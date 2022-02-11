GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 2
Andover 1
GRAND RAPIDS — In a battle between two Section 7AA high school boys hockey teams, the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks tipped Andover in a physical and exciting game on Feb. 8, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The game ended in unbelievable fashion when – with the Thunderhawks clinging to a 2-1 lead – Andover’s Gavyn Thoreson was awarded a penalty shot with no time remaining. In an attempt to tie the game, Grand Rapids goaltender Myles Gunderson stopped the shot and the Thunderhawks went wild in mobbing the junior goaltender.
Andover scored the only goal of the first period as Thoreson turned on the red light.
The Thunderhawks scored twice in the second period. Bauer Murphy tied the game at the 4:19 mark on assists from Hayden DeMars and Easton Young, and the eventual game-winner came with 2:53 remaining in the period when Kaden Nelson found the back of the net on feeds from Samuel Sterle and Joey DelGreco.
There was no scoring in the third period as the Thunderhawks held on for the win.
Gunderson finished with 20 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids while Austin Brauns had 30 stops for Andover.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 17-5-1 on the season. It played St. Thomas Academy on Feb. 11, and it will conclude its regular season with a 7 p.m. game versus Hermantown on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
With the loss, Andover falls to 19-4-1 on the season.
A 1 0 0 — 1
GR 0 2 0 — 2
First Period — 1. A, Gavyn Thoreson (Weston Knox, Cayden Casey), 5:56.
Second Period — 2. GR, Bauer Murphy (Hayden DeMars, Easton Young), 4:19; 3. GR, Kaden Nelson (Samuel Sterle, Joey DelGreco), 14:07.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Austin Brauns, A, 8-12-10—30; Myles Gunderson, GR, 7-6-7—20.
Penalties — A 7-for-14 minutes; GR 7-for-14 minutes.
Sports Hall of Fame
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Activities Department is looking for nominations for inductees for the 2022 Sports Hall of Fame.
To submit a nomination, please contact the Grand Rapids High School Activities Office for a nomination form or you can find the form lone at www.isd318.org/domain/124.
Please send completed nomination form along with any other information to the Grand Rapids High School Activities Office, 800 Conifer Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Please have nomination forms submitted before March 1.
For more information, contact Anne Campbell or Gigi Pehrson at 218-327-5765.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 65
Grand Rapids 46
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Hibbing for the second time in four days as it fell to the Bluejackets 65-46 in action Feb. 9.
Hibbing took a 33-22 advantage into the locker room at halftime and then outscored the Thunderhawks by eight points in the second half to take the win.
Ayden McDonald scored 26 points to pace Hibbing in scoring. Carson Brown scored 13, Zach Rusich, 12, Jacob Jensrud,nine, and Dane Mammenga added five.
Luke Roy led Grand Rapids with 16 points. Kaydin Metzgar scored 15, Ian Salmela nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 6-13 for the season. It played at Superior on Feb. 10, and will travel to Hermantown for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
With the win, Hibbing is now 11-4 on the season.
GRHS 22 24 — 46
HHS 33 32 — 65
Grand Rapids: Luke Roy 16, Kaydin Metzgar 15, Ian Salmela 11, Ethan Florek 2, Danny Markovich 2.
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 26, Carson Brown 13, Zach Rusich 12, Jacob Jensrud 9, Dane Mammenga 5.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 10; Hibbing 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 2-2; Hibbing 8-9; 3-pointers: Salmela 3, McDonald 2, Rusich 2, Brown, Chacich, Jensrud, Metzgar.
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 49,
Deer River 43
AURORA — A monstrous double-double from Kora Forsline led the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team past Deer River on Monday, 49-43.
Forsline led all scorers in the contest with 31 points and backed that up with 15 rebounds to help earn the win.
Grace Bergland led Deer River with 10 points.
“We won the free throw battle at the end which was huge,” Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “There was a little rust playing on a Monday. It’s not the way you want to play coming off a weekend but we stuck it out and managed to pull it out at the end.”
