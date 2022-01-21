GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 117
Hibbing 68
GRAND RAPIDS — In their first dual meet against each other this season, the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team and Hibbing tied at 93-93.
So, when the teams met for a second time on Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids, one didn’t know what to expect. But there was little suspense in who would meet this time around as the Thunderhawks put it all together to take a convincing 117-68 victory.
Placing first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie and Derek Bolin (1:46.34); Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.82) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:53.15);; Sam Reiten in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.13); Aydin Aultman in diving (215.05 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Reiten, Palecek, Bolin and Ewen (1:34.27); Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (102.70); Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.13); and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Reiten, Bolin, Nik Casper and Ewen (3:43.55).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (59.79 seconds); Reiten in the 100-yard freestyle (5233 seconds); and Joe Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (6:02.98).
GR 117, Hibbing 68
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:46.34; 2. Hibbing, 1:52.03; 3. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:55.77.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GT, 1:59.82; 2. Mathew Philips, Hib, 2:01.84; 3. Eric Klous, GR, 2:08.94.
200 individual medley — 1. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:23.13; 2. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 2:28.00; 3, William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.51.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Cooper Emerson, Hib, 22.47; Ben Philips, Hib, 23.06; 3. Derek Bolin, GR, 23.65.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 215l.05; 2, Tyler Fosso, Hib, 188.95; 3. Wylie Stenson, Hib, 150.95.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, Hib, 57.54; 2. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 59.79; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.21.
100 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 49.18; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 52.33; 3. Will Silvis, GR, 55.25.
500 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:53.15; 2. Joe Loney, GR, 6:02.98; 3. Graham Verke, GR, 6:11.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Isaac Palecek, Derek Bolin, Grant Ewen), 1:34.27; 2. Hibbing, 1:34.45; 3. Grand Rapids (Will Silvis, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Joe Loney), 1:45.50.
100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.70; 2. Mathew Philips, Hib, 1:05.11; 3. Eric Klous, GR, 1:06.51.
100 breaststroke — 1. Will Silvis, GR, 1:08.13; 2. Ben Riipinen, Hib, 1:10.35; 3. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:19.25.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Michael Fitch, Jake Jacobson, Austin Morrissey), 3:33.61; 2. Hibbing, 3:39.66; 3. Grand Rapids (Grant Ewen, Sam Reiten, Jager McLynn, Brett Skyles), 3:46.59.
Boys Basketball
Hermantown 72
Grand Rapids 56
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to Hermantown 72-56 in play Jan. 18, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids put itself in a huge hole with an uneventful first half where it trailed 34-20 by half’s end. The Thunderhawks played much better in the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks took the victory.
Keaton Christianson scored 21 points to pace Hermantown. Blake Schmitz scored 17, Abe Soumis, 12, Michael Lau and Nathan Hill, nine each, and Peyton Menzel added six.
Austin Hanson led Grand Rapids with 16 points. Ethan Florek scored seven, Luke Roy, six, and Ian Salmela, Kaydin Metzgar and Danny Markovich all added five points.
“It was not a good game coming off of a pause due to COVID,” said Grand Rapids coach Chadwick Persons. “Hermantown was the more aggressive and physical team. We did some things well and got within nine in the second half but we couldn’t find the points or defensive stops to get the win.”
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 4-8 on the season. It will play next on Monday, Jan. 24, when it travels to Cloquet for a 7:15 p.m. contest. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Moose Lake-Willow River on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
With the win, Hermantown is now 11-4 for the season.
H 34 38 — 72
GR 20 36 — 56
Hermantown: Blake Schmitz 17, Abe Soumis 12, Michael Lau 9, Keaton Christianson 21, Nathan Hill 9, Peyton Menzel 6, Broc Sundland 2.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 5, Kaydin Metzgar 5, Austin Hanson 16, Ethan Florek 7, Luke Roy 6, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 4, Aidan Tinquist 2, Christopher Roy 2, Danny Markovich 5.
Total Fouls: H 13; GR 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: H 4-of-7; GR 7-of-10; 3-pointers: H, Christianson, Hill; GR, Hanson.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 50
Duluth Denfeld 39
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team ran past Duluth Denfeld 50-39 in play Jan. 18, in Coleraine.
The Raiders led big at the half at 31-15, and even though the Hunters outscored Greenway by five in the second half, the Raiders won comfortably.
