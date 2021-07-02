GRAND RAPIDS — In American Legion baseball during the summer, commitments to other ventures often take players away for stretches of time.
Working jobs, hockey camps, vacations and the like lure away players at certain times so it is imperative that teams have good depth. That’s what the Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team is enduring right now as a whole host of veteran players have been off the field recently.
While the Rapids team lost a pair of games earlier this week, one good thing that is happening with the team is the fact that young players have been inserted into the lineup and are getting much-needed experience at a higher level of baseball.
“We have a lot of guys working jobs and can’t make it to all the games and we have some guys playing hockey in Philadelphia and all over the country and it just gives an opportunity for the younger guys to get into the game, show us what they have and get some experience against bigger, stronger competition,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen.
Grand Rapids lost to Hermantown and Superior during the week and was in action Thursday. Results of that game will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.
Grand Rapids is now off until it takes part in the prestigious Gopher Classic next weekend.
Following are results of games:
Hermantown 14
GR 8
Hermantown defeated Grand Rapids 14-8 on Tuesday as it played poor defensively and on the mound.
“You put the eight errors, 14 hits with the eight walks and you can see how we lost,” said Kinnunen.
Andrew Sundberg started on the mound for Grand Rapids and took the loss, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing eight runs – six of which were earned – on eight hits. He walked six and struck out two. Andy Linder came on in the fifth inning and pitched two -thirds of an inning and yielded two runs – both unearned – on two hits. He walked one and struck out one.
Easton Sjostrand pitched one inning and gave up four runs, none of which were earned, on three hits while striking out two. Owner Linder pitched the seventh inning, allowing no runs on one hit while walking one.
Kodi Miller was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Grand Rapids while Sundberg had two hits with a double, drove in two runs and scored another. Nolan Svatos had two hits with a double and a run scored.
Grand Rapids was missing a number of regulars to commitments and with the loss falls to 4-4 on the season.
H 120 344 0— 14 14 2
GR 410 102 0 — 8 10 8
Grand Rapids: Andrew Sundberg (L), Andy Linder (5th), Easton Sjostrand (6th), Owen Linder (7th); 2B-Kodi Miller, Andrew Sundberg, Nolan Svatos.
Superior 9
GR 1
SUPERIOR — In a rematch of the Grand Rapids Baseball Invitational championship game last week, the results remained the same as Superior defeated Grand Rapids 9-1.
Ren Morque was the losing pitcher for Rapids, allowing seven runs – four of which were earned – while yielding 10 hits in his four innings of work. He struck out six.
Andy Linder pitched the final four innings and gave up two runs on four hits while fanning four and walking one. He hit two batters.
Tyler Norgard had two hits with a double and a RBI for Grand Rapids while Andrew Sundberg had two hits and walked once.
GR 001 000 000— 1 7 2
S 520 001 01x — 9 14 1
Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (L), Andy Linder (5th); 2B-Tyler Norgard.