With the loss, Deer River is now 7-14 for the season. Mesabi East improves to 15-5 with the win.
ME 27 22 — 49
DR 23 20 — 43
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 9, Ella Storlie 5, Katie Storlie 5, Jessica Reigel 7, Constance Bowstring 5, Grace Bergland 10, Paige Nason 2; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls:15; Fouled out: Edwards.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 6, Gianna Lay 2, Maija Hill 2, Elli Theel 4, Kora Forsline 31, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2; Three pointers: Kora 3; Free throws: 10-21; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Lay.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 55
Duluth East 46
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its ninth consecutive game as it ran past Duluth East 55-46 in action Feb. 8, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids led by just two, at 30-28, at the half. But the Thunderhawks outscored Duluth East by seven points in the second half to take the win.
Taryn Hamling drained four 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Grand Rapids. Jessika Lofstrom scored 12, Kyra Giffen, seven, Kate Jamtgaard, six, and Braya LaPlant added five.
Ashlynne Guenther scored 17 points to pace Duluth East in scoring. Rachel Hagen tallied 15 and Sydney Zwak added eight.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 19-2 on the season. With the loss, Duluth East falls to 9-12 on the season.
DE 28 18 — 46
GR 30 25 — 55
Duluth East: Ashlynne Guenther 17, Rachel Hagen 15, Sydney Zwak 8, Rylee Stevens 3, Macey DeRosier 3.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 7, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 12, Taryn Hamling 23, Braya LaPlant 5.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: DE 8-of-12; GR 7-of-7; 3-pointers: DE,Guenther, Zwak, Stevens, DeRosier; GR, Giffen, Hamling 4, LaPlant.
Girls Basketball
Floodwood 51
HCN 29
REMER —The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to Floodwood 51-29 in action Feb. 8, at Remer.
Floodwood led 25-13 at the half and it then outscored HCN by 10 points in the second half to win comfortably.
Hailey Bergin had 21 points to top Floodwood in scoring. Kenzie Kiminski scored 13, Kalli Fjeld, nine, and Alice Irvine added eight.
Lainee Spangler had 19 points to lead HCN. Annika Spangler added five points.
With the loss, HCN falls to 8-9 on the season. It is next in action on Monday, Feb. 14, at Remer for a 6 p.m. game versus Ogilvie.
With the win, Floodwood improves to 10-7.
F 25 26 — 51
HCN 13 16 — 29
Floodwood: Kalli Fjeld 9, Kenzie Kiminski 13, Hailey Bergin 21, Alice Irvine 8.
Hill City/Northland: Bella Dunham 2, Kaija Neary 2, Lainee Spangler 19, Emma Finke 1, Annika Spangler 5.
Girls Basketball
Ely 70
Bigfork 43
ELY — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to Ely 70-43 in a road contest on Feb. 8.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 4-9 on the season. It played Northeast Range on Feb. 10, and will play host to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:15 p.m.
Ely improves to 10-8 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 99
Ely 49
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Ely 99-49 in play on Feb.8, in Deer River.
Deer River played the entire bench in this game as Cale Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Warriors. Ty Morrison had 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists while Mikhail Wakonabo nailed three 3-pointers and scored 15 points while hauling in eight rebounds. Tait Kongsjord had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Rahier was good on three 3-pointers and scored nine, Fred Jackson, seven, and Caiden Schjenken and Ethan Williams both added five points.
Scoring for Ely was not available.
With the win, Deer River’s ninth in a row, the Warriors are 15-2 on the season. It played Bigfork on Friday and will be home against Cass Lake-Bena in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Saturday, Feb. 12. It will play host to Mesabi Easton Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Ely falls to 10-8 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Northland 84
Bigfork 53
REMER — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team fell to Northland-Remer by an 84-53 score on Feb. 8.
Alec Wake nailed five 3-pointers to score 33 points for the Eagles. Nolan Carlson had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Aiden Carlson had 13 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Nathan Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds while Liam Wake had five points.