Jadin Saville scored 19 points to lead Greenway. Layla Miskovich had 10, Klara Finke, nine, and Chloe Hansen added seven.
Selah Reinertsen scored 16 points to pace Duluth Denfeld. Alyssa Grammer scored 11 and Kyra Robinson added six.
With the win, Greenway is now 4-9 on the season. With the loss, Duluth Denfeld drops to 2-9 for the season.
DD 15 24 — 39
GWY 31 19 — 50
Duluth Denfeld: Faith Grammer 2, Kyra Robinson 6, Alyssa Grammer 11, Selah Reinertsen 16, Thais Vicens 4.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 9, Layla Miskovich 10, Chloe Hansen 7, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 19.
Total Fouls: DD 11; G 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: DD 6-of-7; G 7-of-19; 3-pointers: DD, A. Grammer.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 43
E-G 40
EVELETH — The Greenway High School girls basketball team downed Eveleth-Gilbert 43-40 in IRC action Jan. 20, at Eveleth.
Eveleth-Gilbertled 20-13 at the half but the Raiders outscored the Golden Bearsa by 10 points in the second half to come back for the victory.
Jadin Saville scored 16 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Klara Finke scored seven, and Layla Miskovich and Chloe Hansen both added six points.
Morgan Marks nailed three 3-pointers and led Eveleth-Gilbert with 15 points. Anna Westby had four 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Allie Bittmann added eight.
With the win, Greenway is now 5-9 on the season. It will be on the road to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 24.
With the loss, Eveleth-Gilbert is 4-11 on the season.
GWY 13 30 — 43
E-G 20 20 — 40
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 7, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 6, Chloe Hansen 6, Talia Saville 4, Jadin Saville 16.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 12, Alex Flannigan 3, Morgan Marks 15, Joey Westby 2, Allie Bittmann 8.
Total Fouls: G 16 ; E-G 15; Fouled Out: T. Saville, Flannigan; Free Throws: G 6-of-12; E-G 1-of-4; 3-pointers: G, Finke, Hansen; E-G, A. Westby 4, Marks 3.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 75
Deer River 54
CHISHOLM — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 75-54 on Jan 20, in Chisholm.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 6-9 on the season. They are next in action Tuesday, Jan. 25, for a 7:15 p.m. home game against South Ridge. They will remain at home on Thursday, Jan. 27, for a 5:45 p.m. game against Mt. Iron-Buhl.
With the win, Chisholm is 13-2 for the season.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 69
N-K 57
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin girls basketball team fell to North Woods at home on Jan. 20, by the score of 69-57.
Results of the game were not available.
WIth the loss, the Spartans are now 0-13 on the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Jan. 25, for a 7:15 p.m. game on the road against Hill City/Northland.
With the win, North Woods is 8-7 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 63
Hill City 43
HILL CITY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Hill City 63-43 in NLC action Jan. 20, in Hill City.
The Raiders led 36-16 at the half and both teams scored 27 points in the second half as Greenway coasted to the win.
Mathias MacKnight scored 15 points to pace Greenway in scoring. Westin Smith drained three 3-pointers and scored 13, Kolin Waterhouse had four 3-pointers and scored 12, Grant Rychart had 10, Grant Hansen – who broke the 1,000-point mark in the gam – had seven, and Tyler Swedeen added five.
Thor Dunham scored 12 points to lead the Hornets. Jacob Roper scored seven and Easton Kingsley, Payden Gould both added six, and Mathrew Washburn had five.
With the win, Greenway is now 6-7 on the season. It played Northland-Remer on Friday and will travel to South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 24.
With the loss, Hill City is now 1-11 on the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday and will play host to Floodwood in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 24.
GWY 36 27 — 63
HC 16 27 — 43
Greenway: Westin Smith 13, Grant Hansen 7, Tyler Swedeen 5, Kolin Waterhouse 12, Riley Haugen 1, Mathias MacKnight 15, Grant Rychart 10.
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 3, Easton Kingsley 6, Brenden Humphrey 3, Thor Dunham 12, Mathew Washburn 5, Andrew St. Martin 2, Jacob Roper 7, Payden Gould 6.
Total Fouls: N/A Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 11-of-16; HC 15-of-24; 3-pointers: G, Smith 3, Hansen, Waterhouse 4; HC, Kingsley 2, Washburn.
