches. Philip Conant of St. Francis was first with 129-11.
Junior Wyatt Christensen tied for first in the high jump with a leap of 6-feet. He also was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.65 seconds. Logan Clark of Sartell won the event in 15.35 seconds.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 200-meter relay was third in 1:39.61. Cambridge-Isanti was first in 1:34.26.
Senior Risto Borgman was third in the 200-meter dash in 23.85 seconds. Hanson, his teammate, won the event. Borgman also was fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.86 seconds. Matthew Beaudry of Elk River won the event in 11.50 seconds.
Junior Ian Andersen of the Thunderhawks was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.85 seconds. His teammate, Hanson, won the event.
Junior Kaydin Metzgar placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 11-feet. Micah Wilson of Cambridge-Isanti was first with 12-6.
C-I Invitational
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 870; 2. Elk River 695; 3. Sartell 620; 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice 527; 5. Grand Rapids 513.5; 6. St. Francis 478.5; 7. North Branch 462; 8. St. Cloud Apollo 432.
100 dash: 1. Matthew Beaudry, ER, 11.50; 2. Brady Johnson, SF, 11.56; 3. Ethan McClellan, Sar, 11.61; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 11.86; 22. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12.74; 23. Aiden Chandler, GR, 12.79; 25. Jamin Froehlich, GR, 12.92.
200 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 23.43; 2. Brady Johnson, SF, 23.47; 3. Risto Borgman, GR, 23.85; 15. Ian Andersen, GR, 25.30; 21. Aiden Chandler, GR, 25.65.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 51.98; 2. Samuel Mechah,CI,52.19; 3. Kobe Karels, CI, 53.59; 4. Ian Andersen, GR, 53.85; 17. Gunnar Larson, GR, 58.91; 25. Larson Curnow, GR, 1:02.89.
800 run: 1. Zander Gallmeier, CI, 2:07.33; 2. Nathan Martin, SRR, 2:07.77; 3. Braylon Davis, CI, 2:09.75; 13. Seth Barton, GR, 2:24.72; 23. Zane Poenix, GR, 2:31.85; 26. Gunnar Larson, GR, 2:36.30.
1,600 run: 1. Jaxon Jones, CI, 4:37.18; 2. Matthew Binsfield, ER, 4:45.94; 3. Mitku Nies, Sar, 4:47.74; 18. Zane Poenix, GR, 5:24.64; 23.Sam Barton, GR, 5:35.32;.
3,200 run: 1. Jaxon Jones, CI, 10:16.57; 2. Matthew Binsfeld, ER, 10:29.79; 3.Alex Ostendorf, SRR, 10:56.28; 11. Sam Barton, GR, 11:36.03; 12. Larson Curnow, GR, 12:01.87; 15. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 12:45.78.
110 hurdles: 1. Logan Clark, Sar, 15.35; 2. Riley Wilson, CI, 16.17; 3. Carter Loesch, SRR, 16.41; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR 16.65; 8. Wesley Carlson, GR, 18.22; 10. Herschel Christensen, GR, 18.83; 19. Devon Vorbeck, GR, 22.50,
300 hurdles: 1. Logan Clark, Sar, 41.69; 2. Josh Foley, CI, 43.45; 3. Carter Loesch,SRR,43.86; 13. Hunter Fiet, GR, 49.15; 15. Herschel Christensen, GR, 49.94; 20. Wesley Carlson, GR,50.74; 21. Devon Vorbeck, GR, 53.24.
4 x 100 relay: 1. St. Francis, 45.39; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 46.28; 3. Elk River, 46.75; 8. Grand Rapids, 49.72..
4 x 200 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:34.26; 2. Sartell, 1:38.57; 3. Grand Rapids, 1:39.61.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 3:38.13; 2. Elk River, 3:42.66; 3. Sartell, 3:43.19; 8. Grand Rapids, 4:09.70.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cambridge-Isanti, 8:49.23; 2. St. Cloud Apollo, 9:03.84; 3. Elk River, 9:21.24.
High jump: 1. Wyatt Christensen, GR, and Yube Badio, ER, 6-0;. 3.Josh Orjansen, Sar, 5-10; 6. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1. Micah Wilson, CI, 12-6; 2. Reid Johnson, SRR, 12-6; 3. Riley Wilson, CI, 11-6; 5. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 11-0; 10. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Tyler Hansen, SPA, 42-2; 2. Yube Badio, ER, 41-2; 3. Matthew Beaudry, ER, 40-9.5.
Long jump: 1. Anthony Mahowald, Sar, 19-7; 2. Riley Wilson, CI, 19-1; 3. Yube Badio, ER, 19-0; 18. Colton Johnson, GR, 16-5; 28. Reid Ketola, GR, 14-5; 29. Conner McCartney, GR, 13-5.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 49-3.5; 2. Ethan Hogan, ER, 44-10.25; 3. Philip Conant, SF, 44-9.5; 6. Connor Brainard, GR, 41-8; 16. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 36-0.