With the loss, Bigfork is now 5-14 for the season. It played Deer River on Feb. 11, and will play host to Fond du Lac Ojibwe at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. It will travel to Cotton to play Lakeview Christian Academy on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Northland-Remer is 13-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 79
Wrenshall 77
WRENSHALL — The Hill City High School boys basketball team tipped Wrenshall 79-77 in action Feb.8, at Wrenshall.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Hill City improves to 7-13 on the season. Wrenshall falls to 9-10 with the loss.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 71
N-K 66
NASHWAUK — The Greenway High School boys basketball team tipped Nashwauk-Keewatin 71-66 in action Feb. 10, in Nashwauk.
The Spartans had a 31-26 lead at the half, but in a high-scoring second half the Raiders outscored Nashwauk-Keewatin 45-35 to take the win.
Mathias MacKnight scored 26 points to lead Greenway in scoring while Westin Smith drained six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Israel Hartman scored 10,and Grant Hansen added nine.
Marcus Moore hit five 3-pointers and led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 22 points. Gaige Waldvogel scored 15, Daylan White had three 3-pointers and 11 points, and Justice Rebrovich added eight.
With the win, Greenway is now 9-10 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 17, when it travels to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 9-10. It will play host to Floodwood on Monday, Feb. 14, at 7:15 p.m., and it will be home on Tuesday, Feb. 15, for another 7:15 p.m. game versus Littlefork-Big Falls.
GWY 26 45 — 71
NK 31 35 — 66
Greenway: Grant Hansen 9, Westin Smith 23, Mathias MacKnight 26, Grant Rychart 3, Israel Hartman 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 15, Marcus Moore 22, Justice Rebrovich 8, Connor Perryman 3, Daylan White 11, Shi Oswald 3, Brody Erickson 4.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 12-of-18; NK 8-of-14; 3-pointers: G, Smith 6, Rychart, Hartman 2; NK, Waldvogel 2, Moore 5, White 3.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 73
Hermantown 38
GRAND RAPIDS — The high-flying Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team dominated section rival Hermantown on Thursday at home, defeating the Hawks by the score of 73-38.
It was the 10th consecutive victory for Grand Rapids and its 20th win in 21 games.
The Thunderhawks led 42-22 at the half and then outscored Hermantown by 15 points in the second half to coast to the victory.
Junior Taryn Hamling continued her hot scoring pace as she tallied 28 points in the victory for Grand Rapids. Also reaching double figures in scoring were Jessika Lofstrom with 15 and Braya LaPlant with 12.
Other Thunderhawks who scored were Kate Jamtgaard, nine, Samantha Brink, five, and Amanda Scherping, four.
Hermantown scoring was not available.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are 20-2 on the season. They played Superior on Friday and will travel to Bemidji for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb.15.
With the loss, Hermantown drops to 6-16 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 97
N-K 20
CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team fell on the road at Chisholm Feb. 10, by the score of 97-20.
Chisholm led 60-13 at the half and outscored the Spartans by 30 points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Tresa Baumgard scored 38 points to pace Chisholm in scoring. Jordan Temple scored 15, Katie Pearson, 13, Hannah Kne, 12, and Olivia Hutchings added seven.
Katie Kinkel had seven points while Claire Clusiau had five for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 1-18 for the season. They will travel to Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 14.
With the win, Chisholm is 20-3 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 3
Hibbing 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team blanked Hibbing-Chisholm 3-0 in play Feb.10, at Coleraine.
Senior Raider goaltender Nathan Jurganson was unbeatable in the nets as he stopped all 44 shots directed at him by the Bluejackets in the win.
There was no scoring in the first period. Greenway received the only goal it would need when Wyatt Thorson scored 7:09 into the second period. Joe Herfindahl tallied later in the period as the Raiders led 2-0. Taevon Wells assisted on both goals.
Jacques Villeneuve gave the Raiders some breathing room with under five minutes remaining with a short-handed empty net goal.