Boys Basketball
N-K 71
Mesabi East 69
AURORA — Trailing by a dozen with around five minutes to play, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team did everything they could to sneak out a win against Nashwauk-Keewatin Tuesday night.
It wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Spartans held on to get the 71-69 win on the Giants’ home turf.
Gage Waldvogel led for N-K in the win with 25 points. Justice Rebrovich added 17.
The Giants saw three players in double figures with senior Cody Fallstrom leading the way with a game-high 32 points. Hayden Sampson added 19 and Brayden Leffel finished with 14.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 6-6 on the season. It played Cherry on Friday and will be home for a 7 p.m. contest against Silver Bay on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
With the loss, Mesabi East is 3-7 on the season.
NK 32 39 — 71
E 33 36 — 69
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 25, Marcus Moore 8, Justice Rebrovich 17, Conner Perryman 8, Daniel Olson 6, Brady Erickson 7; Three pointers: Waldvogel 4, Moore 1, Rebrovich 3, Perryman 2; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 14, Kaid Kuter 4, Cody Fallstrom 32, Hayden Sampson 19; Three pointers: Leffel 2; Free throws: 11-11; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: Kuter.
Boys Basketball
Ely 72
Bigfork 43
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Ely at home on Jan. 18, by the score of 72-43.
Results were not available for the game.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 4-9 on the season. It played Chisholm on Friday and will be at home against Cherry on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Ely is 7-5 on the season.
Girls Hockey
GRG 8
Superior 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team rocked Superior 8-0 in home action on Jan. 18.
Mercury Bischoff scored four goals while Makenzie Cole recorded the shutout in the nets for the Lightning.
GRG led 4-0 after one period on a pair of goals from Bischoff and single goals from Molly Pierce and Kalle Reed.
Bischoff scored the lone goal of the middle period as GRG led 5-0 entering the third period.
Scoring goals for the Litghtning in the third period were Justine Carsrud, Bischoff and Maisie Bader.
Cole turned aside 22 shots in recording the shutout in the nets for GRG. Karli Williams kicked out 24 shots for Superior.
With the win, GRG is now 13-8 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Jan. 28, for a 7:15 game on the road against Alexandria. It will be home on Monday, Jan. 31, for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth.
S 0 0 0– 0
GRG 4 1 3 – 8
First period: 1. GRG. Molly Pierce, 0:23; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed), 2:04; 3. GRG, Reed (M. Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 3:22 (pp); 4. GRG, M. Bischoff, 15:59.
Second period: 5. GRG, M. Bischoff (Reed), 15:24 (sh)
Third period: 6. GRG, Justine Carsrud (J. Bischoff), 1:48; 7. GR, M. Bischoff (Allie LeClaire), 14:40; 8. GRG, Maisie Bader (Kylie DeBay), 16:30.
Goalie saves: Karli Williams, S, 11-5-8-24; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 6-11-5-22; Total penalties: S 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 10
CEC 1
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team ripped Cloquet-Esko-Carlton by a 10-1 margin in play Jan. 18, at Cloquet.
The Thunderhawks led 3-0 after the first period on a pair of goals from Hayden DeMars and another from Kaden Nelson.
Grand Rapids added five more goals in the middle period to lead 8-0. Joey DelGreco had two goals in the period while Hayden Davis, Henry Sterle and Justin Kerr also turned on the red light.
Finding the back of the net for the Thunderhawks in the third period were Will Stauffer and DeMars, who completed his hat trick.
CEC’s lone goal came on a power play by Carter Salo late in the game.
Zac Lagergren kicked out 21 of the 22 shots he faced in the nets for the Thunderhawks. Kyle Abrahamson played the first two periods for the Lumberjacks and was credited with 19 saves while Jacob Walsh has six saves in the final period.
DeMars finished with the hat trick and two assists while Henry Sterle had a goal and three assists. Kerr and DelGreco both had three-point games.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 13-3 on the season, and it was the eighth win in a row for the Thunderhawks. They played host to Moorhead on Friday and will be home for a 3 p.m. game against Hill-Murray on Saturday, Jan. 22. It will travel to Brainerd for a game on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, CEC is 5-11-1 on the season.
GR 3 5 2– 10
CEC 0 0 1 – 1
First period: 1. GR, Hayden DeMars (Justin Kerr), 5:55; 2. GR, Kaden Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Bauer Murphy), 11:18; 3. GR, DeMars, 11:51.
