GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events involving area teams:
Section 7AAA Softball
Hermantown 1
GR 0
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team saw its season come to an end as it suffered its second loss of the Section 7AAA Softball Tournament on Saturday.
In a nailbiter, the Thunderhawks played well but just couldn’t push a run across the plate as Hermantown eliminated Grand Rapids with a 1-0 victory.
It was a pitching duel between Grand Rapids junior Hannah Kinnunen and Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek. Hermantown would score the lone run of the game in the second inning when Tessa Paczynski hit a solo home run. Vitek was able to protect that lead as the Hawks took the win.
In her seven innings of work, Vitek allowed just one hit while striking out nine and not issuing a walk.
Kinnunen also was outstanding on the mound in taking the loss. In her six innings of work she allowed just the one run on four hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.
Lindsey Tulla had the lone Grand Rapids hit in the game.
With the loss, Grand Rapids ends the season with a 10-13 record.
Section 5A Softball
Sebeka 6
HCN 2
SEBEKA — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team lost to Sebeka 6-2 in Section 5A Softball Tournament action on May 3.
Maycee Lathrop took the loss on the mound for the Storm.
HCN 11
PR 9
SEBEKA — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team stayed alive in the double-elimination Section 5A Softball Tournament with an 11-9 win over Pine River on May 3.
Maycee Lathrop picked up the win on the mound for HCN, pitching all seven innings and allowing nine runs on 13 hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out three.
Shaley Pearson hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win.
The Storm now advance to regional play in Brainerd on Tuesday. They are currently 14-7 on the season.
Golf All-Conference
GRAND RAPIDS — Three Grand Rapids High School girl golfers and one boy have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Team.
Girls
Named to the First Team from Grand Rapids are junior Kada Puddicombe and senior Denali Johnson.
Rounding out the First Team are junior Calllie Showalter, Hermantown; freshman Izzy Fairchild, Hermantown; senior Ava Giswold, Proctor; and junior Nicole Nelson, Hermantown.
Selected to the Second Team from the Thunderhawks is freshman Sydney Burggraf.
Other members of the Second Team include freshman Juliann Steinert, Cloquet; freshman Abigail Steinert, Cloquet; sophomore Avery Carlson, Cloquet; freshman Olivia Martalock, Hermantown; and junior Maddie Young, Cloquet.
Boys
The First Team is comprised of senior Sam Baker, Cloquet; senior Brayden Tyman, Cloquet; junior Tucker D’Allaird, Duluth Marshall; sophomore Karon Patten, Cloquet; junior Noah Scullard-Bender, Duluth Marshall; and freshman Peyton Menzel, Hermantown.
Senior Drew Kuschel of Grand Rapids was named to the Second Team.
Other Second Team selectees are sophomore Colton Danelski, Hermantown; senior Trevor Steinert, Cloquet; junior Trevor Durfee, Superior; senior Nate Burke, Duluth Denfeld; and sophomore Dylan Klatte, Proctor.
IRC Track & Field All-Conference
COLERAINE — The boys and girls All-Conference teams from the Iron Range Conference for track and field have been announced.
Following are the selectees:
Boys
Named from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin are senior Weston Marx, senior Benjamin Plackner, senior Connor Thoennes, senior Daniel Olson, senior Jajuan Hall, senior Brock Stram, senior Geno Uhrbom, senior Michael Butterfield, senior Isiah Austad, junior Daniel Olson, junior Taevon Wells, junior Justice Rebrovich, and junior Bodie Jorgenson.
Making up the rest of the team are senior Jamie Hill, senior Neale Leete, senior David Loveall, senior Gavin Skelton, senior Hunter Hannuksela, junior Jack Ribich, sophomore Noah Markfort, and sophomore Carter Skelton, all of Mesabi East.
Selected from Rock Ridge are senior Ethan Zlimen, senior Josh Creer-Oberstar, senior Karon Sortedahl, junior Jake Burress and sophomore Cameron Stocke.
Named from Hibbing are senior Mikah Schmelzer, senior Conner Marschalk, junior Amari Manning and junior Jacob Jensrud.
Picked from International Falls are senior Cody Jantzen and senior Jack Maxwell.
Girls
Selected from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin are sophomore Emmalee Oviatt and freshman Kaitlin Olson.
Named from Deer River/Northland are junior Abby Sheeder, junior Nevaeh Evans, junior Taylor Peck, junior Kayleigh Horn and freshman Ella Storlie.
Rounding out the team from Mesabi East are senior Kiarra Moehlenbrock, senior Hannah Hannuksela, senior Aaliyah Sahr, senior Lydia Skelton, senior Lexi Highland, senior Kailey Fossell, junior Lindsay Baribeau, junior Kora Forsline, sophomore Elli Theel, sophomore Adrianna Sheets, freshman Olivia Forsline, and eighth grader Aubree Skelton.
Selected from International Falls are senior Emma Erickson, junior Ryan Ford, junior Maddie Lowe, sophomore Bailey Herberg, sophomore Summer Hesseldahl, and freshman Abbigail Hutchinson.
Named from Hibbing are senior Ayva Burkes, senior Haley Hawkinson, senior Emma Carlson, junior Julia Gherardi, sophomore Emery Maki, freshman Jorie Anderson, and eighth grader Gianna Figueroa.
Picked from Rock Ridge are senior Maggie Landwer, senior Elli Jankila, junior Jennie Krause, and junior Ava Fink.
Selected from Ely are junior Ande Visser and sophomore Zoe Devine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.