Discus: 1. Philip Conant, SF, 129-11; 2. Weston Jackson, GR, 127-10; 3. Brandon Janu, Sar, 119-6; 12. Benjamin Harker, GR, 99-0; 19. Connor Brainard, GR, 92-6; 30. Hudson Hillman, GR, 80-11.
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Cambridge-Isanti 855; 2. Elk River 726.5; 3. Sartell 704.5; 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 682.5; 5. North Branch 550.5; 6. St. Cloud Apollo 347; 7. Grand Rapids 312; 8. St. Francis 304.
100 dash: 1. Anika Larson, CI, 13.34; 2. Laci Leverty, CI, 13.36; 3. Lainey Stavish, Sar, 13.55; 19. Alvine Njounang, GR, 14.53; 20. Kylie DeBay, GR, 14.61; 22. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 14.64; 24. Jada Morgan, GR, 15.04.
200 dash: 1. Aiyana Knight, CI, 26.77; 2. Anika Larson, CI, 26.79; 3. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 27.31; 8. Faith Zidarich, GR, 28.92; 19. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 30.18; 24. Adisyn Jaranson, GR, 31.64; 28. Nina Hofstad, GR, 32.34.
400 dash: 1. Aiyana Knight, CI, 1:01.66; 2. Macy Hass, SF, 1:03.14; 3. Annie Hennen, CI,1:06.34; 7. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 1:08.43; 9. Ainsley Olson, GR, 1:08.69; 21. Emily Timm, GR, 1:13.86; 24. Nina Hofstad, GR, 1:17.19.
800 run: 1. Hannah Spoden, Sar, 2:27.18; 2. Kendyl Izzo, CI, 2:30.22; 3. Genet Nies, Sar, 2:32.49; 10. Emily Walters, GR, 2:50.23; 19. Lauren Raitanen, GR, 3:15.15; 20. Jude Sondrol, GR, 3:19.03.
1,600 run: 1. Kendyl Izzo, CI, 5:34.34; 2. Makenna Sjoberg, CI, 5:37.83; 3. Zili Lenzner, SCA, 5:45.01; 9. Emily Walters, GR, 6:08.06.
3,200 run: 1. Mya Nelson, ER, 11:55.05; 2. Madalyn Dockendorf, Sar, 11:57.44; 3. Makenna Sjoberg, CI, 11:59.37.
100 hurdles: Ruby Gustofson, SRR, 17.32; 2. Alison Barber, CI, 17.85; 3. Delia Gustofson, SRR, 18.15; 10. Lily Watkins, GR, 19.48; 19. Riley Toivonen, GR, 20.71; 27. Alexa Scholl, GR, 22.58; 28. Hannah Brula, GR, 26.22
300 hurdles: 1. Ella Kuhlman, NB, 50.07; 2. Alison Barber, CI, 51.34; 3. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 51.59; 11. Lilly Watkins, GR, 57.04; 22. Riley Toivonen, GR, 1:03.21; 23. Hannah Brula, GR, 1:03.31; 24. Alvine Njounang, GR, 1:08.44.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Sartell, 51.58; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 54.08; 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 54.46; 7.Grand Rapids,56.83..
4 x 200 relay: 1. North Branch, 1:50.78; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:52.49; 3. Sartell, 1:52.94; 5. Grand Rapids, 1:56.73.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Sartell, 4:23.31; 2. North Branch, 4:27.71; 3. Cambridge-Isanti, 4:28.60; 6. Grand Rapids, 4:49.62.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Elk River, 10:47.26; 2. St. Francis, 11:01.46; 3. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 11:16.91.
High jump: 1. Ada Schlenker, CI, 5-0; 2. Lori Omollo, ER, 4-10; 3. Aiyana Knight,CI, 4-10; 20. Avine Njounang, GR, 4-2; 21. Riley Toivonen, GR, 4-0; 21. Hannah Brula, GR, 4-0..
Pole vault: 1. Laci Leverty, CI, 10-6; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-6; 3. Ella Dick, NB, 9-0.
Triple jump: 1. Lainey Stavish, Sar, 34-1.25; 2. Hannah Bingham, CI, 33-1.50; 3. Asaysha Olson, NB, 32-4.5;.
Long jump: 1. Ellie Rangel, Sar, 16-4; 2. Madison Whitman, NB, 15-7; 3. Alison Barber, CI, 15-3; 20. Ainsley Olson, GR, 12-6; 24. Hannah Brula, GR, 10-8; 26. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 9-4.
Shot put: 1. Andi Mehrer, ER, 33-1; 2. Lauren Hicks, NB, 32-7.75; 3. Breanna Stueve, SPA, 30-3; 18. Emily Brula, GR, 25-2.25; 23. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 23-10; 29. Liv Wyland, GR, 22-1.
Discus: 1. Andi Mehrer, ER, 116-2; 2. Hailee Cullen, SRR, 108-5; 3. Brooke Mushatt, SRR, 106-11; 20. Justine Carsrud, GR, 71-0; 22. Emma Thomsen, GR, 69-9; 25. Emily Brula, GR, 67-4.