With the win, Greenway is now 10-9 on the season. It played Gentry Academy on Friday and will travel to North Shore for a 7 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 14. It travel to Park Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and will conclude the regular season with a 7 p.m. road game against Rock Ridge on Thursday, Feb. 17.
With the loss, Hibbing-Chisholm falls to 11-12 on the season.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
GWY 0 2 1 — 3
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. G, Wyatt Thorson (Taevon Wells), 7:09; 2. G, Joe Herfindahl (Wells), 15:02.
Third Period — 3. G, Jacques Villeneuve (Ezra Carlson), 12:22 (sh) (en).
Goalie Saves — Evan Radovich, HC, 10-9-3—22; Nathan Jurganson, G, 15-13-16—44.
Penalties — HC 4-for-8 minutes; G 5-for-10 minutes.
Men’s Basketball
Rainy River 62
Itasca 46
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team fell to Rainy River in a low-scoring game 62-46 on Feb. 9, in Grand Rapids.
Rainy River took a 31-19 advantage into halftime and then it outscored the Vikings 31-27 in the second half to get the win.
Quelyn Nelson scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Rainy River. Pablo Lopez Dominguez had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals while Faizon Francis had eight points and four steals. Leomar Castillo also scored eight points while Fernando Blanco had six, and Antoine Vincent-Genod added five.
Jerome Washington nailed three 3-pointers and led ICC with 12 points while also recording five steals. Nick Grant had 10 points and six rebounds, Zion Brown had eight points, Jack Tong, six points and three steals, Deidrich Kemp had seven rebounds and Jimsley Sineus pulled down five rebounds.
Itasca is now 12-12 overall and 5-5 in conference play. It will be on the road for a 3 p.m. game at Hibbing on Saturday, Feb. 12.
With the win, Rainy River is 18-4 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
RR 31 31 — 62
I 19 27 — 46
Rainy River: Stephan Mereus 4, Fernando Blanco 6, Pablo Lopez Dominguez 8, Leomar Castillo 8, Alex Aguilar 2, Faizon Francis 8, Kendris Henry 2, Quelyn Nelson 15, Antoine Vincent-Genod 5, Jacob Desangles 2, Adam Kroeger 2.
Itasca: Nick Grant 10, Jack Tong 6, Deidrich Kemp 3, Jerome Washington 12, Tyler Pederson 2, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 1, Zion Brown 8, Jimsley Sineus 4.
Total Fouls: RR 11; I 6; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: RR 1-of-2; I 7-of-10; 3-pointers: RR, Castillo 2, Vincent=Genod, Francis 2; I, Tong 2, Washington 3, Brown 2.
Women’s Basketball
Rainy River 76
Itasca 41
GRAND RAPIDS —The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost Rainy River at home on Feb. 9, by the score of 76-41.
Rainy River took a 40-20 lead into halftime and then outscored the Vikings by 15 points in the second half to take the victory.
B’jne Arvie had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Rainy River while Arcadya Conway scored 20 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded six steals. Shamiyah Bradford hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 while recording five assists and making six steals while Livonna Wallace had three 3-pointers, 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kyss Benoit had six rebounds.
Mya Roberts scored 16 points to lead Itasca in scoring. Haley Murray connected on three 3-pointers and scored 13 while adding seven rebounds and Lily Gidley had six points and five rebounds. Maddi Taylor had five rebounds.
With the loss, ICC is 2-14 overall and 2-3 in conference play. It is on the road for a 1 p.m.,. game at Hibbing on Saturday, Feb. 12.
With the win, Rainy River is 11-9 overall and
see icc, b3
icc
from page b1
5-2 in conference play.
RR 40 36 — 76
I 20 21 — 41
Rainy River: Livonna Wallace 13, Shamiyah Bradford 15, B’jne Arvie 22, Arcadya Conway 20, Queristan Coates 4, Kyss Benoit 2.
Itasca: Lily Gidley 6, Hailey Giacomini 2, Haley Murray 13, Mya Roberts 16, Tiora Ferguson 4.