Second period: 4. GR, Hayden Davis (Blayne Mortenson, Easton Young). 2:38; 5. GR, DelGreco (Nelson), 10:31; 6. GR, Henry Sterle (Ren Morque, DeMars), 11:38; 7. GR, DelGreco (Morque, DeMars), 12:16; 8. GR, Kerr (H. Sterle, Samuel Sterle), 14:17
Third period: 9. GR, Will Stauffer (H. Sterle, Kerr), 3:00; 10. GR, DeMars (H. Sterle, Stauffer), 8:32; 11. CEC, Carter Salo (Jace Stewart, Dayne Palnovich), 12:30 (pp).
Goalie saves: Zac Lagergren, GR, 6-9-6-21; Kyle Abrahamson, CEC, 9-10-0-19; Jacob Walsh, CEC, 0-0-6-6; Total penalties: GR 9-for-19 minutes; CEC 6-for-13 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 9
Ely 1
ELY —The Greenway High School boys hockey team skated past Ely 9-1 in action Jan 18, at Ely.
The Raiders led 3-0 after one period on the strength of goals from Coleman Groshong, Gino Troumbly and Connor Thoennes.
Greenway scored four more goals in the second period to lead 7-1. Turning on the red light in the period were Jacques Villeneuve, Ezra Carlson, Jace Kammeier and Beau Carlson. Kole Macho scored the lone goal for Ely in the period.
Tallying for the Raiders in the final period were Carter Cline and Thomas Vekich.
Ethan Ambel was forced to stop just four shots in the nets for Greenway while Chase Sandberg had 48 saves for Ely.
Greenway is 6-5on the season while Ely falls to 2-12.
GWY 3 4 2– 9
Ely 0 1 0 – 1
First period: 1. G, Coleman Groshong (Taevon Wells, Wyatt Thorson), 2:55; 2. G, Gino Troumbly (Beau Carlson, Jace Kammeier),9:42; 3. G, Connor Thoennes (Groshong), 12:44.
Second period: 4. G, Jacques Villeneuve, 0:42; 5. G, Ezra Carlson (Aden Springer, Thomas Vekich), 1:58; 6. G, Kammeier (Wells), 3:02; 7. E, Kole Macho (Deegan Richards, Jace Huntbach), 5:21; 8. Beau Carlson (Caden Carpenter), 11:35
Third period: 9. G, Carter Cline , 1:20; 10. G, Vekich (Springer), 1:55.
Goalie saves: Ethan Ambel, G, 1-2-1-4; Chase Sandberg, E, 17-15-16-48; Total penalties: G 0-for-0 minutes; E 0-for-0 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 11
Intl. Falls 3
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team swamped International Falls at home on Jan. 25, by the score of 11-3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is 7-5 on the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home for a 6 p.m. game against Lake of the Woods. It will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game against Thief River Falls on Friday, Jan.28, and will be at East Grand Forks ona Saturday, Jan. 29, for a 2 p.m. contest.
With the loss, International Falls falls to 2-9 on the season.
Wrestling
Foley 42
Grand Rapids 29
PIERZ — In the Pierz Tri, the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team lost to Foley in dual meet action on Jan. 20, by a 42-29 score.
Getting wins by fall for the Thunderhawks were Holden Brink at 113 pounds, Alex Lehman at 126, Dusty Wilke at 170. and Mason Peterson at 220.
Tanner Morlan won by technical fall at 138 pounds.
Foley 42, GR 29
106 – Cyler Ruhoff, F, def. Asher Brenden, GR,9-0 maj.dec.
113 – Holden Brink, GR, def. Zane Moulzolf, F, fall 1:34
120 – Tyler Wilhelm, F, def. Warren Ritter, GR, dec. 6-4
126 – Alex Lehman, GR, def. Blake Herbst, F, fall 0:55
132 – Cayden Hansmeier, F, def. Sam Villeneuve-Soule, GR, fall 4:40
138 – Tanner Morlan, GR, def. Isaac Milejczak, F, 15-0 tech. fall
145 – Alex Jennissen, F, def. Tim Jobe, GR, fall 4:57
152 – Cole Rudnitski, F, def. Austin Prebeck, GR, fall 1:24
160 – Joseph Thorsten, F, def. Trevor Snetsinger, GR, dec. 5-1
170 – Dusty Wilke, GR, def. Zack Jennissen, F, fall 4:59
182 – Wyatt Harris, F, won by forfeit
195 – Josiah Peterson, F, def. Logan Martin, GR, 17-2 tech. fall
220 – Mason Peterson, GR, def. Garett Schuler, F, fall 3:34
285 – Elijah Novak, F, def. Clayton Danielson, GR, dec. 7-0
Wrestling
Pierz 50
Grand Rapids 27
PIERZ — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team lost a dual match to Pierz in the Pierz Tri by a 50-27 score on Jan. 20.
