This story was presumably written by Lee Clousen and was published in the March 13, 1972 edition of the Herald-Review. This is the championship game story after the Indians beat Edina in the quarterfinals and then South St. Paul 5-4 in the semifinals.
BLOOMINGTON — At the 12th hour the magic orange coach turned back into a pumpkin. But what a ride! And it was the slimmest of margins that the Cinderella team of the state tournament, the scintillating Grand Rapids Indians failed to take it all.
For two periods it seemed like the underrated backdoor men were going to sweep the tournament and cap their stunning upset of the Edina Hornets Thursday night. But at 2:40 into the final period the magic burned out as the International Falls Broncos scored their first goal and then went on to defeat the Indians by a score of 3-2 and gain the state hockey championship.
Throughout the first period the Indians were flying, moving the puck all over the ice, forechecking ferociously and generally unglueing the Falls attack. In the nets, all-tournament goalie Dan Benzie was marvelous. Dangerous Craig Dahl of the Broncos took advantage of a clean break and came steaming down on the goalie. He shot from the closest point Benzie would allow. Benzie bounced it away.
The hard-riding Broncos would come galloping down the ice during the first and second periods only to get their forwards locked up by a swarm of Indians. It looked like those last two periods of that game in Duluth, only this time the teams were reversed.
Moving the puck, the Indians came on like magicians. Electric magicians. Their smooth skating, their precise passing and their general finesse made it appear to virtually all the arena, that the Indians were simply going to dominate the game.
Time and again the Indians would zip down the ice, twirling passes between the legs of Broncos, skating around three men, one right after the other. One, two or three of the forwards would get the way down, tight with the goal, often just behind it and pop off a perfect pass to the crease. Frequently there was nobody home, but even then Rapids forechecking would at times set up all over again.
Then there were times that there would be a man in front of the nets or other instances when it looked like there could be a good shot. But through almost the whole of two periods the Broncos’ super goalie, Peter Waselovich, held off the shots. During the game Waselovich made 32 saves to 24 for Benzie. On occasion he would be peppered with shots for two or three minutes at a time.
Inevitably, the Orange Flash Indians would turn on the red light. While shorthanded, late in the second period, Donny Madson came up with another of his Merlin the Magician shots. He stole a Falls pass, scampered past the not-so-rapid Broncos and lit out for the Falls goal, with equally alert Dough Christy as a tight trailer.
They swept in on Waselovich, two on the goalie...rapid and agile, quick-handed and savvy...certain devastation for the best of goaltenders. What could he do? Until the last second Donny (Merlin) Madson kept Waselovich guessing and then spattered it into the net.
It was a picture book goal, one of the most professional moves seen in Bloomington’s arena all winter.
Then, 46 seconds after the goal, the second period was over. There had been ample heroics in the first two periods. Drive-smothering by the defensemen, Benzie holding off a three-on-one, teamwork that was the talk of the tournament; Stacklie’s punishing backchecking and so many other fine plays that one person could never remember each one.
Somehow, the magic energy shorted in the third period. Perhaps after their hectic regional and re-regional competition and three straight state tournament games, culminating with their high-flying first and second periods – perhaps after that the Indians were just tired.
Backchecking and a line change combined to send David Brown down the ice with assistance from Jim Jorgenson and Dave Hanson facing Benzie and a Rapids defenseman. With the two others covering, Brown floated in on Benzie’s left and floated a snappy backhand into the net.
Having popped it, the Falls now poured it on. Just under two minutes after Dave Brown connected, brother Paul Brown followed. From behind the goal, Don Reuter passed it into the crease just like so many Rapids players had done in the first two periods. Paul Brown was home and scored.
If there was a sure turning point in the game that second goal was it. Having been punished so severely in the first period, though holding Rapids to one goal, Falls was down, but now like the teeter-totter, Falls was up and the Indians fell.
Being the Falls, the Broncos took proper advantage of the psychological turn. Crunching Craig Dahl forechecked the puck from behind the net, scooted around and pumped it in. That made it 3-1 Falls with 4:15 remaining.
Never say die, the Indians got a little break of their own when Dahl enthused his way to the penalty box at 4:24. Pulling Benzie, the Indians poured it on. Mike Newton popped a perfect pass to all-tournament winger Doug Christy and Christy bombed it in for a 3-2 game./
With just over 20 seconds remaining the Indians shook the puck loose and burned down on Waselovich. But the all-tournament goalie held them.
And that was the game.
It was also the State Championship. But it was not very much the last word in calling Falls the superior team. By immeasurably thin margins it could have gone the other way. Had the Indians added two more goals to cap a couple of their many excellent first and second period moves, they would have kept their psychological edge to hang on.
If the Broncos had set up plays so well as the Indians did in the first two periods they would have capped on them. Paul Brown did it once. Perhaps that capper is the kind of edge that the Falls has built up over the years as an often repeating tournament team. Cinderella didn’t have the keen edge in the first go-round.
But the mighty magicians from the Rapids will come back...soon. And they’ll come carrying a big capper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.