Total Fouls: RR 15; I 14; Fouled Out: Wallace; Free Throws: RR 13-of-20; I 10-of-20; 3-pointers: RR, Wallace 3, Bradford 3, Conway; I, Murray 3, Roberts 2,
IRC Stats
Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 61.90
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 57.32
3. Morgan Marks, E-G, 54.46
4. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 54.39
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 50.00
5. Lexi Lamppa, Virginia, 50.00
5. Anna Westby, E-G, 50.00
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Abby Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 43.75
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 41.57
3. Anna Westby, E-G, 40.98
4. Kate Taylor, Intl. Falls, 40.00
5. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 34.72
8. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 29.84
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 83.33
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 78.79
3. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 78.26
4. Anna Fink, Virginia, 75.86
5. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 75.00
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.44
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 18.50
3. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.40
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.13
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 16.33
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.40
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 15.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 13.26
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.06
4. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 9.35
5. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 9.26
7. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.82
8. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 7.81
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 6.21
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.59
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.80
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.42
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.26
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.75
6. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.71
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.20
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.42
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.11
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.94
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.87
5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.76
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.16
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.05
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.82
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.72
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.46
Boys Basketball
Feb. 6
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 76.04
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 70.34
4. Bennett Smith, Intl. Falls, 66.67
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 64.29
10. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 54.90
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 45.45
2. Carter Mavec. E-G, 44.74
3. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
4. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 36.73
5. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 36.67
6. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 36.36
10. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 75.00
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 75.00
3. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 74.36
4. Tucker Budris, Intl. Falls, 71.43
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 70.83
10. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 66.06
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 23.19
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 23.00
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 22.27
4. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.92
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 19.81
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 17.65
8. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.87
9. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 14.71
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 16.85
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 15.31
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 11.44
4. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 10.18
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.93
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 8.23
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 8.00
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 6.82
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.27
4. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.09
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 4.08
7. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.19
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.27
2. Noah Sundquist, 4.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 4.13
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.55
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.13
9. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 2.00
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.88
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.54
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.27
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.38
4. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.18
5. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.06
7. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.00
10. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.62
Boys Hockey
Feb. 6
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 9-13-22
2. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 9-12-21
3. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 12-7-19
3. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 2-17-19
5. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 7-11-18
5. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 5-13-18
7. Aiden Springer, Greenway, 8-9-17
8. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 9-7-16
8. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 9-7-16
8. Ezra Carlson, Greenway, 8-8-16
Save Percentage
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
2. Levi Maki, RRMC, 93.33
3. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 90.05
4. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 90.00
5. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 89.41
Goals Against Average
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
2. Levi Maki, RRMC, 0.89
3. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 2.41
4. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 2.87
5. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 3.00
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.50
2. Hibbing, 1:44.65
3. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
4. Rock Ridge, 1:47.63
5. Mesabi East, 1:48.18
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.38
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
3. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:54.89
4. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:56.25
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:56.25
6. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:57.06
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:06.10
3. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:09.65
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:15.44
5. Landon West, Duluth, 2:16.59
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.39
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.44
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 22.56
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 22.77
8. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.40
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 231.30
2. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 217.35
3. Landon West, Duluth, 196.75
4. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 194.12
5. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
Diving (11 dives)
1. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 392.30
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 356.80
3. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 356.30
4. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 56.38
3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 57.07
4. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 57.54
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 57.88
9. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.98
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.97
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 51.20
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
5. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 51.87
7. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 52.33
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:39.59
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:21.27
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
5. Anthony Scholler, Intl. Falls, 5:30.81
7. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:33.04
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.37
2. Hibbing, 1:32.77
3. Grand Rapids, 1:34.27
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.65
5. Mesabi East, 1:35.56
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 58.49
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 58.65
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.37
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.30
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:04.20
3. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:06.17
4. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:07.85
4. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.85
6. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
7. Eric Klous, Grand Rapids, 1:09.04
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.06
2. Rock Ridge, 3:33.28
3. Grand Rapids, 3:39.20
4. Hibbing, 3:39.86
5. International Falls, 3:41.47