Winning by fall for the Thunderhawks werem Holden Brink at 113 pounds, Dusty Wilke at 170, Zach Wilke at 195, and Clayton Danielson at 285.
Pierz 50, GR 27
106 – Carter Young, P, def Joey Seeley, GR, 11-3 maj.dec.
113 – Holden Brink, GR, def. Kyle Stangl, P, fall 4:45
120 – Alex Lehman, GR, def. Liam Hennessy, P, dec. 9-5
126 – Derek Stangl, P, def. Warren Ritter, GR, fall 0:59
132 – Chase Becker, P, def. Connor Keith, GR, fall 5:00
138 – Jacob LeBlanc, P, def. Philip Keenan, GR, 13-1 maj. dec.
145 – Trevor Radunz, P, def. Caydon Lehman, GR, fall 0:51
152 – Frank Tomberlin, P, def. Austin Prebeck, GR, fall 2:54
160 – Derek Przybilla, P, def. Jaxon Thompson, GR, fall 0:47
170 – Dusty Wilke, GR, def. Caleb Koch, P, fall 2:45
182 – Nathan Nash, P, def. Weston Danielson, GR, fall 3:15
195 – Zach Wilke, GR, def. Wyatt Dingmann, P, fall 1:16
220 – Daniel Hoffman, P, def. Mason Peterson, GR, fall 2:21
285 – Clayton Danielson, GR, def. Alexander Gerwing, P, fall 1:59
Men’s Basketball
ICC 84
Vermilion 40
ELY — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team ran past Vermilion 84-40 in action on the road Jan. 19.
The Vikings led 35-19 at halftime and then outscored Vermilion 49-21 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Jerome Washington nailed four 3-pointers and led Itasca with 18 points while pulling down nine rebounds and recording four steals. Zion Brown and Jack Tong both scored 11, Nathen Abuin had 10 points and seven rebounds, Deidrich Kemp had nine points and three steals, Nick Grant had six points, five assists and three steals, Tyrell Tellis-Martin had six rebounds and four steals, Tyler Pederson had fiverebounds, three steals and four blocked shotsandJimsley Sineus had five rebounds.
Scoring was not available for Vermilion.
With the win, the Vikings are They played Hibbing on Friday and will play host to Central Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.
With the win, Itasca is now 9-8 overall and 3-1 in conference play, good for second place.
Vermilion falls to 0-14 and it is 0-4 in conference play.
I 35 49 — 84
V 19 21 — 40
Itasca: Zion Brown 11, Nick Grant 8, Jack Tong 11, Deidrich Kemp 9, Emmanuel Obikwelu 4, Jerome Washington 18, Maleec Sellner 4, Cody Lee 4, Tyler Pederson 4, Nathan Abuin 10, Jimsley Sineus 3.
Vermilion: N/A
Total Fouls: I 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 13-of-23; 3-pointers: I, Brown, Tong, Washington 4, Sineus.
