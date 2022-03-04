This story was published in the March 6, 1972 edition of the Herald-Review. As background, the Grand Rapids High School hockey team lost to International Falls 5-1 in the championship game of the Region 7 Tournament. However, at that time, the “back door” element was in place where the runner-up team from Region 7 would play the champion of Region 3 for the right to represent Region 3 in the state tournament. This story is concerning the Indians’ win over Region 3 champion East Grand Forks. It is believed the story was written by Lee Clousen.
They had to win to go to the state tournament this week. So it was a hustling bunch of hungry Indians who scalped the East Grand Forks Green Wave 4-1 Saturday night to win the Region 3 crown.
Saturday night’s game at Bemidji has to be rated as one of the finest efforts the Indians have made all season. It was another of those must-win games. Were they to lose this one there would be no back door in further competition. So they won with style.
In the first minute of play the complexion of the game revealed itself. Picking up a clean pass from Mike Newton at 44 seconds into the first period, junior wing Greg Stanley of the SNS line flipped it into the net for the Indians’ first goal of the evening. Jim Stacklie also assisted.
Over the next few minutes the Indians revealed defensive muscles that were to stymie the East Grand Forks attack. Trying to move the puck, the other side would get about as far as the red line before a Rapids skater would break up the play. Defensemen were all over the place, alert, defense minded, screening well, steady. Forwards recovered rapidly and readily caught up to the East Grand Forks attack. Back-checking with gusto, all three offensive lines made life miserable for East Grand Forks. The Green Wave found it almost impossible to even move the puck against the SNS line.
Offensively, the SNS line made things more and more difficult for their opponents. At 7:58 remaining in the first period Mike Newton connected from the right side of the goal at about 30 feet out. Again, Stacklie assisted. They scored just after the faceoff.
First period stops were 15 for Grand Forks’ Gordy Hangsleben and five for the Indians’ Dan Benzie. First period penalties were on Dave Hangsleben of East Grand Forks for tripping and on the Indians’ Doug Christy for tripping. Neither penalty figure in the scoring.
It was a chastened East Grand Forks team that the Indians faced during the second period. No longer were they frequently icing as they did in the first period. They were on their toes, mindful of the hard checking, the nifty stickhandling and Mike Newton’s canning of their goalie with a wicked slapshot late in the first period.
Rewarded for his fine stickhandling, Doug Christy scored goal No. 3 at 10:55 remaining. He got in close, about eight feet from the net, at about a 45-degree angle from the right side and whapped it past Hangsleben. It came on a power play with Mike Newton and Donny Madson getting assists.
In the next few minutes Hangsleben held off several Indian raids. One particularly good stop was at 10:23.
With nine seconds remaining in the second period it was Jimmer Stacklie’s turn to score. He blasted one in from about 12 feet out on the left side and made it 4-0. Newtie got another assist.
Saves in the period were 11 for Hangsleben and two for Benzie. Bill Mero and Dale Pesch of East Grand Forks were penalized for tripping and checking in an illegal zone. Both figured in the scoring.
With the third period the East Grand Forks team was in a hole and they were desperate. On occasion they would get past the forwards and occasionally over the blue line to take a shot on goal. But Benzie was ready. Having his best night in weeks, Dan Benzie held off shot after shot until finally at 5:18 remaining in the period Lynn Olson scored for East Grand Forks with an assist from Dale Pesch, making it 4-1.
But for East Grand Forks it was too little and too late. The Indians, concentrating on a tough defense, held onto their three-point margin for another five minutes and emerged as Region 3 champs.
Saves were 13 for Hangsleben and seven for Benzie, making the totals 39 and 14. East Grand Forks was damaged by penalties with Dave Hangsleben out for hooking and Lynn Olson for tripping.
Defensively, the Indians were at their peak. Commenting after the game, assistant coach Jim Nelson said, “I’ve never seen our defensemen play that kind of game.” With virtuoso defense work from the SNS line and steady pressure from the MCC and CDM lines, the forwards contributed to the effort also. Offensively, the Indians scored the necessary points early in the game and peppered the East Grand Forks defenses consistently. They kept them off balance throughout the game.
Individual heroics abounded. Jim Rothstein, Brian McDonald, Mike Denzel and Kelly Cahill played fine defensive games. The SNS line continued their precision passing and shooting magic, with Newton figuring in all of the scoring. The alert steadiness of Doug Christy got him into the scoring column as usual. Jim Rothstein kept the guessing, contributing a forceful slap shot that the goalie just held off. Rick Christy narrowly missed a breakaway after some standout pass defense. That was one of several such instances throughout the evening. Wayne Madson scattered defenders as he charged along the boards like a Taurus tank, only to finally be held off near the goal. Then there was the outstanding performance of goalie Dan Benzie.
Each player tried his hardest, with the seniors really heating it up. For them it was do or die and they did. Coach Gus Hendrickson summed it all up. “If they come on like they did tonight we’ll beat Edina.”
Thursday night at 8:30 in the Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington the Indians will face the Edina Hornets in the feature game of the tournament’s first round. Edina will be rated as heavy favorites. But then those underdogs have the kind of bite that Twin Cities teams don’t see too often...and they are hungry.
Beat Edina!