IRC Stats
Jan. 16
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, E-G, 58.75
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 55.10
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 52.78
4. Lauren Lautigar, E-G, 50,00
4. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 50.00
4. Emily Beyer, Mesabi East, 50.00
7. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 48.44
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Abby Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 50.00
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 39.62
3. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 35.29
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 34.04
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 32.50
5. Anna Westby, E-G, 32.00
9. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 27.27
Free Throw Percentage
1. Morgan Marks, E-G, 88.46
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 87.88
3. Anna Fink, Virginia, 82.35
4. Chance Colbert, Virginia, 80.00
5. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 77.787
7. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 73.08
10. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 71.43
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.58
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 19.38
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.18
4. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 17.45
5. Rian Aune, Virginia, 17.08
5. Morgan Marks, E-G, 17.09
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 12,42
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 16.69
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 12.25
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.50
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 10.50
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 8.77
7. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.50
9. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 6.90
10. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 6.64
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.60
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.92
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.75
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.17
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.92
6. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.70
7. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.64
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.08
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.67
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.58
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 4.18
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.80
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.27
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.40
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.00
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.46
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.08
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.90
5. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 0.82
6. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.57
Boys Basketball
Jan. 16
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 80.00
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 74.03
3. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 62.16
5. Will Bitmann, E-G,60.94
10. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 55.07
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Sam Carlson, Virginia, 60.00
2. Alex Engrav, Virginia, 54.55
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 50.00
3. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 50.00
5. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls, 41.67
6. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 37.50
8. Sam Rahier, Deer River,36.00
Free Throw Percentage
1. Eli Devich, Virginia, 100
1. Ethan Eiden, Greenway, 100
1. Riley Haugen, Greenway, 100
1. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 100
5. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 85.71
6. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 83.33
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 25.89
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 23.14
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 22.70
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.78
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.33
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 18.10
8. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.70
9. Westin Smith, Greenway, 14.90
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 14.83
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.56
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 12.40
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 10.29
5. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 9.50
10. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.43
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.30
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 6.00
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.14
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.83
5. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.30
9. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 2.88
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.86
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.00
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.50
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 2.67
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.57
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.50
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.29
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 1.83
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.56
4. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.30
5. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.00
6. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 0.90
10. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.71
Boys Hockey
Jan. 16
Scoring
1. Nate Bilben, North Shore, 8-5-13
1. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 3-10-13
1. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 1-12-13
4. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 4-8-12
5. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 7-4-11
5. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 4-7-11
7. Cam Schulz, Intl. Falls, 6-4-10
7. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 4-6-10
9. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 7-2-9
9. Carter Cline, Greenway, 2-7-9
Save Percentage
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 100
1. Griffen Dosan, RRMC, 100
3. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
4. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 89.74
5. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 89.22
Goals Against Average
1. Levi Maki, RRMC, 0.00
1. Griffen Dosan, RRMC, 0.00
3. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
4, Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 3.23
5. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 3.91
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:42.72
2. Hibbing, 1:44.65
3. Grand Rapids, 1:45.95
4. Rock Ridge, 1:47.63
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:44.30
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:52.98
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 1:56.25
4. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 1:56.71
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 1:57.71
7. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 1:58.51
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.49
2. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 2:06.10
3. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 2:15.44
4. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:15.97
5. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 2:19.41
7. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 2:20.25
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.20
2. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 22.77
3. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 23.33
4. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 23.55
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 23.55
7. Derek Bolin, Grand Rapids, 23.65
Diving (6 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 215.05;
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 189.70
3. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 188.20
4. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 184.05
5. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 181.75
10. David Aultman, GrandRapids, 152.85
Diving (11 dives)
1. Ayden Aultman, Grand Rapids, 356.30
2. Landon West, Duluth, 322.60
3. Adrion Mannausau, Intl. Falls, 317.15
4. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 312.90
5. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 306.75
10. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 203.20
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.39
2. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 57.54
3. Leighton Ongalo, Rock Ridge, 58.38
4. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 58.58
5. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 58.65
9. Xander Ogilvie, Grand Rapids, 59.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.28
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 48.97
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 51.24
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 51.65
5. Nate Spiering,Rock Ridge, 52.02
6. Sam Reiten, Grand Rapids, 52.33
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:43.26
2. Jamison Craig, Duluth, 5:15.68
3.Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:26.87
4. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:29.68
5. Grant Ewen, Grand Rapids, 5:33.37
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:32.01
2. Hibbing, 1:32.77
3. Grand Rapids, 1:34.27
4. Rock Ridge, 1:35.20
5. Mesabi East, 1:36.16
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 58.13
2. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 58.49
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 58.65
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 59.44
5. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 59.49
6. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.30
100-yard breaststroke
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:03.03
2. Aidan Hecimovich, Rock Ridge, 1:06.17
3. Kai Braaten, Duluth, 1:06.80
4. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:07.91
5. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:07.98
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.06
2. Rock Ridge, 3:33.28
3. Hibbing, 3:39.86
4. Grand Rapids, 3:40.67
5. International Falls, 3:41.47
